Another shout for the FA Cup memories part 1. Genuinely brilliant listen.



Part 1 and apart 2 were brilliant listens.The 1st FA Cup final I can remember watching was 1985. I went in 86, 88, 95 and 06. Went to a few of the cup games in 89 but not the final. Cant remember about 92. Defo didnt go the final. My favourite FA Cup memory was actually the SF in 2006 v Chelsea at Old Trafford. Amazing day and a great feeling beating them in another SF.Was great hearing the stories about the finals and some of the familiarities with my own experiences. TAW is the only podcast that I think can do this. They have the breadth of contributors with a range of experience that can tap into the vibe of the club and the city at various points in time, including the present. Thats what sets them apart from other LFC podcasts.EDIT: the 1st part reminded me that semi final cup day and the grand national were the same day on some occasions. Remember being at the 1988 semi final and hearing Rhyme and Reason had won the national. Liverpool won and Id backed the winner. Looking back its a it weird that the Grand national and FA Cup semi final were on at the same time. Back in the late 80s there wasnt a day bigger in the football calendar than FA Cup semi final day. The grand national was/is a huge national sporting event. Particularly in Liverpool.