Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap

Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 12, 2022, 02:24:26 pm
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on May 12, 2022, 09:49:47 am
I'd like to see them bring back WWCH.  Mike Nevin was a key part of it and I know he's no longer involved, but the likes of Damien, Rob and Ian have enough knowledge of the 80s (and possibly late 70s) to make it work and most of the regulars will know the 90s onward. 

I'd actually say Damien is probably the most knowledgable contributer they have ever had so would he would only enhance a show like that.

What is it?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 12, 2022, 02:37:39 pm
Another shout for the FA Cup memories part 1. Genuinely brilliant listen. Such a knowledgable bunch who have been to so many big games. Loved every second.

Also nice that its not just me who can recall details from games from 30 years ago! Loved the Keith Houchen chat. Can remember old finals like that clear as day. Dont think Ive watched a cup final in the last 10 years (apart from one I ended up getting a ticket for the night before!).
Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 12, 2022, 03:57:31 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 12, 2022, 02:24:26 pm
What is it?
What We Call History.  They used to go through past seasons, usually in a few different parts, and review and just chat generally about what was happening at the time
Quote from: Fitzy. on May 12, 2022, 11:40:44 am
I think I recall them saying that they covered loads of history stuff over lockdown due to no actual football happening. This meant they were moving away from the history focus for a while. Plus, I think Klopp's mentality monsters keeps everyone pretty 'present' and busy for the time being...
Fair enough.  I do like the occasional look backs like the current FA Cup memories so they will do to keep nostalgia up
Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 12, 2022, 05:51:52 pm
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on May 12, 2022, 03:57:31 pm
What We Call History.  They used to go through past seasons, usually in a few different parts, and review and just chat generally about what was happening at the timeFair enough.  I do like the occasional look backs like the current FA Cup memories so they will do to keep nostalgia up

OK Thanks
Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 12, 2022, 05:58:46 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on May 11, 2022, 06:46:06 pm
FA Cup memories Part 1 is a great listen.

Just listening to Part 2 because it's more my era - absolutely great listen. Great conversations about the actual occasions and the actual games, rather than just trodding the well-worn path of the historical narrative because winners write history.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 12, 2022, 06:33:01 pm
Quote from: lamonti on May 12, 2022, 05:58:46 pm
Just listening to Part 2 because it's more my era - absolutely great listen. Great conversations about the actual occasions and the actual games, rather than just trodding the well-worn path of the historical narrative because winners write history.

Honestly, listen to part 1 too. First Cup Final I remember us in was 86. First final I can vaguely remember was Everton v Watford in 84 but I know enough about the olden days to enjoy the chat around the 70s finals too.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 12, 2022, 08:21:22 pm
There arent loads of really good outlets for genuinely good football chat. The older I get the shallower the pool gets. The Industrial-Punditry-Complex is certainly exhausting in its mediocre output and content. Money for old rope, giving a gaggle of ex-professional footballers and glib hangers-on a platform to lean on lazy insight and often wilfully provocative opinions.

Outlets like TAW provide contributors the intellectual space to think about the stuff theyre saying without the constraints of banter-based platforms and radio phone-ins. Thats not to say everything is in-line with my own thinking, but its general sensibility and tone is such an antidote to the substandard footy chat you get elsewhere.   
Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 12, 2022, 08:22:29 pm
Does Neil actually think Chelsea will beat us?? I have to know! Haha
Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 13, 2022, 10:21:10 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on May 11, 2022, 01:18:16 am
The little kid next to them ;D



Was that little kid's first away!!
Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 13, 2022, 10:22:55 am
Quote from: craiglfc7 on May 13, 2022, 10:21:10 am
Was that little kid's first away!!

Such a great picture of him!

Is that Willy Wonka bottom right?

Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 13, 2022, 10:25:02 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 12, 2022, 02:37:39 pm
Another shout for the FA Cup memories part 1. Genuinely brilliant listen.

Part 1 and apart 2 were brilliant listens.

The 1st FA Cup final I can remember watching was 1985. I went in 86, 88, 95 and 06. Went to a few of the cup games in 89 but not the final. Cant remember about 92. Defo didnt go the final. My favourite FA Cup memory was actually the SF in 2006 v Chelsea at Old Trafford. Amazing day and a great feeling beating them in another SF.

Was great hearing the stories about the finals and some of the familiarities with my own experiences. TAW is the only podcast that I think can do this. They have the breadth of contributors with a range of experience that can tap into the vibe of the club and the city at various points in time, including the present. Thats what sets them apart from other LFC podcasts.


EDIT: the 1st part reminded me that semi final cup day and the grand national were the same day on some occasions. Remember being at the 1988 semi final and hearing Rhyme and Reason had won the national. Liverpool won and Id backed the winner. Looking back its a it weird that the Grand national and FA Cup semi final were on at the same time.  Back in the late 80s there wasnt a day bigger in the football calendar than FA Cup semi final day. The grand national was/is a huge national sporting event. Particularly in Liverpool.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 13, 2022, 10:26:54 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 12, 2022, 02:37:39 pm
Another shout for the FA Cup memories part 1. Genuinely brilliant listen. Such a knowledgable bunch who have been to so many big games. Loved every second.

Also nice that its not just me who can recall details from games from 30 years ago! Loved the Keith Houchen chat. Can remember old finals like that clear as day. Dont think Ive watched a cup final in the last 10 years (apart from one I ended up getting a ticket for the night before!).

Ah mate, nice, was About 9 when kieth Houtchin scored that diving header in the fa cup final. Thought it was amazing. As an adult. Scoring a diving header in the fa cup final is still pretty cool. Different era, was fun though. Big Snoz was Coventys manager? Haha what a name. Looking forward to our cup final. Happy days.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 13, 2022, 10:44:38 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 12, 2022, 06:33:01 pm
Honestly, listen to part 1 too. First Cup Final I remember us in was 86. First final I can vaguely remember was Everton v Watford in 84 but I know enough about the olden days to enjoy the chat around the 70s finals too.

Been listening this morning - absolutely great too as I knew it would be. Surprised Rob G is older than Damien Kavanagh, but great memories, not the usual cliches. I just leap to part 2 first because of my memories of those games.

Was so interested in the chat around Sunderland final in 1992. "It felt like a decade since we'd won the league", how Souness's actions and situation had tarred it, and how because we barely beat Portsmouth (Darren Anderton my main memory of them) and Sunderland (also second division at the time) it didn't feel that special at all. Which I think is all true.

My main memory of that cup final was (being 9) the copy of Shoot magazine which was a double cup final special with the Scottish Cup which Airdrieonians were in.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 13, 2022, 11:10:12 am
Genuinely remarkable how people can remember so much about football.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 13, 2022, 11:51:51 am
Quote from: lamonti on May 13, 2022, 10:44:38 am
Was so interested in the chat around Sunderland final in 1992. "It felt like a decade since we'd won the league", how Souness's actions and situation had tarred it, and how because we barely beat Portsmouth (Darren Anderton my main memory of them) and Sunderland (also second division at the time) it didn't feel that special at all. Which I think is all true.


The run to the final in 1992 wasnt that great either. Only played 1 top flight team (Villa). Looking back we got 29k for a Quarter Final at home in the FA Cup. Very different time and place but it probably hints at the general apathy to what was happening on the pitch.

I remember the semi final vPortsmouth in 1992. Can also remember the 3rd round win at Crewe. Pretty sure John Barnes returned from injury and scored an amazing back heel goal. Dont remember much about beating Bristol Rovers or Ipswich (both after a replay) or Villa in QF.

Think 92 is the least fondly remembered FA Cup win in my time
Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 13, 2022, 12:11:08 pm
Quote from: Jookie on May 13, 2022, 11:51:51 am
The run to the final in 1992 wasnt that great either. Only played 1 top flight team (Villa). Looking back we got 29k for a Quarter Final at home in the FA Cup. Very different time and place but it probably hints at the general apathy to what was happening on the pitch.

I remember the semi final vPortsmouth in 1992. Can also remember the 3rd round win at Crewe. Pretty sure John Barnes returned from injury and scored an amazing back heel goal. Dont remember much about beating Bristol Rovers or Ipswich (both after a replay) or Villa in QF.

Think 92 is the least fondly remembered FA Cup win in my time

Bristol Rovers we had a 1-1 draw away. Think they were having to play their home games in Bath because their old ground in Bristol was too old. We were losing in the replay at Anfield before McManaman scored a great goal to possibly equalise.

Ipswich was a 0-0 away where again I think we were a bit lucky, and again we were losing at home in the replay, 2-1 I think before Molby scored a free kick?

That cup run was where McManaman came of age a bit. He was really good against Portsmouth too and also the final. Thats when we first started to see some sustained excellence from him.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 13, 2022, 12:44:58 pm
Quote from: Jookie on May 13, 2022, 11:51:51 am
The run to the final in 1992 wasnt that great either. Only played 1 top flight team (Villa). Looking back we got 29k for a Quarter Final at home in the FA Cup. Very different time and place but it probably hints at the general apathy to what was happening on the pitch.

I remember the semi final vPortsmouth in 1992. Can also remember the 3rd round win at Crewe. Pretty sure John Barnes returned from injury and scored an amazing back heel goal. Dont remember much about beating Bristol Rovers or Ipswich (both after a replay) or Villa in QF.

Think 92 is the least fondly remembered FA Cup win in my time

My main memory of the Bristol Rovers games was they had a player called Saunders as well who was constantly referred to as Dean Saunders' "namesake" - and they had quartered kits which was quite odd.

Edit: Deep in the weeds on the Bristol Rovers wikipedia page:
Quote
"The team has never played in European competition; the closest Rovers came was when they missed out on reaching the international stage of the Anglo-Italian Cup in the 199293 season on a coin toss held over the phone with West Ham United."
Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 13, 2022, 12:48:50 pm
Quote from: Jookie on May 13, 2022, 10:25:02 am
EDIT: the 1st part reminded me that semi final cup day and the grand national were the same day on some occasions. Remember being at the 1988 semi final and hearing Rhyme and Reason had won the national. Liverpool won and Id backed the winner. Looking back its a it weird that the Grand national and FA Cup semi final were on at the same time.  Back in the late 80s there wasnt a day bigger in the football calendar than FA Cup semi final day. The grand national was/is a huge national sporting event. Particularly in Liverpool.
One of my favourite days watching us was the 2012 FA Cup semi against Everton. Obvioulsy we had big Andy Carroll scoring the winner, but because it was an early kick off, there were loads who stayed in the pubs around Wembley and we watched the National on the big screen.  Can't remember if I backed the winner or not but it was a great atmosphere to continue a brilliant day.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 13, 2022, 12:55:03 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 13, 2022, 12:11:08 pm
Bristol Rovers we had a 1-1 draw away. Think they were having to play their home games in Bath because their old ground in Bristol was too old. We were losing in the replay at Anfield before McManaman scored a great goal to possibly equalise.

Ipswich was a 0-0 away where again I think we were a bit lucky, and again we were losing at home in the replay, 2-1 I think before Molby scored a free kick?

That cup run was where McManaman came of age a bit. He was really good against Portsmouth too and also the final. Thats when we first started to see some sustained excellence from him.
That Ipswich game was the windiest weather Ive ever seen a football match played in. About 5 us were there as wed played our under 16s match in the morning and got dropped off in town by the ground to go. Got McManamans and Grobbelaars autograph after the game. Bruce fumbled the pen (obviously) as he was writing one for a girl in front of me and I caught it. Bruce goes nice catch son, now give it back to the lady. Me and my friends laughed about that for days, the game however was definitely forgettable.

Oh and I remember that McManaman goal v Bristol Rovers being good as I complimented him on it as he signed me the autograph. He was polite and said thanks.

Edit: and will always remember the Motson commentary on that Molby goal in the replay calling it an absolute belter
Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 13, 2022, 01:02:05 pm
Quote from: Jookie on May 13, 2022, 11:51:51 am
The run to the final in 1992 wasnt that great either. Only played 1 top flight team (Villa). Looking back we got 29k for a Quarter Final at home in the FA Cup. Very different time and place but it probably hints at the general apathy to what was happening on the pitch.

I remember the semi final vPortsmouth in 1992. Can also remember the 3rd round win at Crewe. Pretty sure John Barnes returned from injury and scored an amazing back heel goal. Dont remember much about beating Bristol Rovers or Ipswich (both after a replay) or Villa in QF.

Think 92 is the least fondly remembered FA Cup win in my time
I was 7 when Michael Thomas scored that goal for Arsenal and cried about it for hours afterwards. Couldnt bring myself to cheer his goal 3 years later, so glad Rushy got one too. Hes probably a nice chap but he ruined many a reds night, couldnt forgive him as an unreasonable 10 year old.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 13, 2022, 01:03:29 pm
Was Molbys goal a free kick right on the edge of the box, Annie Rd end? Think he somehow pinged it into the top corner.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 13, 2022, 02:57:10 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 13, 2022, 01:03:29 pm
Was Molbys goal a free kick right on the edge of the box, Annie Rd end? Think he somehow pinged it into the top corner.

I had a look at the game on YouTube and you are right. Banged it top corner.

Interestingly it followed a foul on McManaman. Must have been fouled 25 yards from goal. Moby took the free kick from the edge of the box. No idea how the ref let us take the free kick from that position
Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 13, 2022, 10:00:59 pm
Any reason you can't upgrade via the app lads? Really think you are doing yourselves a disservice there.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 09:50:38 am
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 10:34:58 am
As ever the pre-final content has been boss.

Love the interview with Tyldesley, always enjoy hearing his stories.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 01:54:30 am
Gibbo introduction to pink 😂😂😂😂aboi gibbo dead right
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 04:29:31 am
Great stuff Gibbo, excellent post final Pink again.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 10:08:12 am
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Today at 01:54:30 am
Gibbo introduction to pink 😂😂😂😂aboi gibbo dead right

:D

Also, Kev Walsh - voice of an Angel.

Hope The Real Thing gets going after every big win. Absolute belter!
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 11:29:01 am
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Today at 01:54:30 am
Gibbo introduction to pink 😂😂😂😂aboi gibbo dead right

Nearly spat my coffee all over the place when I put it on this morning
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 07:11:09 pm
Speaking on behalf of the virgins, thought it was a bit thin-skinned myself. But I did appreciate the second pink that wasn't just noise.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 08:52:58 pm
Gibbo vs Rawk Virgins is a lovely little side plot to the main narrative of the QUAD.

I do hope it ends with an Anchorman style face off before the Charity Shield on Lark Lane.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 10:03:09 pm
Blue nose c*nt

It looks like a blue nose c*nt has written a book about the Heysel stadium disaster.  I read the first few chapters online. From reading the first few chapters the author is criticising Rob Gutmann and Liverpool fans. 
Have a read here

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Heysel-Stadium-Brussels-European-Footballs-ebook/dp/B09YQH8WBS/ref=sr_1_1?crid=J6GQFC42RUO6&keywords=Heysel+Stadium+Brussels+European+Football%27s+Darkest+Hour&qid=1652641419&s=books&sprefix=heysel+stadium+brussels+european+football+s+darkest+hour%2Cstripbooks%2C54&sr=1-1
