Another shout for the FA Cup memories part 1. Genuinely brilliant listen.



Part 1 and apart 2 were brilliant listens.The 1st FA Cup final I can remember watching was 1985. I went in 86, 88, 95 and 06. Went to a few of the cup games in 89 but not the final. Cant remember about 92. Defo didnt go the final.Was great hearing the stories about the finals and some of the familiarities with my own experiences. TAW is the only podcast that I think can do this. They have the breadth of contributors with a range of experience that can tap into the vibe of the club and the city at various points in time, including the present. Thats what sets them apart from other LFC podcasts.