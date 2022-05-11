« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 669 670 671 672 673 [674]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2760080 times)

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26920 on: Yesterday at 02:24:26 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Yesterday at 09:49:47 am
I'd like to see them bring back WWCH.  Mike Nevin was a key part of it and I know he's no longer involved, but the likes of Damien, Rob and Ian have enough knowledge of the 80s (and possibly late 70s) to make it work and most of the regulars will know the 90s onward. 

I'd actually say Damien is probably the most knowledgable contributer they have ever had so would he would only enhance a show like that.

What is it?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,865
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26921 on: Yesterday at 02:37:39 pm »
Another shout for the FA Cup memories part 1. Genuinely brilliant listen. Such a knowledgable bunch who have been to so many big games. Loved every second.

Also nice that its not just me who can recall details from games from 30 years ago! Loved the Keith Houchen chat. Can remember old finals like that clear as day. Dont think Ive watched a cup final in the last 10 years (apart from one I ended up getting a ticket for the night before!).
Logged

Offline Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26922 on: Yesterday at 03:57:31 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:24:26 pm
What is it?
What We Call History.  They used to go through past seasons, usually in a few different parts, and review and just chat generally about what was happening at the time
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 11:40:44 am
I think I recall them saying that they covered loads of history stuff over lockdown due to no actual football happening. This meant they were moving away from the history focus for a while. Plus, I think Klopp's mentality monsters keeps everyone pretty 'present' and busy for the time being...
Fair enough.  I do like the occasional look backs like the current FA Cup memories so they will do to keep nostalgia up
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26923 on: Yesterday at 05:51:52 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Yesterday at 03:57:31 pm
What We Call History.  They used to go through past seasons, usually in a few different parts, and review and just chat generally about what was happening at the timeFair enough.  I do like the occasional look backs like the current FA Cup memories so they will do to keep nostalgia up

OK Thanks
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,409
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26924 on: Yesterday at 05:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on May 11, 2022, 06:46:06 pm
FA Cup memories Part 1 is a great listen.

Just listening to Part 2 because it's more my era - absolutely great listen. Great conversations about the actual occasions and the actual games, rather than just trodding the well-worn path of the historical narrative because winners write history.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,865
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26925 on: Yesterday at 06:33:01 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 05:58:46 pm
Just listening to Part 2 because it's more my era - absolutely great listen. Great conversations about the actual occasions and the actual games, rather than just trodding the well-worn path of the historical narrative because winners write history.

Honestly, listen to part 1 too. First Cup Final I remember us in was 86. First final I can vaguely remember was Everton v Watford in 84 but I know enough about the olden days to enjoy the chat around the 70s finals too.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,723
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26926 on: Yesterday at 08:21:22 pm »
There arent loads of really good outlets for genuinely good football chat. The older I get the shallower the pool gets. The Industrial-Punditry-Complex is certainly exhausting in its mediocre output and content. Money for old rope, giving a gaggle of ex-professional footballers and glib hangers-on a platform to lean on lazy insight and often wilfully provocative opinions.

Outlets like TAW provide contributors the intellectual space to think about the stuff theyre saying without the constraints of banter-based platforms and radio phone-ins. Thats not to say everything is in-line with my own thinking, but its general sensibility and tone is such an antidote to the substandard footy chat you get elsewhere.   
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,208
  • @tharris113
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26927 on: Yesterday at 08:22:29 pm »
Does Neil actually think Chelsea will beat us?? I have to know! Haha
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online craiglfc7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
    • My twitter
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26928 on: Today at 10:21:10 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on May 11, 2022, 01:18:16 am
The little kid next to them ;D



Was that little kid's first away!!
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,865
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26929 on: Today at 10:22:55 am »
Quote from: craiglfc7 on Today at 10:21:10 am
Was that little kid's first away!!

Such a great picture of him!

Is that Willy Wonka bottom right?

Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,910
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26930 on: Today at 10:25:02 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:37:39 pm
Another shout for the FA Cup memories part 1. Genuinely brilliant listen.

Part 1 and apart 2 were brilliant listens.

The 1st FA Cup final I can remember watching was 1985. I went in 86, 88, 95 and 06. Went to a few of the cup games in 89 but not the final. Cant remember about 92. Defo didnt go the final.

Was great hearing the stories about the finals and some of the familiarities with my own experiences. TAW is the only podcast that I think can do this. They have the breadth of contributors with a range of experience that can tap into the vibe of the club and the city at various points in time, including the present. Thats what sets them apart from other LFC podcasts.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,183
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26931 on: Today at 10:26:54 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:37:39 pm
Another shout for the FA Cup memories part 1. Genuinely brilliant listen. Such a knowledgable bunch who have been to so many big games. Loved every second.

Also nice that its not just me who can recall details from games from 30 years ago! Loved the Keith Houchen chat. Can remember old finals like that clear as day. Dont think Ive watched a cup final in the last 10 years (apart from one I ended up getting a ticket for the night before!).

Ah mate, nice, was About 9 when kieth Houtchin scored that diving header in the fa cup final. Thought it was amazing, as an adult. Scoring a diving header in the fa cup final is still pretty cool. Different era, was fun though. Big snoz. Was Coventys manager? Haha what a name. Looking forward to our cup final. Happy days.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:29:58 am by red1977 »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 669 670 671 672 673 [674]   Go Up
« previous next »
 