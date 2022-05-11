Another shout for the FA Cup memories part 1. Genuinely brilliant listen.
Part 1 and apart 2 were brilliant listens.
The 1st FA Cup final I can remember watching was 1985. I went in 86, 88, 95 and 06. Went to a few of the cup games in 89 but not the final. Cant remember about 92. Defo didnt go the final.
Was great hearing the stories about the finals and some of the familiarities with my own experiences. TAW is the only podcast that I think can do this. They have the breadth of contributors with a range of experience that can tap into the vibe of the club and the city at various points in time, including the present. Thats what sets them apart from other LFC podcasts.