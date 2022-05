Matipís old form is (rightly) totally disregarded now but itís true that he was really poor up to the season that we won the European Cup in 2019



Matip's form from the 2018/19 season onwards has been unbelievable. Arguably one of the best 5 CBs in the World during that period, when he's been fit.It's fair to say that his from from late 2018 is a big step up from what he'd shown previously at Liverpool (2016-2018). I don't think it's fair to say he was 'really poor'. He wasn't anywhere near the elite CB he's shown over the last 3-4 years but he was still decent.The big difference in Matip since 2018 onwards has been his aggression. His ability to dominate opponents physically and in the air. I'm not sure he showed that consistently before late 2018. He always looked like a skilled footballer who was decent in 1-on-1 situations. He's just taken that a step or 2 up in the last few years.