Quote from: ianrush79 on April 19, 2022, 06:08:59 pm
New shows are not appearing on my apple podcast app  Nothing has come up since Saturday. Has anybody else had this problem?

Did you get this sorted? It is the same for me - missing out on all the Derby shows...

sorted it (thanks Josh) reinstall and log in again 
Last Edit: April 27, 2022, 03:08:10 am by kavah
Is it just me or has Neil Atkinson chose to rock some Kim Jong-Il style eyewear lately?
Craig is infinitely more handsome in real life.

Can understand Gibbos love affair now
Just me, or is there an issue with the sound on some recent shows (Pink after Villarreal for example), where it sort of cuts out quite often?
Quote from: decosabute on April 28, 2022, 07:33:03 am
Just me, or is there an issue with the sound on some recent shows (Pink after Villarreal for example), where it sort of cuts out quite often?


Same.
Quote from: decosabute on April 28, 2022, 07:33:03 am
Just me, or is there an issue with the sound on some recent shows (Pink after Villarreal for example), where it sort of cuts out quite often?


Ben Johnno saying "fucking" every second word didn't help either.
Quote from: Learpholl on April 28, 2022, 08:21:05 am
Ben Johnno saying "fucking" every second word didn't help either.

Fucking hell
Darren Peacock was in Megadeath. :lmao
Quote from: decosabute on April 28, 2022, 07:33:03 am
Just me, or is there an issue with the sound on some recent shows (Pink after Villarreal for example), where it sort of cuts out quite often?


It's presumably a noise gate to try to cut down the background noise - it does sound a bit weird but probably done to work in a very noisy environment. Not sure for the better though.
Rory Smith saying on Midnight Caller that the Arsenal offside goal should stand because there was a penalty in the build-up is the worst opinion I've ever heard him have.
Quote from: lamonti on April 28, 2022, 09:43:37 am
Rory Smith saying on Midnight Caller that the Arsenal offside goal should stand because there was a penalty in the build-up is the worst opinion I've ever heard him have.

And that's saying something because he talks a lot of waffle.

I'm still having him predicting Spurs to finish above us in 19/20 as #1.
Quote from: lamonti on April 28, 2022, 09:43:37 am
Rory Smith saying on Midnight Caller that the Arsenal offside goal should stand because there was a penalty in the build-up is the worst opinion I've ever heard him have.

I raised my eyebrow at that aswell. Absolute horse shit lol.
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on April 28, 2022, 10:26:30 am
And that's saying something because he talks a lot of waffle.

I'm still having him predicting Spurs to finish above us in 19/20 as #1.

Surely not? after we had just beaten them in the CL final?
Quote from: lamonti on April 28, 2022, 09:43:37 am
Rory Smith saying on Midnight Caller that the Arsenal offside goal should stand because there was a penalty in the build-up is the worst opinion I've ever heard him have.

,I was chuffed when I heard there would be a midnight caller every week, I really enjoy the show. however when they did the City one about their marketing and fan attraction, I found it very weird that there Uefa sanctions and statue of limitations were not even mentioned.

TAW do Seems to avoid criticising when criticism seems perfectly valid.
The exception seems to be offensive chanting, which is good 

You need to remember Rory is a Leeds fan at heart.

Shithousing is in his DNA in football
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 28, 2022, 09:18:22 am
Darren Peacock was in Megadeath. :lmao

Johno has a great turn of phrase  ;D
Quote from: kavah on April 28, 2022, 01:01:44 pm
Johno has a great turn of phrase  ;D

Keep randomly thinking of that line and cracking up. Dont know why Megadeath makes it so much funnier than Pearl Jam or Faith No More or someone else but it just does. :D
Hope there will be a Gutter again soon.

I`m longing for a Gutter.
Quote from: Raaphael on April 28, 2022, 08:23:20 pm
Hope there will be a Gutter again soon.

I`m longing for a Gutter.

I need a picture of Gutmann deep in thought pondering how you better perfection.
Quote from: Raaphael on April 28, 2022, 08:23:20 pm
Hope there will be a Gutter again soon.

I`m longing for a Gutter.
You've got that straight. We need an emergency Gutter re: Klopp's new contract.
Entertaining AFQ last night. Listened in my run this morning, Anna Walsh style. Nice bunch of people and liked the many puns George Trad always delivers.
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on April 28, 2022, 10:26:30 am
And that's saying something because he talks a lot of waffle.

I'm still having him predicting Spurs to finish above us in 19/20 as #1.

I'm glad I'm not the only one saying this. He talks a lot of absolute shite dressed up as musing, intellectual analysis. Not mad into his smug humblebrag tone either.

Edit -
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 28, 2022, 11:00:02 am
,I was chuffed when I heard there would be a midnight caller every week, I really enjoy the show. however when they did the City one about their marketing and fan attraction, I found it very weird that there Uefa sanctions and statue of limitations were not even mentioned.

TAW do Seems to avoid criticising when criticism seems perfectly valid.
The exception seems to be offensive chanting, which is good

On this point, I think that TAW in general have become a bit more willing to be critical about City than previously. There were some pretty sarcastic things said by Neil and John about the recent commercial results for example, and Gutmann is always willing to put the boot into the artificiality of them as a club that challenges for everything.

However, Rory Smith does seem to weirdly do a lot of verbal and mental gymnastics in order to not criticise City at all. I've posted it before, but it ends up very "good people on both sides". This isn't just on TAW either - have heard similar from him on Second Captains. And it's one thing if it's just too much of a ballache to criticise them because of their online fanbase/bots, or if you're worried about legal action. I can understand some of that to a point. But when you're participating in shows like this specifically to critically analyse them and offer real opinions, then being unwilling to say anything bad about them at all becomes problematic.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:43:05 pm by decosabute
Quote from: Raaphael on April 28, 2022, 08:23:20 pm
Hope there will be a Gutter again soon.

I`m longing for a Gutter.
I mean most of its just tittle tattle right but thats why its fun
On a more positive note, enjoyed Robbie O'Neill on TAW Live (?) the other day - always think he's great when he's on. Funny and good opinions.
Quote from: kavah on April 26, 2022, 02:59:51 am
Did you get this sorted? It is the same for me - missing out on all the Derby shows...

sorted it (thanks Josh) reinstall and log in again 

I deleted the taw player app from the podcast app and then entered the url again.  Everything working since
Quote from: kavah on April 28, 2022, 01:01:44 pm
Johno has a great turn of phrase  ;D

One of the most naturally funny people I've heard. The man is hilarious. Only wish he was on more often, cos beyond the laughs, his opinions are usually spot on as well.
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 08:02:41 pm
One of the most naturally funny people I've heard. The man is hilarious. Only wish he was on more often, cos beyond the laughs, his opinions are usually spot on as well.

Agreed
I only subscribe to read Johnnos ratings never bothered reading or listening to the rest of it havent got the time
Quote from: the 92A on Today at 11:13:45 am
I only subscribe to read Johnnos ratings never bothered reading or listening to the rest of it havent got the time

They put them on their website and FB page so I imagine you don't have to subscribe to see them.

Anyone else getting two notifications for every show at the moment? Mot a major issue but I get excited every time thinking I've got 2 new shows to listen to!
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on April 20, 2022, 02:21:15 pm
Think that's a good shout - as an audio only subscriber, more Gareth Robbo in my life is always welcome.
Late to the party but this.
