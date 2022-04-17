« previous next »
Quote from: JackWard33 on April 17, 2022, 06:05:42 pm
Yeah was pretty unlistenable thing is drinking is a massive part of the wraps culture so you know what youre going to get when theyre at matches / post big wins

Culture of most match going fans too.
Quote from: tmsneil on April  4, 2022, 09:39:32 am
Rob said what he said on social. Never said it on a show. It's an important distinction, not least because he had changed his mind the morning after.

This isnt correct. On the Fulham post match AFQ, he was discussing when its time for managers to go and said "I am at that point"

you were not on the show it was with Craig and someone else, but he said it
Pretty sure Rob doesn't feel that way now. It was a silly thing to say, prob whilst inebriated, I'm sure he regrets it, we can all probably move on.
Liverpool ist Rad!

Quote from: TepidT2O on April 17, 2022, 09:58:38 am
I think they got it spot on myself plenty of time for analysis just savour that atmosphere.
Exactly. Some of the criticism on here misses the point of the 'Pink' completely.

It was simple, it was on the scene, it was live, it was brilliant.
Quote from: John C on April 17, 2022, 10:59:14 pm
Exactly. Some of the criticism on here misses the point of the 'Pink' completely.

It was simple, it was on the scene, it was live, it was brilliant.

Agreed. The Bobby one at Brighton one a couple of seasons ago was brilliant in the same way. It' takes guts to just let it roll and not fill in ... Proper John.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 17, 2022, 08:20:51 pm
This isnt correct. On the Fulham post match AFQ, he was discussing when its time for managers to go and said "I am at that point"

you were not on the show it was with Craig and someone else, but he said it

Just to offer some balance in defence of Rob, I can remember a show in and around the January transfer window during the 2017/18 season when a couple of contributors were being (in my view) overly harsh on the manager, and Rob was not having any of it. With the post-Fulham shouts from him, as much as I was really annoyed about it at the time, there was at least a context in which I could understand why his head had fallen off.
Quote from: Dougle on April 18, 2022, 12:29:01 am
Agreed. The Bobby one at Brighton one a couple of seasons ago was brilliant in the same way. It' takes guts to just let it roll and not fill in ... Proper John.

For me it's a question of balance - if there'd been a minute of chanting to start it, then that's fine. You still get a feel for the atmosphere that you won't get elsewhere, but then you also get excited voices and excited opinions. Personally though, 10 minutes of noise and drunkenness to start was just way too much and, speaking for myself, took me out of it totally instead of making me feel more a part of it, which was the noble intention.

Quote from: John C on April 17, 2022, 10:59:14 pm
Exactly. Some of the criticism on here misses the point of the 'Pink' completely.

Like I've written previously, I can totally accept if I'm in the minority on this and most others enjoyed it. But sometimes on here, there is a bit of a vibe of posters leaping to the defence of TAW to shut down any criticism, even if it's valid or constructive. Don't think anyone has said anything overly critical or unreasonable. And saying I don't get the point of the pink because I don't want to listen to 10 minutes of incoherent noise falls into this in my opinion.
Quote from: John C on April 17, 2022, 10:59:14 pm
Exactly. Some of the criticism on here misses the point of the 'Pink' completely.

It was simple, it was on the scene, it was live, it was brilliant.
On their 10 the anniversary they talked about wanting it to be partly  about the match experience for those who cant go. Ok, after a match its mostly the time to have a chat about the game, but some matches, some matches its just about being in the moment. And what a moment.
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 18, 2022, 09:07:01 am
On their 10 the anniversary they talked about wanting it to be partly  about the match experience for those who cant go. Ok, after a match its mostly the time to have a chat about the game, but some matches, some matches its just about being in the moment. And what a moment.

The Man Utd  0-5 captured that really well.   Saturdays was just a mess.

Quote from: decosabute on April 18, 2022, 07:09:13 am


Like I've written previously, I can totally accept if I'm in the minority on this and most others enjoyed it. But sometimes on here, there is a bit of a vibe of posters leaping to the defence of TAW to shut down any criticism, even if it's valid or constructive. Don't think anyone has said anything overly critical or unreasonable. And saying I don't get the point of the pink because I don't want to listen to 10 minutes of incoherent noise falls into this in my opinion.

The thing is though that referring to the show as the ramblings of a drunk isnt remotely helpful or constructive (I know it wasnt you that said that but its that post which has started this conversation).

Ive listened to the show back and I can take the point about it being a bit unlistenable until it gets onto the coach, but after that (which was about halfway through) it was absolutely fine and I really cant understand what anyones issue is. Johns clearly had a drink (or several) but its in no way unlistenable to me and half the time hes bringing other people into the audio anyway. I was at the game on Saturday so perhaps had I not been Id have been a bit more annoyed about the first 10 minutes or so which was a bit of a hard listen but even with that theres a separate 4 minute or so YouTube video with them in the ground which again is much easier to watch and listen to.

Yes if that was the only reaction released that day Id feel a bit short changed but it wasnt, the post match pint came out later which was far more measured, you then get a further 2 shows yesterday and I assume the free show later today (or tomorrow with it being a bank holiday) will focus on it as will the bacon butty.

I dont think its people wanting to shut down any criticism, Ive shared a couple of bits on here myself (for example I was a bit let down that the post match show after the Everton game was quite a short one) but I dont really think it was broached in the most sensible way initially and it read a bit like a personal attack on someone who I believe to be (as Ive never met him) a nice man and, having listened to it back actually looking for it, I cant say I even agree with particularly.
Quote from: Jm55 on April 18, 2022, 10:52:59 am
The thing is though that referring to the show as the ramblings of a drunk isnt remotely helpful or constructive (I know it wasnt you that said that but its that post which has started this conversation).

Ive listened to the show back and I can take the point about it being a bit unlistenable until it gets onto the coach, but after that (which was about halfway through) it was absolutely fine and I really cant understand what anyones issue is. Johns clearly had a drink (or several) but its in no way unlistenable to me and half the time hes bringing other people into the audio anyway. I was at the game on Saturday so perhaps had I not been Id have been a bit more annoyed about the first 10 minutes or so which was a bit of a hard listen but even with that theres a separate 4 minute or so YouTube video with them in the ground which again is much easier to watch and listen to.

Yes if that was the only reaction released that day Id feel a bit short changed but it wasnt, the post match pint came out later which was far more measured, you then get a further 2 shows yesterday and I assume the free show later today (or tomorrow with it being a bank holiday) will focus on it as will the bacon butty.

I dont think its people wanting to shut down any criticism, Ive shared a couple of bits on here myself (for example I was a bit let down that the post match show after the Everton game was quite a short one) but I dont really think it was broached in the most sensible way initially and it read a bit like a personal attack on someone who I believe to be (as Ive never met him) a nice man and, having listened to it back actually looking for it, I cant say I even agree with particularly.

It may have been the rambling of a drunk but I fucking loved it. Inject it into my veins please. Impressed with the conversations John did have. I don't get to anywhere near the games as I used to previously so loved it. Haven't been to Wembley since the Villa semi final.

You just know when an end is in top form, when there's a collective sense in the crowd of something building, nerves gone, just savouring what's in front of us and what might be to come. Best moments are the games where there's a massive let off at the final whistle for about 10 minutes and then the immediate post match adrenaline drifts off and everyone starts walking out as random music is playing over the tannoy and you just look around at the end and think "fucking hell YES". Saturday was all of that. To give those not there a taste of it was great. Fair enough if some are not interested in that and definitely wouldn't listen to everyone getting off home at 89 minutes after a routine 3-0.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 18, 2022, 09:43:55 am
The Man Utd  0-5 captured that really well.   Saturdays was just a mess.

Agree with this. I didn't like Saturday's one at all, but it's not to say that they've gotten it wrong with this stuff in the past - they've actually got the balance pretty right with these things before, like with the United example you mentioned.
Thought he was quite easily understandable to be honest, if you accept that he's pissed and treat what he's saying accordingly. Thought the Pink was great and my non-footballing partner who listened to it in the car with me thought it was a great bit of atmosphere then chatter.
Its more the language used by some, I've said I'd didn't enjoy it, but to describe it as a pisstake and such seems a little OTT.

If you were only paying for the pink I'd think you'd have a point. But it's one show during a month when the entire team is putting out lots of content on a daily basis.
Quote from: Dougle on April 18, 2022, 12:29:01 am
Agreed. The Bobby one at Brighton one a couple of seasons ago was brilliant in the same way. It' takes guts to just let it roll and not fill in ... Proper John.
Ya that brighton was unreal , one my fav ever with saturday . i feel sorry for the dry balls that don't enjoy these type of pinks . plenty time for analysis on free taw show and review .
Just posted the Kuyt hattrick on their twitter feed. Still love that man to bits.
New shows are not appearing on my apple podcast app  Nothing has come up since Saturday. Has anybody else had this problem?
A classic Pink  :scarf


and  :wellin   Robbo's T shirt   ;D
To add balance to my criticism of The Pink on Saturday, I thought last night's show was excellent by all. It's probably what I want from a show of that nature. You could feel the excitement of the contributors, you could feel a sense of the vibrancy of the location, you could feel a sense of being at that place with your mates without actually being there. Neil and Damian being on these types of shows makes a massive difference in my opinion.

The Review and Sunday Best were both excellent post City as well.
Quote from: ianrush79 on April 19, 2022, 06:08:59 pm
New shows are not appearing on my apple podcast app  Nothing has come up since Saturday. Has anybody else had this problem?
This happens to me when I have changed bank cards or if a new password is needed.
Quote from: Jookie on April 20, 2022, 12:19:11 pm
To add balance to my criticism of The Pink on Saturday, I thought last night's show was excellent by all. It's probably what I want from a show of that nature. You could feel the excitement of the contributors, you could feel a sense of the vibrancy of the location, you could feel a sense of being at that place with your mates without actually being there. Neil and Damian being on these types of shows makes a massive difference in my opinion.

The Review and Sunday Best were both excellent post City as well.

Just reading back on all of this, the feedback from everyone was really useful - particularly ahead of the FA Cup Final (or a potential European Cup Final) for instance. We can see from the replies that it is difficult to please everyone but there are maybe some things that can do for the next one based on the feedback....whether that's doing one in the crowd and a separate one on the bus or whatever but we'll have a chat. Last night's for instance is recorded at the Glenbuck and contributors are booked to do the show so it's a lot easier to book for, record etc and control sound to a certain extent. The away/Wembley ones...the idea is to capture the atmosphere, but obviously it's more difficult to get contributors because everyone is spread out...for instance i would much rather I wasn't on it and we had Neil, Damian etc but it was just grabbing the contributors that are nearby. But again maybe there's something we could do like Bayern in 2019 where we all met outside the stadium to do the pod and there was still that atmosphere we want with the fans singing in the background. Things to think about!
Quote from: craiglfc7 on April 20, 2022, 01:53:08 pm
Just reading back on all of this, the feedback from everyone was really useful - particularly ahead of the FA Cup Final (or a potential European Cup Final) for instance. We can see from the replies that it is difficult to please everyone but there are maybe some things that can do for the next one based on the feedback....whether that's doing one in the crowd and a separate one on the bus or whatever but we'll have a chat. Last night's for instance is recorded at the Glenbuck and contributors are booked to do the show so it's a lot easier to book for, record etc and control sound to a certain extent. The away/Wembley ones...the idea is to capture the atmosphere, but obviously it's more difficult to get contributors because everyone is spread out...for instance i would much rather I wasn't on it and we had Neil, Damian etc but it was just grabbing the contributors that are nearby. But again maybe there's something we could do like Bayern in 2019 where we all met outside the stadium to do the pod and there was still that atmosphere we want with the fans singing in the background. Things to think about!

I think these chaotic events are very few and far between to be honest mate.

Simple solution would be to put The Post Match Pint out as audio, probably only need to do it like 3 times a season so it's not like it breaks the subscription model up.
Quote from: Kashinoda on April 20, 2022, 01:59:24 pm
I think these chaotic events are very few and far between to be honest mate.

Simple solution would be to put The Post Match Pint out as audio, probably only need to do it like 3 times a season so it's not like it breaks the subscription model up.

Think that's a good shout - as an audio only subscriber, more Gareth Robbo in my life is always welcome.
Quote from: craiglfc7 on April 20, 2022, 01:53:08 pm
Just reading back on all of this, the feedback from everyone was really useful - particularly ahead of the FA Cup Final (or a potential European Cup Final) for instance. We can see from the replies that it is difficult to please everyone but there are maybe some things that can do for the next one based on the feedback....whether that's doing one in the crowd and a separate one on the bus or whatever but we'll have a chat. Last night's for instance is recorded at the Glenbuck and contributors are booked to do the show so it's a lot easier to book for, record etc and control sound to a certain extent. The away/Wembley ones...the idea is to capture the atmosphere, but obviously it's more difficult to get contributors because everyone is spread out...for instance i would much rather I wasn't on it and we had Neil, Damian etc but it was just grabbing the contributors that are nearby. But again maybe there's something we could do like Bayern in 2019 where we all met outside the stadium to do the pod and there was still that atmosphere we want with the fans singing in the background. Things to think about!

Thanks for the feedback Craig.

Based on the feedback here I'd say there wasn't too much wrong with The Pink last Saturday. Vast majority of opinion, even if different from mine, was that the Pink was entertaining.

As I said previously, I don' think TAW should try and please everyone all of the time. The broad appeal of TAW is driven by range of contributors, topics and content you cover. What I like, will almost certainly be different to others. Whether that's show structure, contributor, topics etc..

I really try to avoid the 'i don't like contributor X' type posts. There's always going to be contributors we either like or like less. Feel it's unfair to single out individuals. I did do this on Saturday night though. Probably shouldn't have but I did all the same. The next day I thought about deleting my original post but given the reaction I thought I would clarify my thoughts instead. I did this because it's been a niggle (and probably the only niggle) I've had with TAW over the years.

That's just my opinion though. Many others will completely disagree and as I said previously don't try and please everyone all the time. What annoyed me on Saturday is part of who John is and part of his appeal. That doesn't mesh with what I want on occasions but so what in the grand scheme of things.
Quote from: craiglfc7 on April 20, 2022, 01:53:08 pm
Just reading back on all of this, the feedback from everyone was really useful - particularly ahead of the FA Cup Final (or a potential European Cup Final) for instance. We can see from the replies that it is difficult to please everyone but there are maybe some things that can do for the next one based on the feedback....whether that's doing one in the crowd and a separate one on the bus or whatever but we'll have a chat. Last night's for instance is recorded at the Glenbuck and contributors are booked to do the show so it's a lot easier to book for, record etc and control sound to a certain extent. The away/Wembley ones...the idea is to capture the atmosphere, but obviously it's more difficult to get contributors because everyone is spread out...for instance i would much rather I wasn't on it and we had Neil, Damian etc but it was just grabbing the contributors that are nearby. But again maybe there's something we could do like Bayern in 2019 where we all met outside the stadium to do the pod and there was still that atmosphere we want with the fans singing in the background. Things to think about!

Fair play for this Craig. Even though I was one of the critical ones, I really do understand the situation of how it must be to do these in the chaos of everyone being spread out at Wembley, and I do appreciate the motivation of trying to do it a certain way and share the experience a bit.

Also, like I've said before, I think there's a place for all of it, but it's more a question of balance.
Quote from: Jookie on April 20, 2022, 12:19:11 pm
To add balance to my criticism of The Pink on Saturday, I thought last night's show was excellent by all. It's probably what I want from a show of that nature. You could feel the excitement of the contributors, you could feel a sense of the vibrancy of the location, you could feel a sense of being at that place with your mates without actually being there. Neil and Damian being on these types of shows makes a massive difference in my opinion.

The Review and Sunday Best were both excellent post City as well.

Agreed. The pink on Tuesday especially was a belter.
I've enjoyed the stuff from the bus as always this last week, and the stuff from the end when Gibbo is bladdered is always good. Dan Morgan is really excellent though I think - could listen to him and Neil chat for days.
Quote from: craiglfc7 on April 20, 2022, 01:53:08 pm
Just reading back on all of this, the feedback from everyone was really useful - particularly ahead of the FA Cup Final (or a potential European Cup Final) for instance. We can see from the replies that it is difficult to please everyone but there are maybe some things that can do for the next one based on the feedback....whether that's doing one in the crowd and a separate one on the bus or whatever but we'll have a chat. Last night's for instance is recorded at the Glenbuck and contributors are booked to do the show so it's a lot easier to book for, record etc and control sound to a certain extent. The away/Wembley ones...the idea is to capture the atmosphere, but obviously it's more difficult to get contributors because everyone is spread out...for instance i would much rather I wasn't on it and we had Neil, Damian etc but it was just grabbing the contributors that are nearby. But again maybe there's something we could do like Bayern in 2019 where we all met outside the stadium to do the pod and there was still that atmosphere we want with the fans singing in the background. Things to think about!

You could always think "Fuck it" and keep it authentic.
Honestly Craig, don't sweat it. I'm amazed people can listen for all the season and have a moan because people are having a nice time enjoying the game.

Fucking hell. I told my mate the same story in both halves against Benfica
Good to hear John having a good time. Fair play - I would have been too!
Enjoyed Three Strikes - particularly the horrible Hillsborough chanting stuff.

Amongst the general discussion, I think the most pertinent point - made by Gareth - is the impact these songs and chants have on the families affected by Hillsborough. While the general fanbase should be disgusted at lads (and some lasses) using death as a weapon to hurt a rival, there is a genuine human issue at the heart of all of this. The loss of a loved one has been exacerbated by the ensuing legal wranglings and injustices that have shaped the post-Hillsborough era.

Hillsborough is a seminal and unprecedented touchstone case in terms of high-level cover-ups and corruption enacted by the state and the apparatus that sit beneath it - including certain elements of the media. The scale of injustice has sent many to an early grave while survivors continue to live with this burning sense of rage that cannot be quelled by warm words from disingenuous politicians.

Singing about this for fun and banter is so unspeakably grim and cuts to the heart of the injustice. The Sun set the climate for this atmosphere 33 years ago with their big lie; singing about the exact same lie 33 years later means that time can be no healer; the passage of time cannot provide solace. It keeps it present and front and centre and that is why it is a disgrace. The families are not allowed to have their peace.
Anyone know of Neils views on the Premier League Hall of Fame out of interest?

Just wondered how he felt about it.
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:08:59 am
Anyone know of Neils views on the Premier League Hall of Fame out of interest?

Just wondered how he felt about it.

He thinks its great, he thinks club legends should be decided by independent panel and not the fans of the club.
