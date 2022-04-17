Just reading back on all of this, the feedback from everyone was really useful - particularly ahead of the FA Cup Final (or a potential European Cup Final) for instance. We can see from the replies that it is difficult to please everyone but there are maybe some things that can do for the next one based on the feedback....whether that's doing one in the crowd and a separate one on the bus or whatever but we'll have a chat. Last night's for instance is recorded at the Glenbuck and contributors are booked to do the show so it's a lot easier to book for, record etc and control sound to a certain extent. The away/Wembley ones...the idea is to capture the atmosphere, but obviously it's more difficult to get contributors because everyone is spread out...for instance i would much rather I wasn't on it and we had Neil, Damian etc but it was just grabbing the contributors that are nearby. But again maybe there's something we could do like Bayern in 2019 where we all met outside the stadium to do the pod and there was still that atmosphere we want with the fans singing in the background. Things to think about!
Thanks for the feedback Craig.
Based on the feedback here I'd say there wasn't too much wrong with The Pink last Saturday. Vast majority of opinion, even if different from mine, was that the Pink was entertaining.
As I said previously, I don' think TAW should try and please everyone all of the time. The broad appeal of TAW is driven by range of contributors, topics and content you cover. What I like, will almost certainly be different to others. Whether that's show structure, contributor, topics etc..
I really try to avoid the 'i don't like contributor X' type posts. There's always going to be contributors we either like or like less. Feel it's unfair to single out individuals. I did do this on Saturday night though. Probably shouldn't have but I did all the same. The next day I thought about deleting my original post but given the reaction I thought I would clarify my thoughts instead. I did this because it's been a niggle (and probably the only niggle) I've had with TAW over the years.
That's just my opinion though. Many others will completely disagree and as I said previously don't try and please everyone all the time. What annoyed me on Saturday is part of who John is and part of his appeal. That doesn't mesh with what I want on occasions but so what in the grand scheme of things.