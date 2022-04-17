



Like I've written previously, I can totally accept if I'm in the minority on this and most others enjoyed it. But sometimes on here, there is a bit of a vibe of posters leaping to the defence of TAW to shut down any criticism, even if it's valid or constructive. Don't think anyone has said anything overly critical or unreasonable. And saying I don't get the point of the pink because I don't want to listen to 10 minutes of incoherent noise falls into this in my opinion.



The thing is though that referring to the show as the ramblings of a drunk isnt remotely helpful or constructive (I know it wasnt you that said that but its that post which has started this conversation).Ive listened to the show back and I can take the point about it being a bit unlistenable until it gets onto the coach, but after that (which was about halfway through) it was absolutely fine and I really cant understand what anyones issue is. Johns clearly had a drink (or several) but its in no way unlistenable to me and half the time hes bringing other people into the audio anyway. I was at the game on Saturday so perhaps had I not been Id have been a bit more annoyed about the first 10 minutes or so which was a bit of a hard listen but even with that theres a separate 4 minute or so YouTube video with them in the ground which again is much easier to watch and listen to.Yes if that was the only reaction released that day Id feel a bit short changed but it wasnt, the post match pint came out later which was far more measured, you then get a further 2 shows yesterday and I assume the free show later today (or tomorrow with it being a bank holiday) will focus on it as will the bacon butty.I dont think its people wanting to shut down any criticism, Ive shared a couple of bits on here myself (for example I was a bit let down that the post match show after the Everton game was quite a short one) but I dont really think it was broached in the most sensible way initially and it read a bit like a personal attack on someone who I believe to be (as Ive never met him) a nice man and, having listened to it back actually looking for it, I cant say I even agree with particularly.