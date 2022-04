Like I've written previously, I can totally accept if I'm in the minority on this and most others enjoyed it. But sometimes on here, there is a bit of a vibe of posters leaping to the defence of TAW to shut down any criticism, even if it's valid or constructive. Don't think anyone has said anything overly critical or unreasonable. And saying I don't get the point of the pink because I don't want to listen to 10 minutes of incoherent noise falls into this in my opinion.



The thing is though that referring to the show as Ďthe ramblings of a drunkí isnít remotely helpful or constructive (I know it wasnít you that said that but itís that post which has started this conversation).Iíve listened to the show back and I can take the point about it being a bit unlistenable until it gets onto the coach, but after that (which was about halfway through) it was absolutely fine and I really canít understand what anyoneís issue is. Johnís clearly had a drink (or several) but itís in no way unlistenable to me and half the time heís bringing other people into the audio anyway. I was at the game on Saturday so perhaps had I not been Iíd have been a bit more annoyed about the first 10 minutes or so which was a bit of a hard listen but even with that thereís a separate 4 minute or so YouTube video with them in the ground which again is much easier to watch and listen to.Yes if that was the only reaction released that day Iíd feel a bit short changed but it wasnít, the post match pint came out later which was far more measured, you then get a further 2 shows yesterday and I assume the free show later today (or tomorrow with it being a bank holiday) will focus on it as will the bacon butty.I donít think itís people wanting to shut down any criticism, Iíve shared a couple of bits on here myself (for example I was a bit let down that the post match show after the Everton game was quite a short one) but I donít really think it was broached in the most sensible way initially and it read a bit like a personal attack on someone who I believe to be (as Iíve never met him) a nice man and, having listened to it back actually looking for it, I canít say I even agree with particularly.