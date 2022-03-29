

When we were struggling there was far less consensus both on TAW and on here because the big questions were far more open. Football wise, were we heading in the right direction? You could see Klopp was improving things but he hadn't built his great team yet, there were real bright patches but still loads to do, that Spurs away game, there were loads of space for arguments and disagreement. Off the pitch we'd just fought Hicks and Gillete, rightly we weren't ready to be fooled again, it was fluid not easy to call, the Sunderland walk out, FSG, loads to get angry about loads of different ideas competing for dominance. Money was talking more and more and we knew we were hanging on by fingernails to the top four. We weren't going to get too many more chances to get it right, that clock had been ticking for a long time, we were balancing on a knife edge, no wonder we were looking for signs that our believes were right and then arguing them to the nth degree.





Contrast that to today, FSG are looking the best of a bad bunch, the Anny roads growing every game, spirit of Shankly have an in to the club, things are looking chilled on the ownership front, whisper it quietly but my season ticket hasn't gone up for a few years, still extortionate but I was genuinely thinking I was being priced out with some of them pre Sunderland raises. Football wise, we are either the best team in the world or at worst the second best, we've got a great team a great manager, so of course there is less disagreement and more of a consensus amongst fans and that's going to be reflected on TAW. Rob Guttman gets pissed and spouts some shite, it's not as if none of us haven't done that, have we, but most rightly just laughed at him knowing he'd drank too many bottles of wine, must have been some night out to start questioning Klopp, three years ago that would of split TAW down the middle.





Last thing I want on TAW is artificial disagreements to spark interest, if they come up because they're genuine great but a noisy mess no thanks, I like the diverse contributors on TAW, think it's a proper strength, I just think that if you like that then you have to accept that there will be some contributors who you relate to more and some who you're not into as much and that your favourites will often be different to other listeners, that's the price to pay to get such a wide view. I don't just want to listen to old Scousers like me who've been going the match for years, profile wise I'm probably most like Damien but with total respect to Damien it would bore the arse of me if TAW just had the likes of us on. I want to listen to fans like my young daughter who goes the match with all my mates and holds her own





I don't like seeing the slagging off of individual contributors on here, it's arl arse and not what this thread should be about, there are one or two contributors who I don't particularly rate as much as the others but last thing I'd do is mention them on here because I want to see a wide variety of contributors and wanting that means me accepting I can't agree with them all.

