Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2730020 times)

Offline stewy17

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26720 on: March 29, 2022, 10:40:48 am »
Quote from: markedasred on March 28, 2022, 04:14:16 pm
Thanks for everything folks t the wrap. I re-subscribed and upgraded last month and had hoped to catch up on the Agony shows I missed. They do not appear to be on the Podcast addict content, and I was able to listen to a couple from earlier in the year in TAW itself for a while, but none from XIV on. Are they part of a batch of archive shows now lost?.
 I just use a windows computer, no mobile or apple anything ever. PM me if you know what I should be doing.

If you're just on a computer then they're all on the TAW website. Just search agony in the search bar and they'll all come up.

https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/?s=agony
Offline PaulD

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26721 on: March 30, 2022, 03:34:20 pm »

It's a big fingers and thumbs up to the 10 topics in 10 minutes 
Offline Dougle

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26722 on: March 30, 2022, 04:16:23 pm »
Hi lads and lassies,
Mo's euro round-up is brilliant. Great bit of podcasting.
Offline bradders1011

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26723 on: March 30, 2022, 08:05:35 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on March 30, 2022, 04:16:23 pm
Hi lads and lassies,
Mo's euro round-up is brilliant. Great bit of podcasting.

Yeah enjoyed it. State of that PSG fan though.

Adam Smith has too much time on his hands, judging by Ban This Filth.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26724 on: March 30, 2022, 08:36:51 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 30, 2022, 08:05:35 pm
Yeah enjoyed it. State of that PSG fan though.

Adam Smith has too much time on his hands, judging by Ban This Filth.

He also looks very much like Bruce Grobbelar looking at the thumbnail for the Sanj Shetty interview. :D
Online On Axis

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26725 on: March 31, 2022, 12:37:51 am »
Another fantastic award-winning Gutter.
Offline End Product

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26726 on: March 31, 2022, 10:12:33 am »
Overview show great, and that one free one on video where they got two footed on everton and united.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26727 on: March 31, 2022, 10:20:21 am »
Quote from: End Product on March 31, 2022, 10:12:33 am
Overview show great, and that one free one on video where they got two footed on everton and united.

Yeah the Overview has really whet the appetite for the next few weeks.
Online actwithoutwords

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26728 on: March 31, 2022, 11:19:34 am »
Was waiting for that Overview throughout the international break. Hopefully the next one will be just as keenly awaited...
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26729 on: March 31, 2022, 04:09:33 pm »
Nobel Peace Prize Winning Overview this week.

I expect the next one will win a Booker...
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26730 on: April 1, 2022, 01:51:25 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 30, 2022, 08:05:35 pm
Yeah enjoyed it. State of that PSG fan though.

Adam Smith has too much time on his hands, judging by Ban This Filth.

Along with Docking he was great on it, its such a great listen
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26731 on: April 1, 2022, 01:56:15 pm »
"If you cant beat Watford at home you don't deserve to win the league"   :butt

Surely TAW needs to do better than Kev Walsh, I wish they would limit him to an AFQ or Talking Reds,
Offline OkieRedman

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26732 on: April 1, 2022, 04:51:13 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April  1, 2022, 01:56:15 pm
"If you cant beat Watford at home you don't deserve to win the league"   :butt

Surely TAW needs to do better than Kev Walsh, I wish they would limit him to an AFQ or Talking Reds,

I agree with both sentiments. He drives me crazy, but I agree with his statement. At this time you can not win this league without beating the likes of Watford at home. Most likely. If we lose out by a point or two the first matches that will be singled out will be matches we failed to win at Anfield.

The 10 minutes 10 topics or w/e it was called was great. Seems a great outlet for Nile's, apparent, boundless energy for which I am very grateful.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26733 on: April 1, 2022, 04:56:28 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on April  1, 2022, 04:51:13 pm
I agree with both sentiments. He drives me crazy, but I agree with his statement. At this time you can not win this league without beating the likes of Watford at home. Most likely. If we lose out by a point or two the first matches that will be singled out will be matches we failed to win at Anfield.



if you lose at home to Crystal Palace you dont deserve to win the league either then , so when the presentation ?
Offline OkieRedman

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26734 on: April 1, 2022, 10:15:54 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April  1, 2022, 04:56:28 pm
if you lose at home to Crystal Palace you dont deserve to win the league either then , so when the presentation ?

Never said anything about deserving. I suppose I should have said very unlikely not to win the league. If we do not beat Watford we will most likely need win away at Man City. There is more than one way to skin a cat after all, but some are easier than others. This forum has a weird thing with absolutism.  :wave
Offline redforlife

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26735 on: April 1, 2022, 10:38:25 pm »
Thought the TAW Live show this week was one of the most enjoyable shows I've listened to in a long time.

The two inserts were brilliant and could have listened to Peter and Thommo for hours, and the sections either side were great too

Top class content.
Offline Big Bamber

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26736 on: April 1, 2022, 11:56:46 pm »
Yes, really great content this week especially the Gutter, Overview, and Live. Special mention for Ian Ryan hosting Team Talk and hope he keeps that spot for a while; more probing and some respite from the recent outbreak of living our best lives yada yada. What a month ahead.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26737 on: April 2, 2022, 06:02:42 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on April  1, 2022, 10:15:54 pm
Never said anything about deserving. I

the quote below contradicts the one above

Quote from: OkieRedman on April  1, 2022, 04:51:13 pm
I agree with both sentiments. He drives me crazy, but I agree with his statement.

anyway you dont deserve to win or lose a league title with one result. KW was talking rubbish.
Offline the 92A

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26738 on: April 3, 2022, 12:50:15 am »
One of the best things about the Anfield wrap is they have a fairly good cross section of contributors, be boring as fuck if they were all the same, Kev Walsh earns his place, would hate to listen to podcasts where everyone was just agreed with each other and got everything right all the time.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26739 on: April 3, 2022, 07:30:41 am »
Quote from: the 92A on April  3, 2022, 12:50:15 am
One of the best things about the Anfield wrap is they have a fairly good cross section of contributors, be boring as fuck if they were all the same, Kev Walsh earns his place, would hate to listen to podcasts where everyone was just agreed with each other and got everything right all the time.

One thing Ive noticed, is there seems a reluctance to call out wild shouts when they happen, Rob never got called out when he wanted Klopp gone, they did take the piss out of him on later shows when he wasn't there but not at the time. They must have concluded that arguments/heated debates dont make for good listening. Maybe they're right?
Offline Andar

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26740 on: April 3, 2022, 07:41:54 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April  3, 2022, 07:30:41 am
One thing Ive noticed, is there seems a reluctance to call out wild shouts when they happen, Rob never got called out when he wanted Klopp gone, they did take the piss out of him on later shows when he wasn't there but not at the time. They must have concluded that arguments/heated debates dont make for good listening. Maybe they're right?

When was this?!
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26741 on: April 3, 2022, 07:52:18 am »
last year, when thigs were not going well.  It was well documented on here, I think he'd had a few. TBF, as awful as that shout was, hes a good broadcaster

Offline ljycb

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26742 on: April 3, 2022, 10:42:23 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April  3, 2022, 07:30:41 am
One thing Ive noticed, is there seems a reluctance to call out wild shouts when they happen, Rob never got called out when he wanted Klopp gone, they did take the piss out of him on later shows when he wasn't there but not at the time. They must have concluded that arguments/heated debates dont make for good listening. Maybe they're right?

Think Neil has made the point on a few occasions that referring to something on Twitter is all well and good but it isolates any listeners who dont have social media. But in a general sense, yeah, its probably to do with an aversion to high levels of confrontation. Always used to do my head in how Mike Nevin was allowed to spout some of the nonsense he did about Klopp pre-2018, but I can understand it now.
Offline Big Bamber

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26743 on: April 3, 2022, 10:57:07 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April  3, 2022, 07:52:18 am
last year, when thigs were not going well.  It was well documented on here, I think he'd had a few. TBF, as awful as that shout was, hes a good broadcaster

TAW is at its best when it features views that are as diverse as the supporter base. It would lose some of its shine if it was all similar views. Allow mad, common shouts to be debated.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26744 on: April 3, 2022, 11:42:31 am »
Quote from: Big Bamber on April  3, 2022, 10:57:07 am
TAW is at its best when it features views that are as diverse as the supporter base. It would lose some of its shine if it was all similar views. Allow mad, common shouts to be debated.

they dont get debated though,
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26745 on: April 3, 2022, 04:05:35 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April  3, 2022, 07:52:18 am
last year, when thigs were not going well.  It was well documented on here, I think he'd had a few. TBF, as awful as that shout was, hes a good broadcaster



It was a Twitter comment and people wanted the Wrap to answer for him.

Christ are people still going on about it. Rob himself has made a joke about it.

I realise you are just responding. Its not Aimed at you
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26746 on: April 3, 2022, 04:44:24 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on April  3, 2022, 04:05:35 pm
It was a Twitter comment and people wanted the Wrap to answer for him.

Christ are people still going on about it. Rob himself has made a joke about it.

I realise you are just responding. Its not Aimed at you

its a while ago now but Im pretty sure he said stuff on a show about needing a change.
Online Jm55

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26747 on: April 3, 2022, 04:50:29 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April  3, 2022, 04:44:24 pm
its a while ago now but Im pretty sure he said stuff on a show about needing a change.

He did it was after the Fulham defeat I think, it was either that or the Leicester game but either way he was clearly a bit drunk and probably feeling as depressed as most of us were at that point.

As ever lots gets made of it (and dont get me wrong he was rightly taken the piss out of for it) but the reality is when people talk about things theyre passionate about it isnt always going to be the most sensible comments that get made, the fact that he has a microphone in front of him doesnt change that.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26748 on: April 3, 2022, 04:55:24 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on April  3, 2022, 04:50:29 pm
He did it was after the Fulham defeat I think, it was either that or the Leicester game but either way he was clearly a bit drunk and probably feeling as depressed as most of us were at that point.

As ever lots gets made of it (and dont get me wrong he was rightly taken the piss out of for it) but the reality is when people talk about things theyre passionate about it isnt always going to be the most sensible comments that get made, the fact that he has a microphone in front of him doesnt change that.

 Rob got mentioned in the context of bad calls not getting challenged on air, not to dig up his past fuck ups
Online Jm55

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26749 on: April 3, 2022, 05:01:58 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April  3, 2022, 04:55:24 pm
Rob got mentioned in the context of bad calls not getting challenged on air, not to dig up his past fuck ups

Nah I know that; it just reminded me of a year ago when people were massively overreacting to it.

I dont get why anyone has an issue with Walsh either though, hes sound enough, it would be boring if everyone was the same.
Offline bradders1011

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26750 on: April 3, 2022, 05:52:22 pm »
On Rob's advice I went to Kirkby Lonsdale the other week after a drive up to Ribblehead. Beautiful little town, couple of lovely pubs.

But I'd love to know what specifically he loves about it.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26751 on: April 3, 2022, 06:06:26 pm »
Quote from: Big Bamber on April  3, 2022, 10:57:07 am
TAW is at its best when it features views that are as diverse as the supporter base. It would lose some of its shine if it was all similar views. Allow mad, common shouts to be debated.

I'm all for that generally speaking but I'd have binned my subscription if views like that were given air time.
Offline Big Bamber

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26752 on: April 3, 2022, 07:42:01 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on April  3, 2022, 06:06:26 pm
I'm all for that generally speaking but I'd have binned my subscription if views like that were given air time.

Interesting. I might consider binning my subscription if views spoken by Reds down the pub were not aired and debated on the Wrap. Its part of its secret sauce. Not being in a bubble. 
Offline Leivashire

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26753 on: Yesterday at 01:41:20 am »
Quote from: Big Bamber on April  3, 2022, 07:42:01 pm
Interesting. I might consider binning my subscription if views spoken by Reds down the pub were not aired and debated on the Wrap. Its part of its secret sauce. Not being in a bubble.

Long term subscriber and big fan. Agreed on diverse views. I actually find if anything theres too much consensus on shows and people dont disagree with Atkinson for example too much! Or it seems like similar points are parroted across various shows.
Offline tmsneil

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26754 on: Yesterday at 09:39:32 am »
Rob said what he said on social. Never said it on a show. It's an important distinction, not least because he had changed his mind the morning after.
Offline the 92A

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26755 on: Yesterday at 03:03:37 pm »

When we were struggling there was far less consensus both on TAW and on here because the big questions were far more open. Football wise, were we heading in the right direction? You could see Klopp was improving things but he hadn't built his great team yet, there were real bright patches but still loads to do, that Spurs away game, there were loads of space for arguments and disagreement. Off the pitch we'd just fought Hicks and Gillete, rightly we weren't ready to be fooled again, it was fluid not easy to call, the Sunderland walk out, FSG, loads to get angry about loads of different ideas competing for dominance. Money was talking more and more and we knew we were hanging on by fingernails to the top four. We weren't going to get too many more chances to get it right, that clock had been ticking for a long time, we were balancing on a knife edge, no wonder we were looking for signs that our believes were right and then arguing them to the nth degree.


Contrast that to today, FSG are looking the best of a bad bunch, the Anny roads growing every game, spirit of Shankly have an in to the club, things are looking chilled on the ownership front, whisper it quietly but my season ticket hasn't gone up for a few years, still extortionate but I was genuinely thinking I was being priced out with some of them pre Sunderland raises. Football wise, we are either the best team in the world or at worst the second best, we've got a great team a great manager, so of course there is less disagreement and more of a consensus amongst fans and that's going to be reflected on TAW. Rob Guttman gets pissed and spouts some shite, it's not as if none of us haven't done that, have we, but most rightly just laughed at him knowing he'd drank too many bottles of wine, must have been some night out to start questioning Klopp, three years ago that would of split TAW down the middle.


Last thing I want  on TAW is artificial disagreements to spark interest, if they come up because they're genuine great but a noisy mess no thanks, I like the diverse contributors on TAW, think it's a proper strength, I just think that if you like that then you have to accept that there will be some contributors who you relate to more and some who you're not into as much and that  your favourites will often be different to other listeners, that's the price to pay to get such a wide view. I don't just want to listen to old Scousers like me who've been going the match for years, profile wise I'm probably most like Damien but with total respect to Damien it would bore the arse of me if TAW just had the likes of us on. I want to listen to fans like my young daughter who goes the match with all my mates and holds her own


I don't like seeing the slagging off of individual contributors on here, it's arl arse and not what this thread should be about, there are one or two contributors who I don't particularly rate as much as the others but last thing I'd do is mention them on here because I want to see a wide variety of contributors and wanting that means me accepting I can't agree with them all.
Offline Big Bamber

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26756 on: Yesterday at 05:37:19 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on Yesterday at 03:03:37 pm

//snip

I like the diverse contributors on TAW, think it's a proper strength, I just think that if you like that then you have to accept that there will be some contributors who you relate to more and some who you're not into as much and that  your favourites will often be different to other listeners, that's the price to pay to get such a wide view.

//snip


Great post, with a lot of sense in it - thanks. One subtlety I would add is that preferring some contributors over others can be down to the quality of the analysis they bring, not just whether you agree/disagree with them. Diversity in quality is not necessarily the price to pay for diversity of views. 
Online sinnermichael

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26757 on: Today at 06:33:24 pm »
Harriot and Gibbo on SSN.

https://youtu.be/eyqzm5qKVCw
