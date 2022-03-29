« previous next »
Offline stewy17

Re: The Anfield Wrap
March 29, 2022, 10:40:48 am
markedasred on March 28, 2022, 04:14:16 pm
Thanks for everything folks t the wrap. I re-subscribed and upgraded last month and had hoped to catch up on the Agony shows I missed. They do not appear to be on the Podcast addict content, and I was able to listen to a couple from earlier in the year in TAW itself for a while, but none from XIV on. Are they part of a batch of archive shows now lost?.
 I just use a windows computer, no mobile or apple anything ever. PM me if you know what I should be doing.

If you're just on a computer then they're all on the TAW website. Just search agony in the search bar and they'll all come up.

https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/?s=agony
Offline PaulD

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 03:34:20 pm

It's a big fingers and thumbs up to the 10 topics in 10 minutes 
Offline Dougle

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 04:16:23 pm
Hi lads and lassies,
Mo's euro round-up is brilliant. Great bit of podcasting.
Offline bradders1011

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 08:05:35 pm
Dougle on Yesterday at 04:16:23 pm
Hi lads and lassies,
Mo's euro round-up is brilliant. Great bit of podcasting.

Yeah enjoyed it. State of that PSG fan though.

Adam Smith has too much time on his hands, judging by Ban This Filth.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 08:36:51 pm
bradders1011 on Yesterday at 08:05:35 pm
Yeah enjoyed it. State of that PSG fan though.

Adam Smith has too much time on his hands, judging by Ban This Filth.

He also looks very much like Bruce Grobbelar looking at the thumbnail for the Sanj Shetty interview. :D
Online On Axis

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 12:37:51 am
Another fantastic award-winning Gutter.
