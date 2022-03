Well done to Neil and John for at least touching on the subject of City and their 'creative commercial team' on TAW Live. I understand that the Wrap has to be a little bit careful and diplomatic in discussing other teams at times when a lot of content involves speaking with other fanbases. But the chat was appreciated, as this shit needs discussing. Journalists simply aren't doing it enough and while Tariq Panja is doing God's work, he is very much an exception. The more apathy there is, the more it leads to a feeling that the club sitting at the top of the Deloitte money league are legit.