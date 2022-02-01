Gonna be a misery guts here.



There's been a few shows recently which have had no end of audio and internet issues. I get that we're still in the COVID era and it's easier to get everyone on remotely, but would it hurt if contributors run an ethernet cable to their router? I assume most of this is down to dodgy WiFi connections. Moreover it sounds like lots of these shows are on Zoom meetings when they don't go out as video, you'd be better off using Discord - which is free and great for both audio and video.



I had to turn AFQ Football off this week, first time I remember doing that.