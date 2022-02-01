« previous next »
Offline Schmohawk

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26600 on: February 1, 2022, 10:47:03 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 31, 2022, 10:13:22 pm
Please God someone tell Rob how to pronounce Carvalho if we get this deal done.
You don't win the big awards if you simply follow everybody else.
Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,430
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26601 on: February 1, 2022, 11:08:10 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 31, 2022, 10:08:42 pm
Nice to see you on there Martin.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 31, 2022, 10:19:54 pm
hes the guy top right, he was on a few times last season, not seen him recently, hes very funny

I'll take that as a compliment
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26602 on: February 1, 2022, 12:36:07 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on February  1, 2022, 11:08:10 am
I'll take that as a compliment

Is it you ?  Im starstruck  :shocked
Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,430
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26603 on: February 1, 2022, 12:51:34 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February  1, 2022, 12:36:07 pm
Is it you ?  Im starstruck  :shocked
This is getting heavy.

The comparison is a compliment... :P
Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,290
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26604 on: February 2, 2022, 12:12:06 pm
This by John Gibbons on how they managed to pull together the Luis Diaz content is a fascinating insight into some of the inner machinations of TAW.

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6894582655049162752/
Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,259
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26605 on: February 2, 2022, 01:06:39 pm
Quote from: Hij on February  2, 2022, 12:12:06 pm
This by John Gibbons on how they managed to pull together the Luis Diaz content is a fascinating insight into some of the inner machinations of TAW.

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6894582655049162752/

Funny to see the TAW crew on LinkedIn. Not sure why, its their careers after all but hard not to be envious. :D Can only imagine the mad scramble around a new signing like that though.
Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,290
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26606 on: February 2, 2022, 06:39:57 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  2, 2022, 01:06:39 pm
Funny to see the TAW crew on LinkedIn. Not sure why, its their careers after all but hard not to be envious. :D Can only imagine the mad scramble around a new signing like that though.
I do marketing so I am incredibly jealous of all the lads who do the marketing there ;D
Offline Mactavish

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26607 on: February 4, 2022, 03:26:16 am
How do the lads work out the costing of credits etc? Some mad costs for 20 odd minutes pods?
Offline craiglfc7

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
    • My twitter
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26608 on: February 4, 2022, 12:55:22 pm
Quote from: Mactavish on February  4, 2022, 03:26:16 am
How do the lads work out the costing of credits etc? Some mad costs for 20 odd minutes pods?

Will flag this with them mate. We probably need to revisit this as well so thanks for the reminder.

If you wanna give the content a go, drop me a DM and i'll set a month up.
Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26609 on: February 4, 2022, 11:04:47 pm
That Boro fan who was on Friday Show is a great contributor, but I didn't know he was also a soothsaying genius. Unbelievable prediction coming true.
Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 516
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26610 on: February 5, 2022, 12:33:13 am
Quote from: decosabute on February  4, 2022, 11:04:47 pm
That Boro fan who was on Friday Show is a great contributor, but I didn't know he was also a soothsaying genius. Unbelievable prediction coming true.

You posting this on page 666 of the thread has me thinking...
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26611 on: February 5, 2022, 05:34:41 pm
On the review show. Neil declaring he wants City to smash Everton is weird, peverse even

This show has a BAFTA Award, Dont ruin it
Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,213
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26612 on: February 5, 2022, 11:51:58 pm
The Agony show is just so, so good. The best thing to come out of covid.
Offline Mactavish

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26613 on: February 6, 2022, 12:12:27 am
Quote from: craiglfc7 on February  4, 2022, 12:55:22 pm
Will flag this with them mate. We probably need to revisit this as well so thanks for the reminder.

If you wanna give the content a go, drop me a DM and i'll set a month up.

Thanks for replying but I have absolutely no recollection of writing that post. At all.
Offline On Axis

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26614 on: February 6, 2022, 12:57:25 pm
Quote from: wige on February  5, 2022, 11:51:58 pm
The Agony show is just so, so good. The best thing to come out of covid.
I was dying at the discussion about the guy with the ancestral home. Comedy gold  ;D
Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,733
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26615 on: February 6, 2022, 08:45:30 pm
Quote from: On Axis on February  6, 2022, 12:57:25 pm
I was dying at the discussion about the guy with the ancestral home. Comedy gold  ;D

That was hilarious. Also the bit about locking Rob in a cupboard to help us win the league. I was sitting in traffic listening to that bit on the way to the match today and must have looked a right idiot killing myself laughing at it! ;D
Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,259
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26616 on: February 7, 2022, 12:56:05 pm
Quote from: On Axis on February  6, 2022, 12:57:25 pm
I was dying at the discussion about the guy with the ancestral home. Comedy gold  ;D

Haha yeah. He talked about when his parent dies. Got to have remarried and have a while step family I reckon.
Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,430
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26617 on: Yesterday at 08:11:14 am
Enjoyed Rob's "shite" description of Messi.
Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,845
  • ....mmm
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #26618 on: Today at 03:35:09 am
Gonna be a misery guts here.

There's been a few shows recently which have had no end of audio and internet issues. I get that we're still in the COVID era and it's easier to get everyone on remotely, but would it hurt if contributors run an ethernet cable to their router? I assume most of this is down to dodgy WiFi connections. Moreover it sounds like lots of these shows are on Zoom meetings when they don't go out as video, you'd be better off using Discord - which is free and great for both audio and video.

I had to turn AFQ Football off this week, first time I remember doing that.
Last Edit: Today at 03:37:04 am by Kashinoda
