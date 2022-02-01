Please God someone tell Rob how to pronounce Carvalho if we get this deal done.
Nice to see you on there Martin.
hes the guy top right, he was on a few times last season, not seen him recently, hes very funny
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
I'll take that as a compliment
Is it you ? Im starstruck
This by John Gibbons on how they managed to pull together the Luis Diaz content is a fascinating insight into some of the inner machinations of TAW.https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6894582655049162752/
people like big dick nick.
Funny to see the TAW crew on LinkedIn. Not sure why, its their careers after all but hard not to be envious. Can only imagine the mad scramble around a new signing like that though.
How do the lads work out the costing of credits etc? Some mad costs for 20 odd minutes pods?
That Boro fan who was on Friday Show is a great contributor, but I didn't know he was also a soothsaying genius. Unbelievable prediction coming true.
