Id love some insight from opposition fans about why this shit-chanting is happening, and seemingly more often. Maybe TAW can ask some oppo fans on upcoming shows.



nah, one of the best things about TAW is the away fans are on there to express how they feel about their own team, think genuinely doing that brings out the best in them and the likes of the Friday show are interesting, any discussion of can you tell us why you lot are pricks... fucks that up no matter how subtle and we get the usual Bantz shite, soccer am mode that passes for football discussion in the media generally