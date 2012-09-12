I really enjoy the Review show but the constant poor pronunciation from Sean is close to turning me off the show all together. Thomas "tootchel" made an appearance along with Naby "Kyta" in the most recent ep. It's so ignorant to continually mispronounce names intentionally and I know I'm not the only one that's had this gripe.



Also, kudos to TAW for integrating premium into Spotify. You have to unsubscribe from the TAW website, but you can re-subscribe to audio content through Spotify. I'm already looking forward to my Wrapped next year when it says I've listened to 300 shows in a year.



