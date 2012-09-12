« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 657 658 659 660 661 [662]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2648292 times)

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26440 on: December 10, 2021, 10:58:17 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on December 10, 2021, 10:47:33 am
Working fine for me on Android, just listening to a pod now.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,733
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26441 on: December 10, 2021, 10:59:25 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December 10, 2021, 10:41:33 am
Is there a problem with the App?

it keeps closing as soon as I open it

Ive got an i-phone

Same for me Kenneth.

I can listen to the free shows through other podcast providers for the time being.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26442 on: December 10, 2021, 01:18:35 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December 10, 2021, 10:41:33 am
Is there a problem with the App?

it keeps closing as soon as I open it

Ive got an i-phone

Thanks for that. Thought it was my phone which has been playing up.

Logged

Offline PaulD

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 148
  • Some things are more important .......
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26443 on: December 10, 2021, 02:37:20 pm »
same problem for me
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26444 on: December 10, 2021, 03:02:12 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on December 10, 2021, 10:59:25 am
Same for me Kenneth.

I can listen to the free shows through other podcast providers for the time being.
'

cheers Nicholas, just noticed theres a new free show on spotify

Logged

Offline The 92A Christmas Elf

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,226
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26445 on: December 10, 2021, 09:17:06 pm »
Reinstalled the app about 5 times last night, then just got the we're having problems email. Relief, beginning to think my old iPhone 6 had finally ran out of steam only filled it with water last week need it to last till 14 at least
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Offline On Axis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26446 on: December 10, 2021, 09:23:37 pm »
They're publishing the usually-paywalled episodes on the free feed today due to the issues. https://twitter.com/Knox_Harrington/status/1469407676014768128?s=20
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,540
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26447 on: December 11, 2021, 12:34:09 am »
Is this anything to do with Team Talk not being on iTunes yet?
Logged

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,258
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26448 on: Today at 12:55:15 pm »
Hi lads, any chance of a 'live' on the most exquisitely embarrassing UEFA mess at 2 ?
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,843
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26449 on: Today at 01:43:28 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 12:55:15 pm
Hi lads, any chance of a 'live' on the most exquisitely embarrassing UEFA mess at 2 ?

They put a brief video up. Neil's made the point that a Monday is usually very busy so when shit like this happens on the fly they don't really have the time to pivot. I'm sure they'll cover it down the line
Logged

Offline Don Vito Corleone

  • I want you all to call me Loretta
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,480
  • They talk when they should be listening
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26450 on: Today at 02:48:40 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 01:43:28 pm
They put a brief video up. Neil's made the point that a Monday is usually very busy so when shit like this happens on the fly they don't really have the time to pivot. I'm sure they'll cover it down the line

Today has been chaos, but I think you're all going to get exactly what you need 😂

Logged
"I never wanted this for you. I work my whole life--I don't apologize--to take care of my family, and I refused to be a fool, dancing on the string held by all those bigshots. I don't apologize--that's my life--but I thought that, that when it was your time, that you would be the one to hold the string."

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,843
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26451 on: Today at 02:54:01 pm »
Quote from: Don Vito Corleone on Today at 02:48:40 pm
Today has been chaos, but I think you're all going to get exactly what you need 😂



I don't doubt it Andy. I felt for Neil on the videos.  ;D

I did enjoy Neil and Gibbo riffing about how they'd come out and start off if they'd messed the draw up
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26452 on: Today at 02:55:37 pm »
Quote from: Don Vito Corleone on Today at 02:48:40 pm
Today has been chaos, but I think you're all going to get exactly what you need 😂

not really I wanted Benfica
Logged

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,258
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26453 on: Today at 02:56:18 pm »
Quote from: Don Vito Corleone on Today at 02:48:40 pm
Today has been chaos, but I think you're all going to get exactly what you need 😂

Excellento. The UEFA moment of the season had to be marked.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 657 658 659 660 661 [662]   Go Up
« previous next »
 