It's at times like this I long for the Pink Echo letters page....
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Quote from: Fitzy. on September 30, 2021, 10:54:21 am
Ok thanks

I think we were a little unlucky last season as TW suggests. One shot against us seemed to be enough to win games of football.
42 goals conceded off 47 xG but then we have a world class goalkeeper so we're always likely to concede fewer goals than our xG.
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Quote from: Mr Dilkington on September 30, 2021, 10:53:36 am
We are an excellent team, probably the second or third best team in the world - just want to put that out there in case people think I'm pessimistic/down on our quality.

The difference between City's current defensive numbers and Liverpool's attack (from the league winning season) is that City's underlying numbers are much better/more sustainable than our attacking numbers were.

There was a lot of talk during the 19/20 season about how Liverpool had broken xG and that it wasn't a useful measure to judge us on because the likes of Mane and Salah were better finishers than the model could understand. Then last season (irrespective of the defensive issues), Mane and Firmino went through horrendous finishing slumps (in effect Mane was reverting to the mean after converting chances at an unsustainable rate in the league winning season).

Possibly a better analysis of Liverpool's xG anomaly in 19/20 is the fact that Liverpool's obstinate game management (best I have ever seen) deadened large chunks of matches with Liverpool very comfortable to see out single goal leads. This meant that chances were excellently taken (often above xG) and the game would then go dead which stagnated xG in the overall judgement of a single match and across a season.

Quote from: Fitzy. on September 30, 2021, 11:27:31 am
Possibly a better analysis of Liverpool's xG anomaly in 19/20 is the fact that Liverpool's obstinate game management (best I have ever seen) deadened large chunks of matches with Liverpool very comfortable to see out single goal leads. This meant that chances were excellently taken (often above xG) and the game would then go dead which stagnated xG in the overall judgement of a single match and across a season.
Definitely agree that was part of it. And on the other side City quite regularly put up absurd xG numbers in 'garbage time' whilst as you say we managed games towards the end.
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

This reverting to the mean.
Don't forget that we also got 97 in the season before we won the league.
Last season, taking out our disastrous mid season run of 10 points from 12 games, our ppg was equivalent to a 90 point season.*

I'm prepared to accept that no team, even City, can keep churning out 97-100 point season .But I'm not prepared to accept that our league win was down to any kind of statistical freak, or that last season - the way it played out - was a reversion to the mean. Because based on the 2 preceding seasons and the majority of last season our mean has been north of 90 points.

Of course you can use a mean number as a benchmark. But what is the true benchmark for Klopp's Liverpool team? I'd accept a drop from 97+99 to mid to late 80's an the basis high 90's is not sustainable, but I'm not having 69 points as a reversion to the mean for this side.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September 29, 2021, 04:12:21 pm
Couldnt watch the game last night so decided to listen to the Hot Mic commentary. Wouldnt like to do it for a nail biter but was good laugh trying to figure out what the hell had happened with our 4th goal. :D

can you just listen to it without the game on?
Quote from: The Last Known Survivor on September 30, 2021, 01:20:59 pm
can you just listen to it without the game on?

Yeah. :D

Saw them mention it on Twitter so downloaded the app just to see and without syncing it you can just see Gibbo and Mr Phil chatting whilst watching the game. Stuck my head phones in and got in with stuff while listening in. Was pretty entertaining!
I must admit I only downloaded the 'What football means to me' episode with Steve Armstrong because I had nothing else to listen to and didn't have great expectations for it.

How utterly wrong I was. Very interesting listen and Steve made some pretty fascinating points about the things that being obsessed with football takes from us. Of course we all love it, but it makes one think about why exactly we do it to ourselves (and others) sometimes. Well done to both him and Adam on a great show.
Quote from: decosabute on September 30, 2021, 07:52:07 pm
I must admit I only downloaded the 'What football means to me' episode with Steve Armstrong because I had nothing else to listen to and didn't have great expectations for it.

How utterly wrong I was. Very interesting listen and Steve made some pretty fascinating points about the things that being obsessed with football takes from us. Of course we all love it, but it makes one think about why exactly we do it to ourselves (and others) sometimes. Well done to both him and Adam on a great show.

Because Ste is a manc?

I've always enjoyed his contributions and while he clearly doesn't like us as a football team he never struck me as that kind of a manc who is unbearable.

He even admits his work has brought him to Liverpool and with scousers so he's not your "typical" United fan
I want to know what he did the night City won the League in 2012
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October  1, 2021, 07:15:55 am
Because Ste is a manc?

I've always enjoyed his contributions and while he clearly doesn't like us as a football team he never struck me as that kind of a manc who is unbearable.

He even admits his work has brought him to Liverpool and with scousers so he's not your "typical" United fan

I've enjoyed some of his contributions too (especially on fan culture and how fans are treated) and he's a funny guy, but sometimes he could do my head in with his endlessly praising Mourinho a few years back.

Mostly though I just hadn't really listened to the show because (despite always liking Adam Smith's contributions) I'd thought that it wouldn't be interesting for me to hear other normal fans' stories. But in this case I was definitely wrong and will give future episodes a listen.
Gareth Roberts...absolutely at the heart of why TAW is so special.

Is all...
Quote from: Fitzy. on October  1, 2021, 08:01:40 am
Gareth Roberts...absolutely at the heart of why TAW is so special.

Is all...

Absolutely. Hope hes ok. Always enjoy what he has to say, via whether thats, written or verbal.
Quote from: decosabute on September 30, 2021, 07:52:07 pm
I must admit I only downloaded the 'What football means to me' episode with Steve Armstrong because I had nothing else to listen to and didn't have great expectations for it.

How utterly wrong I was. Very interesting listen and Steve made some pretty fascinating points about the things that being obsessed with football takes from us. Of course we all love it, but it makes one think about why exactly we do it to ourselves (and others) sometimes. Well done to both him and Adam on a great show.

Thought the Ste Armstrong What football means to me episode was brilliant.

Adam Smith is an excellent host on this as well.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Quote from: decosabute on October  1, 2021, 07:43:03 am
I've enjoyed some of his contributions too (especially on fan culture and how fans are treated) and he's a funny guy, but sometimes he could do my head in with his endlessly praising Mourinho a few years back.

Mostly though I just hadn't really listened to the show because (despite always liking Adam Smith's contributions) I'd thought that it wouldn't be interesting for me to hear other normal fans' stories. But in this case I was definitely wrong and will give future episodes a listen.

Been mentioned here before, but if you haven't listened to the Damian Kavanagh 'What Football Means To Me' episode, you should go give it a listen.  The questioning is superb around some very difficult subjects, Adam Smith does a great job and Damian has quite the story to tell.
Quote from: Fitzy. on October  1, 2021, 08:01:40 am
Gareth Roberts...absolutely at the heart of why TAW is so special.

Is all...
100% agree. 2nd only to Neil as my favourite TAW contributor. The entire crew have helped me get through these lockdowns and pandemic by giving me an escape.

He has mentioned in some pods the struggles of the pandemic for him, so if he is struggling I really hope he knows how highly many think of him.
Quote from: Fitzy. on October  1, 2021, 08:01:40 am
Gareth Roberts...absolutely at the heart of why TAW is so special.

Is all...

Agreed.

Really like Gareth on TAW. Also really like the fact he mentions Bowring Comp on there occasionally. What a place that was for your education!

Maybe some stories about the Bowie Comp days would be good if writing about Liverpool isn't getting the juices flowing at this point.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

I'm not sure if Robbo reads RAWK but I'd echo the thoughts already expressed. I love and value his contribution to the podcasts and YouTube vids and deffo miss him when he's on he's off on his holidays.

If he thinks he has nothing 'fresh' to say or it's doing his head in, it deffo doesn't come across, the quality (and humour) of his contributions is undiminished. If he needs a break he should deffo take one, I'll miss his input, or maybe ramp up the crisp content instead  ;D.

Either way take care and know your value.
Liverpool ist Rad!

Quote from: Levitz on October  1, 2021, 03:41:14 pm
I'm not sure if Robbo reads RAWK but I'd echo the thoughts already expressed. I love and value his contribution to the podcasts and YouTube vids and deffo miss him when he's on he's off on his holidays.

If he thinks he has nothing 'fresh' to say or it's doing his head in, it deffo doesn't come across, the quality (and humour) of his contributions is undiminished. If he needs a break he should deffo take one, I'll miss his input, or maybe ramp up the crisp content instead  ;D.

Either way take care and know your value.

Ditto - take care Robbo.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Have I missed something regarding Robbo?

Either way you're integral to the wrap and you've always come across as a sound fella and definitely a great pint.

Hope you're ok.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October  1, 2021, 03:46:14 pm
Have I missed something regarding Robbo?

Either way you're integral to the wrap and you've always come across as a sound fella and definitely a great pint.

Hope you're ok.

His latest tweet suggests he's struggling for writing inspiration at the moment.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

I haven't got a clue whats going on but ....
I don't think anyone agrees with every single word Robbo says as we all have differing opinions but I'd say his contribution to the podcasts are faultless.

Don't question yourself Gareth, you've absolutely smashed the media career mate.
Quote from: John C on October  1, 2021, 04:01:27 pm
I haven't got a clue whats going on but ....
I don't think anyone agrees with every single word Robbo says as we all have differing opinions but I'd say his contribution to the podcasts are faultless.

Don't question yourself Gareth, you've absolutely smashed the media career mate.

It was this.....

https://twitter.com/robbohuyton/status/1443707281246412804?s=21
Liverpool ist Rad!

Robbo getting plenty of supportive messages on twitter

Hope hes ok
Great to hear. My favourite contributor and probably the only TAW head that is universally like by my mates. Keep the chin up Gareth and do what's in your own best interests.
Yep, Robbo is great.

Also, watching the TAW Live video on YouTube and my mind has been blown. Neil mentioned Carl Clemente, pronouncing it Cla-men-tay. Ive been reading it as Clement.

Feels like when I found out hyperbole is pronounced hy-puh-bahl-ay
Quote from: Jookie on October  1, 2021, 12:31:36 pm
Thought the Ste Armstrong What football means to me episode was brilliant.

Adam Smith is an excellent host on this as well.

My favourite part was when he was describing how he wasnt remotely arsed when Liverpool were winning everything as football wasnt about winning trophies only to then describe how amazing it was when Man United started winning everything.

Once a Manc always a Manc and that.

He did talk a lot of sense to be fair and it was a decent listen, but they never quite seem to shift that undertone of how theyre not arsed when Liverpool do well when they clearly are, its like its engrained into their very beings.
Quote from: Jm55 on October  1, 2021, 07:49:50 pm
My favourite part was when he was describing how he wasnt remotely arsed when Liverpool were winning everything as football wasnt about winning trophies only to then describe how amazing it was when Man United started winning everything.

I think when you are younger going home and away, there's more to going the game than just seeing your team win. Dare I say it but going away in the 80's there was probably more to it than just the game. A lot more 'going on' as an away supporter in those days. Stuff that some people revelled in and added to their match going experience.

I'm a bit younger than Ste (I think) so only went to a few aways in the latter half of the 80's. Saw a few things at those aways that you just wouldn't see nowadays. Stories my old man tells me about going away regularly in the 70's and early to mid 80's make it seem a million miles away from my match going experiences in the 90's and 00's.

Like I said I think when you are younger, and he was talking early teens onwards, there's the adventure element of going to aways on your own etc..Makes the games and the enjoyment more than just the football. As football changed in the 90's and as people got older that focus probably changed somewhat.

I doubt he wasn't bothered Liverpool were winning in the 80's. Equally I sort of believe him that he probably wasn't beating himself up about it or deriving any less enjoyment out of following United because Liverpool were more successful.

Personally I couldn't; say the same thing when United were dominating in the 90's and 00's. I loved going the game regularly in the 90's and 00's. It was different than nowadays but not a million miles removed. We were not great most of the time and United were boss, and that annoyed me. Didn't massively ruin my match going experience on a game to game basis but I got to the point where I couldn't have United on the TV.

Nowadays I don't really care about them. I think once they got to 18 league titles I started caring less about them. Want them to get beat but it's a shrug of the shoulders if they win. If they won the league I probably wouldn't be that bothered. I don't want them to but if they did I wouldn't let it ruin my day. In the past it would've ruined my month never mind day.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

I hope Robbohuyton is OK but it may be that hes too OK.

Hes namechecked Eckhart Tolle in his time has Gareth. Hes a very interesting man, who I have about as much time for as any really, given our experience of his work and spirit on here over the last decade or so. Hes quite the selfless fella.

Put it this way, life happens to you and Wooltonian of this parish could corroborate - you get to a point where a faith kicks in and it doesnt really matter what you write or say about any of it. Hinesy round these parts has hinted at similar in the themes he covered - and older writers leave the site and go dark.

I think Gareth is wonderful though. He has a writing style that could describe anything and still be readable. A snail moving over a leaf. Whatever he looks at. Im watching a Netflix documentary about Joan Didion just now and it says it all really. Just keep writing.
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Quote from: royhendo on October  1, 2021, 10:54:55 pm
I hope Robbohuyton is OK but it may be that hes too OK.

Hes namechecked Eckhart Tolle in his time has Gareth. Hes a very interesting man, who I have about as much time for as any really, given our experience of his work and spirit on here over the last decade or so. Hes quite the selfless fella.

Put it this way, life happens to you and Wooltonian of this parish could corroborate - you get to a point where a faith kicks in and it doesnt really matter what you write or say about any of it. Hinesy round these parts has hinted at similar in the themes he covered - and older writers leave the site and go dark.

I think Gareth is wonderful though. He has a writing style that could describe anything and still be readable. A snail moving over a leaf. Whatever he looks at. Im watching a Netflix documentary about Joan Didion just now and it says it all really. Just keep writing.

You too mate.
I'm not on any social media so I've no idea what's going on at all with Gareth. I feel a kinship with him after all this time with TAW and with certain life events we happen to have in common. He doesn't know me from Adam and that's fine. I hope he's well and, if he read this well, he makes a difference. Keep on rocking on Gareth.
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on September 30, 2021, 10:53:36 am
The difference between City's current defensive numbers and Liverpool's attack (from the league winning season) is that City's underlying numbers are much better/more sustainable than our attacking numbers were.

We averaged 98 points over two seasons, beat City by 18 points without financially doping, and when we 'regressed to the mean' we had an injury crisis that meant our starting eleven looked nothing like when we produced our best results.
Harriet on FF this morning :thumbup
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Can only agree with others here when it comes to Gareth Roberts. One of my favourites. And in general, TAW has helped me through the pandemic. Always looking forward to hear new podcasts. Brings the city of Liverpool closer to me on a daily basis.
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on October  1, 2021, 07:04:25 pm
Yep, Robbo is great.

Also, watching the TAW Live video on YouTube and my mind has been blown. Neil mentioned Carl Clemente, pronouncing it Cla-men-tay. Ive been reading it as Clement.

Feels like when I found out hyperbole is pronounced hy-puh-bahl-ay

I only recently learned when they segue to other segments that its spelt like that. I always thought it was Segway.
Neil marvellous on 606. Marvellous.
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26356 on: Today at 12:14:41 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:11:08 am
Neil marvellous on 606. Marvellous.

Any chance of a link please?
