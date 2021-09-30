My favourite part was when he was describing how he wasnt remotely arsed when Liverpool were winning everything as football wasnt about winning trophies only to then describe how amazing it was when Man United started winning everything.



I think when you are younger going home and away, there's more to going the game than just seeing your team win. Dare I say it but going away in the 80's there was probably more to it than just the game. A lot more 'going on' as an away supporter in those days. Stuff that some people revelled in and added to their match going experience.I'm a bit younger than Ste (I think) so only went to a few aways in the latter half of the 80's. Saw a few things at those aways that you just wouldn't see nowadays. Stories my old man tells me about going away regularly in the 70's and early to mid 80's make it seem a million miles away from my match going experiences in the 90's and 00's.Like I said I think when you are younger, and he was talking early teens onwards, there's the adventure element of going to aways on your own etc..Makes the games and the enjoyment more than just the football. As football changed in the 90's and as people got older that focus probably changed somewhat.I doubt he wasn't bothered Liverpool were winning in the 80's. Equally I sort of believe him that he probably wasn't beating himself up about it or deriving any less enjoyment out of following United because Liverpool were more successful.Personally I couldn't; say the same thing when United were dominating in the 90's and 00's. I loved going the game regularly in the 90's and 00's. It was different than nowadays but not a million miles removed. We were not great most of the time and United were boss, and that annoyed me. Didn't massively ruin my match going experience on a game to game basis but I got to the point where I couldn't have United on the TV.Nowadays I don't really care about them. I think once they got to 18 league titles I started caring less about them. Want them to get beat but it's a shrug of the shoulders if they win. If they won the league I probably wouldn't be that bothered. I don't want them to but if they did I wouldn't let it ruin my day. In the past it would've ruined my month never mind day.