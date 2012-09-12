

A quick scan of other podcasts and media suggest the Klopp was whinging about the physicality of Burnley, or at best "playing mindgames" to prep refs for the future. Personally i thought he was just being honest about what he saw, as is generally his way. I thought as soon as the game kicked off that they would target Harvey and it took all of five minutes before he was scythed down. It really was quite cowardly, but you get the sense Burnley are the sort of team to be offended by a gifted teenager and would "stick one on him early doors" etc. "just to let him know you`re there". He was taken down 5 times. As the lads on the free pod said Harvey did well not to react to the provocation, got up and played his game. The worry for me, and I think Klopp, is that he (or other players) doesn`t get up from these sort of challenges. There was one from Ben Mee (i forget on whom) where he won the ball but it was a two-footed lunge in my opinion that could have been punished very severely. Wood and Barnes were very robust in the aerial challenges, the latter constantly using his arms. And yet not one booking, and with Mike Dean as ref. Meanwhile Burnley were free to time waste and fake injury, the poor petals. All very bizarre.