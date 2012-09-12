« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 651 652 653 654 655 [656]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2572581 times)

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,941
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26200 on: August 24, 2021, 12:00:21 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on August 24, 2021, 08:46:25 am
The content post-Burnley has been brilliant as always, but Im intrigued that two contributors on different shows have mentioned how Tsimikas keeping hold of the ball late on despite the Burnley lads around him is something that can only be appreciated when in the ground. This is nonsense. I get that all of the contributors are buzzing to be back at the match and Im very happy for them, and I get that there are things you see from the stands that the television doesnt pick up, but rest assured that all of us not lucky enough to be in the stadium were made up with how Kostas handled that situation too.

Think its more a case of being the sort of thing you start going nuts at the game at, like Robbos pressing against City in that 4-3 game. Not that you cant enjoy it from home either.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,210
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26201 on: August 24, 2021, 01:05:07 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on August 24, 2021, 11:48:55 am
If this was in the review, was it not more in context of Neil's criticism of Burnley's physicality?

I was at the game and while I was surprised Burnley escaped a booking on a couple of occasions, I didn't think they crossed the line particularly. But having seen a few clips back on Twitter, they clearly did. I agree with Harrison and Ben that it didn't overly come across that way in the ground though.

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on August 24, 2021, 12:00:21 pm
Think its more a case of being the sort of thing you start going nuts at the game at, like Robbos pressing against City in that 4-3 game. Not that you cant enjoy it from home either.

Both of these points are completely fair and it could just be that Ive heard both of the contributors put a certain set of words together and completely jumped the gun.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,059
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26202 on: August 24, 2021, 03:05:50 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on August 24, 2021, 12:00:21 pm
Think its more a case of being the sort of thing you start going nuts at the game at, like Robbos pressing against City in that 4-3 game. Not that you cant enjoy it from home either.

Yes, I get that comment completely. It's the crowd's reaction and Tsimikas's awareness of that reaction that elevates the incident to instant mythology. A truly brilliant moment if you were in the ground.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,210
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26203 on: August 24, 2021, 03:34:25 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 24, 2021, 03:05:50 pm
Yes, I get that comment completely. It's the crowd's reaction and Tsimikas's awareness of that reaction that elevates the incident to instant mythology. A truly brilliant moment if you were in the ground.

Yeah, I get that completely. Robertson pressing City backwards up the pitch in 2018 felt like a real moment of arrival for him. Its difficult to imagine what that feeling must have been like for Tsimikas - the lad must have walked off the pitch a few minutes later feeling ten feet tall.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,456
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26204 on: August 24, 2021, 03:35:24 pm »

A quick scan of other podcasts and media suggest the Klopp was whinging about the physicality of Burnley, or at best "playing mindgames" to prep refs for the future. Personally i thought he was just being honest about what he saw, as is generally his way. I thought as soon as the game kicked off that they would target Harvey and it took all of five minutes before he was scythed down. It really was quite cowardly, but you get the sense Burnley are the sort of team to be offended by a gifted teenager and would "stick one on him early doors" etc. "just to let him know you`re there". He was taken down 5 times. As the lads on the free pod said Harvey did well not to react to the provocation, got up and played his game. The worry for me, and I think Klopp, is that he (or other players) doesn`t get up from these sort of challenges. There was one from Ben Mee (i forget on whom) where he won the ball but it was a two-footed lunge in my opinion that could have been punished very severely. Wood and Barnes were very robust in the aerial challenges, the latter constantly using his arms. And yet not one booking, and with Mike Dean as ref. Meanwhile Burnley were free to time waste and fake injury, the poor petals. All very bizarre.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline L4Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26205 on: August 24, 2021, 03:37:39 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on August 24, 2021, 08:46:25 am
The content post-Burnley has been brilliant as always, but Im intrigued that two contributors on different shows have mentioned how Tsimikas keeping hold of the ball late on despite the Burnley lads around him is something that can only be appreciated when in the ground. This is nonsense. I get that all of the contributors are buzzing to be back at the match and Im very happy for them, and I get that there are things you see from the stands that the television doesnt pick up, but rest assured that all of us not lucky enough to be in the stadium were made up with how Kostas handled that situation too.

I agree with them, the guttural roar that comes after is just a pure release that you really only get in the ground.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,977
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26206 on: August 24, 2021, 03:39:00 pm »
The review show was talking about Elliot moving out wide and creating some inside of him.

I wonder how deliberate this was and how much of it was someone drifting out to their natural position
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,210
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26207 on: August 24, 2021, 03:58:40 pm »
Quote from: L4Red on August 24, 2021, 03:37:39 pm
I agree with them, the guttural roar that comes after is just a pure release that you really only get in the ground.

Thats all well and good but my post was not referring to the reaction from the supporters to what Tsimikas did. What I misheard was the contributors suggesting that Tsimikas did something brilliant at the back-end of the match and the brilliant thing he did couldnt have been picked up on the tele.
Logged

Offline Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26208 on: August 24, 2021, 04:51:11 pm »
Quote from: L4Red on August 24, 2021, 03:37:39 pm
I agree with them, the guttural roar that comes after is just a pure release that you really only get in the ground.

One of my favourite Klopp bit's from this weekend was when he talked about missing that guttural roar after the whistle for KO. It's like going to war for the big games and European nights.
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26209 on: August 24, 2021, 05:35:32 pm »
Have they ever in the history of the podcast actually wanted us to make a transfer?
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,442
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26210 on: August 24, 2021, 06:21:44 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on August 24, 2021, 05:35:32 pm
Have they ever in the history of the podcast actually wanted us to make a transfer?

do you not listen to the Gutter?
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline L4Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26211 on: August 24, 2021, 06:46:47 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on August 24, 2021, 05:35:32 pm
Have they ever in the history of the podcast actually wanted us to make a transfer?

They have about 4 shows a week literally all about them
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,928
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26212 on: August 25, 2021, 08:49:46 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on August 24, 2021, 05:35:32 pm
Have they ever in the history of the podcast actually wanted us to make a transfer?
Well yes but theyre not really in-line with the Twitter loons who talk about transfers like the future of existence is under threat if Liverpool dont sign the latest trending footballer.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,928
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26213 on: August 25, 2021, 08:50:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 24, 2021, 03:05:50 pm
Yes, I get that comment completely. It's the crowd's reaction and Tsimikas's awareness of that reaction that elevates the incident to instant mythology. A truly brilliant moment if you were in the ground.
Greek mythology
Logged

Offline Bjornar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 840
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26214 on: Yesterday at 06:38:39 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on August 24, 2021, 05:35:32 pm
Have they ever in the history of the podcast actually wanted us to make a transfer?

IMO they have a good balance between covering transfer related stuff and not obsessing over it. There's enough of the latter elsewhere.
Logged

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26215 on: Yesterday at 12:29:52 pm »
Listened to Mondays episode. They talked about how they have stopped doing big games like Liverpool v Man United at 12:30 and chose games against Burnley or Leicester.  Any idea why?

I thought it would be more sensible than 4pm after last time.
Logged

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26216 on: Yesterday at 04:12:57 pm »
Not sure I have been as annoyed with a take as I was with Dan's "We could play well, but lose 0-3" on Wildcards. Do not get the Chelsea hype. Won a soulless Champions league, with Pep doing one of his self destruction jobs in the final and now they are all-conquering.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26217 on: Yesterday at 05:00:00 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Yesterday at 12:29:52 pm
Listened to Mondays episode. They talked about how they have stopped doing big games like Liverpool v Man United at 12:30 and chose games against Burnley or Leicester.  Any idea why?

I thought it would be more sensible than 4pm after last time.

Better TV ratings I imagine
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26218 on: Yesterday at 06:22:34 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Yesterday at 12:29:52 pm
Listened to Mondays episode. They talked about how they have stopped doing big games like Liverpool v Man United at 12:30 and chose games against Burnley or Leicester.  Any idea why?

I thought it would be more sensible than 4pm after last time.

Probably the fact that the US have become a major market for the Premier League.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,493
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26219 on: Yesterday at 07:48:33 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 04:12:57 pm
Not sure I have been as annoyed with a take as I was with Dan's "We could play well, but lose 0-3" on Wildcards. Do not get the Chelsea hype. Won a soulless Champions league, with Pep doing one of his self destruction jobs in the final and now they are all-conquering.

With you on this. Chelsea are clearly a good team, with a good manager, and an exceptional squad, but I'm not sure where the evidence exists that they are capable of going at the kind of pace that this group of Liverpool players (and Manchester City's) have repeatedly shown themselves capable. Very apparent that plenty of people - including some of our own - are underestimating this Liverpool team and squad. Personally, it's rare that I've been as confident heading into a season as I have been with this one.
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26220 on: Yesterday at 07:51:56 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:00:00 pm
Better TV ratings I imagine

Wow, I always thought the early Man United games were due to police advice. I dont know why Im surprised they put extra ratings before police advice.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,941
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26221 on: Yesterday at 07:55:10 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Yesterday at 07:51:56 pm
Wow, I always thought the early Man United games were due to police advice. I dont know why Im surprised they put extra ratings before police advice.

Yeah when they started those really early kick offs I thought theres was some police advice going on. I remember going to old Trafford in 96 and we lost 1-0, Im sure we were in there by about 11.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26222 on: Yesterday at 09:54:24 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:55:10 pm
Yeah when they started those really early kick offs I thought theres was some police advice going on. I remember going to old Trafford in 96 and we lost 1-0, Im sure we were in there by about 11.

They were for a while.

After that game where Ferdinand scored in injury time and Neville ran the full length of the pitch to celebrate it was fucking horrible outside their ground and for a good while after that you didnt see a game between us kick off after 1pm, there was a fair bit of liaison from fans groups around the time to get the GMP to let us out after them to avoid that horrible gauntlet outside the away end.
Logged

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26223 on: Today at 12:42:20 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:54:24 pm
They were for a while.

After that game where Ferdinand scored in injury time and Neville ran the full length of the pitch to celebrate it was fucking horrible outside their ground and for a good while after that you didnt see a game between us kick off after 1pm, there was a fair bit of liaison from fans groups around the time to get the GMP to let us out after them to avoid that horrible gauntlet outside the away end.

The Monday Night game (think it was the day Brian Clough died) when Silvestre of all people scored twice always shocked me. A Liverpool Man United game on a Monday Night. Must of been a really tough police job.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,928
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26224 on: Today at 08:51:55 am »
The Alex Miller interview was really good - listening to someone with that kind of experience and knowhow makes you realise how little you actually understand about coaching, team play, scouting etc.

He certainly rates Chelsea, that's for sure.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,765
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26225 on: Today at 09:04:15 am »
I listened to Rory Smith on Midnight Caller talking about Arsenal and I thought it was one of the rare times he was miles off base. Some of what he said rang true  Arsenal left behind by the behemoths and the oil clubs  but not enough was made of Arsenal's almost consistently terrible on and off field decisions for 7/8 years.

Moreover, they were the ones who finished second to Leicester with no Mourinho or Ferguson around and Klopp and Guardiola only in the door at their clubs. They were top at Christmas that year with Leicester and Spurs as their contenders, and they finished 11 points behind Leicester's 81 point league winning total. That's not anyone else's fault.

Rory talked about it like Wenger and everyone since is King Cnut trying to turn back the tides. The tide was fucking out and they were ahead of Leicester at Christmas FFS!
Logged

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26226 on: Today at 05:48:44 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:04:15 am
I listened to Rory Smith on Midnight Caller talking about Arsenal and I thought it was one of the rare times he was miles off base. Some of what he said rang true  Arsenal left behind by the behemoths and the oil clubs  but not enough was made of Arsenal's almost consistently terrible on and off field decisions for 7/8 years.

Moreover, they were the ones who finished second to Leicester with no Mourinho or Ferguson around and Klopp and Guardiola only in the door at their clubs. They were top at Christmas that year with Leicester and Spurs as their contenders, and they finished 11 points behind Leicester's 81 point league winning total. That's not anyone else's fault.

Rory talked about it like Wenger and everyone since is King Cnut trying to turn back the tides. The tide was fucking out and they were ahead of Leicester at Christmas FFS!

That can not be true. We all know the only team to be top at Christmas and not win is Liverpool, as everyone loves to remind us.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:06:51 pm by OkieRedman »
Logged

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26227 on: Today at 05:55:36 pm »
Neil just said in his daily rubdown email he had covid this week. Great to see hes come out better.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,560
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26228 on: Today at 06:02:17 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 05:48:44 pm
That can be true. We all know the only team to be top at Christmas and not win is Liverpool, as everyone loves to remind us.

Leicester were top at Christmas.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,941
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #26229 on: Today at 06:23:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:02:17 pm
Leicester were top at Christmas.

We beat them on Boxing Day didnt we?

Glad Neil is on the mend. Theres been a shitload of cases in Northern Ireland this summer.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 651 652 653 654 655 [656]   Go Up
« previous next »
 