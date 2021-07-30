« previous next »
Big Bamber

Re: The Anfield Wrap
July 30, 2021, 11:51:00 pm
Quote from: John C on July 30, 2021, 11:29:42 pm
I haven't listened to any shows this week, maybe for reasons posted by others, but I'm all in on the having a lovely time mode. I bet Neil said it?
It's good, they are, and we all should be :) having a lovely time.

Oh every right-minded human being is all in on the attitude, but stop fuck*ng saying it! The words hinder the feeling!
red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
August 2, 2021, 02:26:06 pm
Quote from: The 92A on July 30, 2021, 04:47:51 am
The women in football show made me think a bit , easy for something like that to,

Snipped
Wanted to echo this. I don't have a daughter but I'm good friends with a  female STH.

I'd like to think I've never treated her differently or talked down to her, but may broach it with her the next time I'm at the match.

On the "celebrating" with fans. I find it uncomfortable celebrating with someone I don't know. Male or female.  Personally in those unreal moments (Origi 90+6 etc) I'm not sure how comfortable I'd be hugging or touching a stranger who's female precisely because of what the ladies said on the show about creepy guys grabbing a feel.
vivabobbygraham

Re: The Anfield Wrap
August 2, 2021, 03:01:44 pm
Quote from: Big Bamber on July 30, 2021, 11:51:00 pm
Oh every right-minded human being is all in on the attitude, but stop fuck*ng saying it! The words hinder the feeling!

Look, if they wanna 'pull the trigger' on stuff like that, it's up to them...
Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
August 2, 2021, 08:58:34 pm
The interesting thing about online abuse - be it sexist, homophobic or racist - is that Im broadly incubated from it. Twitter operates in such a way that such traffic doesnt come down my road. Thats actually quite a cynical state of affairs. If people on the receiving end didnt speak about it, most folk would be oblivious to such unpleasantness.
Levitz

Re: The Anfield Wrap
August 3, 2021, 04:00:10 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on August  2, 2021, 02:26:06 pm
Snipped
Wanted to echo this. I don't have a daughter but I'm good friends with a  female STH.

I'd like to think I've never treated her differently or talked down to her, but may broach it with her the next time I'm at the match.

On the "celebrating" with fans. I find it uncomfortable celebrating with someone I don't know. Male or female.  Personally in those unreal moments (Origi 90+6 etc) I'm not sure how comfortable I'd be hugging or touching a stranger who's female precisely because of what the ladies said on the show about creepy guys grabbing a feel.

So, as a female supporter who does majority of homes, lots of European aways and PL aways if and when I can get a spare, I was pleased to see the show. I think the Wrap scores pretty well in inclusion of women generally, and has come on a lot since the earlier days but I think it was a bit of a missed opportunity.

Although they said they were going to have two parts one match going fans and one about working in football media, this I think this one actually also fell naturally too much into the latter category just because of the nature/role of the people discussing it occupy ie somewhere between fan and media. So there's was lots on what being a fan media contributor is like at the expense of other lived experience. When they did the show on racism I remember them interviewing regular match goers (specifically remember them talking to AP) and I thought this show really missed that.

It missed interviewing the people they were talking about, the older ladies who've been going for decades, the younger ones going now, women of colour, those that travel to aways and European games and what that is like. It's a shame as I think that perspective could have made the show much richer.

red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
August 3, 2021, 07:12:15 am
Quote from: Levitz on August  3, 2021, 04:00:10 am
So, as a female supporter who does majority of homes, lots of European aways and PL aways if and when I can get a spare, I was pleased to see the show. I think the Wrap scores pretty well in inclusion of women generally, and has come on a lot since the earlier days but I think it was a bit of a missed opportunity.

Although they said they were going to have two parts one match going fans and one about working in football media, this I think this one actually also fell naturally too much into the latter category just because of the nature/role of the people discussing it occupy ie somewhere between fan and media. So there's was lots on what being a fan media contributor is like at the expense of other lived experience. When they did the show on racism I remember them interviewing regular match goers (specifically remember them talking to AP) and I thought this show really missed that.

It missed interviewing the people they were talking about, the older ladies who've been going for decades, the younger ones going now, women of colour, those that travel to aways and European games and what that is like. It's a shame as I think that perspective could have made the show much richer.



That's a good point. It's worth mentioning as a lot of the paid members of the Wrap regularly pop in on the thread.

I'm fully aware that I'm saying this as someone who looks like a lot of staff of the wrap (white men) but they try to understand more than most.

Like (I think it was Harriet) who said none of us are perfect and we'll get things wrong.
craiglfc7

Re: The Anfield Wrap
August 3, 2021, 04:10:01 pm
Quote from: Levitz on August  3, 2021, 04:00:10 am
So, as a female supporter who does majority of homes, lots of European aways and PL aways if and when I can get a spare, I was pleased to see the show. I think the Wrap scores pretty well in inclusion of women generally, and has come on a lot since the earlier days but I think it was a bit of a missed opportunity.

Although they said they were going to have two parts one match going fans and one about working in football media, this I think this one actually also fell naturally too much into the latter category just because of the nature/role of the people discussing it occupy ie somewhere between fan and media. So there's was lots on what being a fan media contributor is like at the expense of other lived experience. When they did the show on racism I remember them interviewing regular match goers (specifically remember them talking to AP) and I thought this show really missed that.

It missed interviewing the people they were talking about, the older ladies who've been going for decades, the younger ones going now, women of colour, those that travel to aways and European games and what that is like. It's a shame as I think that perspective could have made the show much richer.

Will pass this on!
Levitz

Re: The Anfield Wrap
August 3, 2021, 04:30:11 pm
Quote from: craiglfc7 on August  3, 2021, 04:10:01 pm
Will pass this on!


Cheers. As I said I think you guys do pretty well, and I know the contributors were talking from their experience so its all valid.
Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
August 3, 2021, 06:00:21 pm
The thing with prejudice is that, in the main, it manifests itself subtly and without obvious detection. Its not usually as crude as being horrific on social media or marching with terrible people. Since the BLM stuff emerged Ive started to question my own feelings, perspectives and even potential micro-aggressions that are very hard to be aware of even in your own behaviour. This transfers to issues of gender and sexism.

When listening to TAW with a contributor Im less keen on Ive recently been more open to the idea that Im the one with the issue rather than the person on a show. For example, theres a female contributor who I dont massively rate - is this because shes a young female and Im a 41 year old man? Maybe. Am i part of the problem? Maybe. Is it because I just dont rate this person? Maybe.

Its quite complex but I think being open to your own foibles is a decent starting point.

PaulD

Re: The Anfield Wrap
August 3, 2021, 08:56:09 pm

Top post!
KillieRed

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 09:18:00 am
I enjoyed the show on Michael Robinson, which was very well put together.

Also, Sid Lowe outed himself (to me at least) as a Red.
Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 10:37:16 am
Might be (probably) my end, but the sound on the second pink yesterday was quite poor - wasn't getting anything in my right ear and generally not too sharp. Know nothing about such matters so accept I may well be the problem...
vivabobbygraham

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 11:09:55 am
Loved the upbeatness of the Alisson signing piece. Neil in full flow, a joy to listen too. I laughed my arse off on hearing the term, 'lickspittle', with reference to the twatterites, positively Dickensian, hadn't heard it in years. Used it immediately on my 16 year old who had no clue. Boss
[new username under construction]

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 12:28:56 pm
Bit of a beauty and the Beast on LFC vs Bologna FC Reaction :D :P
royhendo

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 06:20:42 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 09:18:00 am
I enjoyed the show on Michael Robinson, which was very well put together.

Also, Sid Lowe outed himself (to me at least) as a Red.

Yeah he said it straight out - I am a Liverpool fan. Enjoyed that show a lot. He sounded lovely Michael Robinson - mate of mine from Brighton knew him as a younger man and speaks very fondly of him.
Knight

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 07:41:33 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 06:20:42 pm
Yeah he said it straight out - I am a Liverpool fan. Enjoyed that show a lot. He sounded lovely Michael Robinson - mate of mine from Brighton knew him as a younger man and speaks very fondly of him.

One of the best football writers is a red, no surprise there. Good lad.
decosabute

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 07:46:12 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 09:18:00 am
I enjoyed the show on Michael Robinson, which was very well put together.

Also, Sid Lowe outed himself (to me at least) as a Red.

It was a really good show, but I especially loved that too. I already thought Sid Lowe was the best English sportswriter around, and now he's just further cemented his greatness.
TepidT2O

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 08:09:04 pm
Another footballing miracles show.. another joy

They arent even nearly done yet ;D
wige

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 08:22:17 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:09:04 pm
Another footballing miracles show.. another joy

They arent even nearly done yet ;D

+1

I love how the recollection of the games brings me right back to that time and place. Like Div '96, had me laughing exactly as they were describing.

"and then the flare went on" :D :D
John_P

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 01:06:19 am
Loved the footballing miracles one. Was in the upper main stand for Divock '96. Seemed as if Virgils shot went about as high as I was stood. However I was roughly level with the goal line so could see it seemed likely Pickford would have to routinely tip it over the bar. Then what happened happened and we were all going mental. Along with the flare I remember the jeer from the blues when the initial shot went into orbit.

Also the through line of the clubs history since the Alisson save against Napoli. So many key moments spin off from that, Bayern, Barca, Madrid, the super cup and Adrian's first start which immediately made him a cult hero, finally winning the world club cup. But then as football fans you always see something 'mad' or big that happens and try and contextualise it from things we've seen before. Like in 2015 and the mad 5-4 against Norwich I remember saying to anyone what a marker that could turn out to be.
