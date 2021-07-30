Snipped

Wanted to echo this. I don't have a daughter but I'm good friends with a female STH.



I'd like to think I've never treated her differently or talked down to her, but may broach it with her the next time I'm at the match.



On the "celebrating" with fans. I find it uncomfortable celebrating with someone I don't know. Male or female. Personally in those unreal moments (Origi 90+6 etc) I'm not sure how comfortable I'd be hugging or touching a stranger who's female precisely because of what the ladies said on the show about creepy guys grabbing a feel.



So, as a female supporter who does majority of homes, lots of European aways and PL aways if and when I can get a spare, I was pleased to see the show. I think the Wrap scores pretty well in inclusion of women generally, and has come on a lot since the earlier days but I think it was a bit of a missed opportunity.Although they said they were going to have two parts one match going fans and one about working in football media, this I think this one actually also fell naturally too much into the latter category just because of the nature/role of the people discussing it occupy ie somewhere between fan and media. So there's was lots on what being a fan media contributor is like at the expense of other lived experience. When they did the show on racism I remember them interviewing regular match goers (specifically remember them talking to AP) and I thought this show really missed that.It missed interviewing the people they were talking about, the older ladies who've been going for decades, the younger ones going now, women of colour, those that travel to aways and European games and what that is like. It's a shame as I think that perspective could have made the show much richer.