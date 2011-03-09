« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 645 646 647 648 649 [650]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2522766 times)

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,143
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25960 on: June 24, 2021, 11:51:30 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June 24, 2021, 09:08:26 am
Mine too, started yesterday afternoon and still doing it now, just automatically closes when I click on it.

Still Mal-functioning. Weird.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,830
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25961 on: June 24, 2021, 11:52:29 am »
I've emailed TAW and they say Google Play should be issuing an update this afternoon which should sort it.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,911
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25962 on: June 24, 2021, 12:12:22 pm »
Looks to only be an issue with the latest episode (Newcastle, Palace & West Ham) which is forcing my app to close. Everything else plays fine.

Android user.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,830
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25963 on: June 24, 2021, 12:40:42 pm »
I couldn't play anything at all, but I've just done the update and it's fine now.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,143
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25964 on: June 24, 2021, 01:16:32 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June 24, 2021, 12:40:42 pm
I couldn't play anything at all, but I've just done the update and it's fine now.

I uninstalled and re-installed and still not working.
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,859
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25965 on: June 24, 2021, 09:54:23 pm »
Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea was fantastic. Definitely aided by everyone being in the same room. I realise in the current world it's difficult, and I guess sometimes dependent on peoples locations difficult even prior to get people in the same room, but there's definitely a better flow when it is possible to get people together. Really enjoyed that one. I guess because of Tottenham and Arsenal's predicaments more than anything, but it was good to get their fans perspectives as opposed to some our lads discussing the teams. Was out on a 1 hour walk which swiftly turned into a two hour one as I arrived home just before kick off in the Scotland Croatia game.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,484
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25966 on: June 24, 2021, 10:16:36 pm »
Quote from: Hij on June 24, 2021, 09:54:23 pm
Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea was fantastic.

Agree, I enjoyed that one the most of all of the club overviews for the reasons you say.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline The 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,124
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25967 on: June 25, 2021, 12:38:34 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on June 24, 2021, 10:16:36 pm
Agree, I enjoyed that one the most of all of the club overviews for the reasons you say.
Good to hear how other fans feel an free from the normal 'bantz' shite you get from the likes of talksport and so much football content, that ends up preventing  fans being open and honest, it's much more interesting and you learn far more about clubs when knowledgeable fans talk about their clubs strengths and weakness' rather than the normal cliches parroted by a lot of the inferior pundits. Normally give the non-Liverpool stuff a miss during the season but with no real football on only the internationals been listening to these and pleasantly surprised
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Offline Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,593
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25968 on: June 26, 2021, 01:24:06 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on June 24, 2021, 01:16:32 pm
I uninstalled and re-installed and still not working.

Same shuts down on anything I open, then later on when playing a different podcast through a different app, it was interrupted by the sultry tones of Rob Guttman saying "hello and welcome to the gutter" out of nowhere before shutting down again and also shutting down the other app. Weird.
Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,883
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25969 on: June 27, 2021, 12:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on June 26, 2021, 01:24:06 pm
Same shuts down on anything I open, then later on when playing a different podcast through a different app, it was interrupted by the sultry tones of Rob Guttman saying "hello and welcome to the gutter" out of nowhere before shutting down again and also shutting down the other app. Weird.

I had to actually go into the play store and update the app, even after deleting/reinstalling. Worked fine then.
Logged

Offline Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,593
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25970 on: June 27, 2021, 01:13:53 pm »
Quote from: wige on June 27, 2021, 12:25:43 pm
I had to actually go into the play store and update the app, even after deleting/reinstalling. Worked fine then.

I had to uninstall again, installed just now and seems to be working with last update dated 24th June.
Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,143
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25971 on: June 27, 2021, 03:36:29 pm »
If anyone wants a good laugh then give a listen to the Euro show with Ben Johnson & Co. The Hungarian MEP story gotta be in the top 10 for the year. Cheers lads
Logged

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,508
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25972 on: June 27, 2021, 04:49:06 pm »
Am generally not a fan of interview type shows, but I could listen to Neil and Clive Tyldesley talk all day long. Superb stuff.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,830
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25973 on: June 27, 2021, 06:20:36 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on June 27, 2021, 03:36:29 pm
If anyone wants a good laugh then give a listen to the Euro show with Ben Johnson & Co. The Hungarian MEP story gotta be in the top 10 for the year. Cheers lads

That and the Slovakian Easter tradition killed me! Probably got some strange looks as I was driving while listening to it!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,729
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25974 on: June 28, 2021, 10:15:30 am »
The Clive Tyldsley chat was really interesting and very good. I absolutely disagree with his view that end the end of the 99 final most of us were pleased for United winning it in that way. I was absolutely sick!

Really enjoyable listen though.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,182
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25975 on: June 28, 2021, 11:28:21 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 28, 2021, 10:15:30 am
The Clive Tyldsley chat was really interesting and very good. I absolutely disagree with his view that end the end of the 99 final most of us were pleased for United winning it in that way. I was absolutely sick!

Really enjoyable listen though.
It was excellent.

The idea that Tyldsley isn't nostalgic is possibly a bit of a stretch. I'm guessing he's not hugely into sepia-tinted sentimentalism, but a lot of his output in that interview is about how "it was better when..." in terms of football broadcasting.

I happen to agree with him on most of it but there was possibly a touch of nostalgia seeping in.
Logged

Offline tmsneil

  • A compere beyond compare
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25976 on: June 28, 2021, 03:58:56 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on June 28, 2021, 11:28:21 am
It was excellent.

The idea that Tyldsley isn't nostalgic is possibly a bit of a stretch. I'm guessing he's not hugely into sepia-tinted sentimentalism, but a lot of his output in that interview is about how "it was better when..." in terms of football broadcasting.

I happen to agree with him on most of it but there was possibly a touch of nostalgia seeping in.
I sort of want to come back to this but will give it a week or so. Not in a defensive way, more in that it was this conflict I was trying to draw out. Had I spoken to Clive about what he thinks of The Reds next season he would have done an hour. But more in a week or so.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,029
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25977 on: June 28, 2021, 04:34:41 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 28, 2021, 10:15:30 am
The Clive Tyldsley chat was really interesting and very good. I absolutely disagree with his view that end the end of the 99 final most of us were pleased for United winning it in that way. I was absolutely sick!


Definitely not true.

Never seen the game and managed to avoid ever seeing the goals from that final. Exactly the same with 2008 final. Not sure I could you even tell you who scored in the 2008 final. I suspect 2021 CL final will be similar. Or maybe more like the 2012 final where Chelsea beat Bayern. Think I've seen Chelsea's equaliser from that game once to twice when it's flashed up on some sort of interview or report.

There's no way I was happy during those finals though 1999 was the time I was least happy by a long way. At least in 2008 it was only a few years removed from us winning it and we were decent. In 1999, we were absolutely dross and massively under achieving for the previous 8 or 9 seasons.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25978 on: June 28, 2021, 04:45:09 pm »
He's always lovely when he's on - very enjoyable.

I really like the Commentary Charts he does - there's something brilliant about them.
https://www.instagram.com/commentarycharts/
Logged
"I have a specific suggestion about sports analytics. Some of it's getting so good that I think it should embrace and take over sports reporting." (Edward Tufte)

Offline thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,837
  • YNWA
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25979 on: June 28, 2021, 10:06:55 pm »
Oh Craig...

Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,474
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25980 on: June 28, 2021, 10:09:14 pm »
How dare he. Is this a position The Wrap are taking up?

I demand to hear from other Contributors

 ;)
Logged

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,259
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25981 on: June 28, 2021, 11:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on June 28, 2021, 04:34:41 pm
Definitely not true.

Never seen the game and managed to avoid ever seeing the goals from that final. Exactly the same with 2008 final. Not sure I could you even tell you who scored in the 2008 final. I suspect 2021 CL final will be similar. Or maybe more like the 2012 final where Chelsea beat Bayern. Think I've seen Chelsea's equaliser from that game once to twice when it's flashed up on some sort of interview or report.

There's no way I was happy during those finals though 1999 was the time I was least happy by a long way. At least in 2008 it was only a few years removed from us winning it and we were decent. In 1999, we were absolutely dross and massively under achieving for the previous 8 or 9 seasons.
How, as a football fan, have you managed to avoid them games? The Utd last minute goals and the Drogba equaliser are played endlessly on loop every season. Its like a Utd fan or a Chelsea fan saying theyve never saw highlights of Istanbul when theyd clearly be lying.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,837
  • YNWA
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25982 on: June 28, 2021, 11:58:27 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on June 28, 2021, 11:51:50 pm
How, as a football fan, have you managed to avoid them games? The Utd last minute goals and the Drogba equaliser are played endlessly on loop every season.
Played endlessly on loop where?  I haven't seen them.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,729
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25983 on: June 29, 2021, 12:13:38 am »
I dont think Ive seen Drogbas goal more than once (header from a corner?). I think I know Robben missed a penalty but I dont know at what point in the game and I have no idea what happened in the shootout.

Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,484
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25984 on: June 29, 2021, 08:49:03 pm »
Another shout for the Clive Tyldesley pod. I wouldn't be upset if he was a regular correspondent on the state of the game.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,474
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25985 on: June 29, 2021, 09:12:42 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on June 29, 2021, 08:49:03 pm
Another shout for the Clive Tyldesley pod. I wouldn't be upset if he was a regular correspondent on the state of the game.

I'm absolutely getting his book.
Logged

Offline craiglfc7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 173
    • My twitter
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25986 on: June 30, 2021, 03:14:04 pm »
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,809
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25987 on: June 30, 2021, 05:14:02 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on June 28, 2021, 11:51:50 pm
How, as a football fan, have you managed to avoid them games? The Utd last minute goals and the Drogba equaliser are played endlessly on loop every season. Its like a Utd fan or a Chelsea fan saying theyve never saw highlights of Istanbul when theyd clearly be lying.

I didn't watch them at the time and although I've probably seen the 1999 goals once or twice I still don't think I've seen the 2008 game or the goals. I did watch Barcelona rip United a new one in 2009 and 2011.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,860
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25988 on: June 30, 2021, 07:03:41 pm »
Kev Walsh confirming on Twitter why I always thought he was a bit of knob. He's removed all doubt now. Came across the post as another wrap contributor liked it. Understandably people are disappointed with Rafa but after everything he's done for the club and the city, he's certainly not a "fucking dickhead".
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,182
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25989 on: June 30, 2021, 08:02:05 pm »
Thought Rob Gutmann really articulated the problematic England-Liverpool dichotomy by actually explaining the cultural and sporting complexities that underpin the issue. It was nuanced, measured and not just the usual well-trodden territory.

I dont hugely care for England but I find a lot of the debate a bit too sweeping. Rob proved theres a way of entering the debate without tarring a fanbase with the same brush.

NB. The TAW Facebook group is so odd - filled with so much whoppery nonsense you question if they listen to TAW at all and not talkSPORT.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,729
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25990 on: June 30, 2021, 08:10:58 pm »
Smart girl is Lizzie, Im sure well be hearing more from her in the future.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,029
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25991 on: June 30, 2021, 08:29:34 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on June 28, 2021, 11:51:50 pm
How, as a football fan, have you managed to avoid them games?

Being on your toes at all times and ready to leave a room or quickly use a remote.

To be fair they are hardly shown and when they are its usually obvious that its coming. Plenty of time to switch over or get out the room.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline The 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,124
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25992 on: July 1, 2021, 05:06:07 am »
Always like Adam Smiths what football means to me I think its always interesting but the Lizzi Doyle one was especially good  I havent got a clue about podcast production but always found Lizzi to be a great contributor, having a daughter who is a similar age and who shares my passion for the match always meant I could relate to her experience of supporting Liverpool and got a young Scouse girl being passionate about going the game and what it means but Adam did a great job of allowing Lizzis enthusism and personality to shine. I wish her well in her career but will miss her contributions. When she says she watches games in the present rarely remembering detail she might as well be describing myself. I never had a Torres picture on my wall to rip off when he left but thats the thing about following Lpool, were all different but share experiences and moments both personally and collectively and good content reflects that. Our personal stories provide the detail to our collective memories and that is why I enjoy Adams series so much, we get a glimpse of how others share and experience moments we feel part of and were important to us. We realise how the differences are interesting but not as important as the similarities and in a world that can be so harsh at times that realisation can be a real comfort, sharing things and being part of something  can make us feel good about ourselves and others and that cant be a bad thing for a little hour podcast
« Last Edit: July 1, 2021, 05:42:41 am by The 92A »
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,474
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25993 on: July 1, 2021, 06:40:55 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on June 30, 2021, 07:03:41 pm
Kev Walsh confirming on Twitter why I always thought he was a bit of knob. He's removed all doubt now. Came across the post as another wrap contributor liked it. Understandably people are disappointed with Rafa but after everything he's done for the club and the city, he's certainly not a "fucking dickhead".

He's entitled to his opinion he's wrong obviously.

Joe Connolly had a similar view. Granted he's younger than Kev (and myself).

Joe and I have a mutual friend and we've run into each other a couple of times. Joe isn't a knob but he's not altogether happy about Rafa going to the blues.

Some blues are up in arms, some aren't. I'll disagree with anyone who has a bad word to say about Rafa (while it did surprise me, I almost expected him to smile and say nah, I don't want to manage a small club).

Kev is a polarising figure clearly and will say a lot of stuff I don't agree with (and stuff people on the show's won't agree with) but it's good to sometimes remind ourselves that we don't agree on everything.

He's probably still upset about Werner  ;D
Logged

Offline L4Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25994 on: July 1, 2021, 07:00:26 am »
Kev is sound, and I doubt he's arsed what 'Danger Scouse' thinks of him. More of Kev please.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,182
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25995 on: July 1, 2021, 12:07:48 pm »
I like Kev Walsh. I think he's wide of the mark on FSG and I don't buy into the Rafa anger to the same extent...but I like Kev Walsh.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,182
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25996 on: Today at 07:14:51 am »
Neil crystallising the general discontent towards England as being down to the white kit is possibly nail on the head.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 645 646 647 648 649 [650]   Go Up
« previous next »
 