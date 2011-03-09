Kev Walsh confirming on Twitter why I always thought he was a bit of knob. He's removed all doubt now. Came across the post as another wrap contributor liked it. Understandably people are disappointed with Rafa but after everything he's done for the club and the city, he's certainly not a "fucking dickhead".
He's entitled to his opinion he's wrong obviously.
Joe Connolly had a similar view. Granted he's younger than Kev (and myself).
Joe and I have a mutual friend and we've run into each other a couple of times. Joe isn't a knob but he's not altogether happy about Rafa going to the blues.
Some blues are up in arms, some aren't. I'll disagree with anyone who has a bad word to say about Rafa (while it did surprise me, I almost expected him to smile and say nah, I don't want to manage a small club).
Kev is a polarising figure clearly and will say a lot of stuff I don't agree with (and stuff people on the show's won't agree with) but it's good to sometimes remind ourselves that we don't agree on everything.
He's probably still upset about Werner