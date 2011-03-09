Always like Adam Smiths what football means to me I think its always interesting but the Lizzi Doyle one was especially good I havent got a clue about podcast production but always found Lizzi to be a great contributor, having a daughter who is a similar age and who shares my passion for the match always meant I could relate to her experience of supporting Liverpool and got a young Scouse girl being passionate about going the game and what it means but Adam did a great job of allowing Lizzis enthusism and personality to shine. I wish her well in her career but will miss her contributions. When she says she watches games in the present rarely remembering detail she might as well be describing myself. I never had a Torres picture on my wall to rip off when he left but thats the thing about following Lpool, were all different but share experiences and moments both personally and collectively and good content reflects that. Our personal stories provide the detail to our collective memories and that is why I enjoy Adams series so much, we get a glimpse of how others share and experience moments we feel part of and were important to us. We realise how the differences are interesting but not as important as the similarities and in a world that can be so harsh at times that realisation can be a real comfort, sharing things and being part of something can make us feel good about ourselves and others and that cant be a bad thing for a little hour podcast