« Reply #25960 on: Yesterday at 11:51:30 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:08:26 am
Mine too, started yesterday afternoon and still doing it now, just automatically closes when I click on it.

Still Mal-functioning. Weird.
« Reply #25961 on: Yesterday at 11:52:29 am »
I've emailed TAW and they say Google Play should be issuing an update this afternoon which should sort it.
« Reply #25962 on: Yesterday at 12:12:22 pm »
Looks to only be an issue with the latest episode (Newcastle, Palace & West Ham) which is forcing my app to close. Everything else plays fine.

Android user.
« Reply #25963 on: Yesterday at 12:40:42 pm »
I couldn't play anything at all, but I've just done the update and it's fine now.
« Reply #25964 on: Yesterday at 01:16:32 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 12:40:42 pm
I couldn't play anything at all, but I've just done the update and it's fine now.

I uninstalled and re-installed and still not working.
« Reply #25965 on: Yesterday at 09:54:23 pm »
Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea was fantastic. Definitely aided by everyone being in the same room. I realise in the current world it's difficult, and I guess sometimes dependent on peoples locations difficult even prior to get people in the same room, but there's definitely a better flow when it is possible to get people together. Really enjoyed that one. I guess because of Tottenham and Arsenal's predicaments more than anything, but it was good to get their fans perspectives as opposed to some our lads discussing the teams. Was out on a 1 hour walk which swiftly turned into a two hour one as I arrived home just before kick off in the Scotland Croatia game.
« Reply #25966 on: Yesterday at 10:16:36 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 09:54:23 pm
Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea was fantastic.

Agree, I enjoyed that one the most of all of the club overviews for the reasons you say.
« Reply #25967 on: Today at 12:38:34 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:16:36 pm
Agree, I enjoyed that one the most of all of the club overviews for the reasons you say.
Good to hear how other fans feel an free from the normal 'bantz' shite you get from the likes of talksport and so much football content, that ends up preventing  fans being open and honest, it's much more interesting and you learn far more about clubs when knowledgeable fans talk about their clubs strengths and weakness' rather than the normal cliches parroted by a lot of the inferior pundits. Normally give the non-Liverpool stuff a miss during the season but with no real football on only the internationals been listening to these and pleasantly surprised
