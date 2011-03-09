« previous next »
Fans stories podcast is just superb. Could've gone on for double the time. One of the best
So much great content at the minute but the Henderson profile stood out to me. Especially the first part with Kevin Ball who added some many little snippets about what he was like as a kid. Fabulous stuff
I was 11 for the FA cup final in '01. My third LFC match and how me dad managed to get us tickets I'll never know.

Listened to the cup final review yesterday and just smiled all the way through. How we won it I'll never know. Henchoz saying he never intended to save it, just make himself as big as possible had me in stitches!

What a day. What a week. Thank you to everyone who was involved in the recording, it was perfect!

I bloody love this football club!
Think the wrong pro view has been uploaded? Its the post villa defeat one
Seems sorted now on the app at least
Klopps summer, transfer shows, the latest Pro View re: Gini

Now we're talking!
Thanks to Neil for mentioning the Phil Scraton thread. For anyone who listened to the podcasts and wants to contribute the thread is here:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347779.0
^ what show was that on?
Following on from the free stadium show, Id like to hear an in depth show on future expansion from people with knowledge of all the facets of how these things get built. You get all the usual wild shouts at this stage about making everything bigger (without any logistical thought about the space and impact on the area) but its obviously something thats going to be extremely hard to do with the other two stands. What kind of options are there (from a architects point of view?), how would the club go about purchasing the houses behind the SKD, is that even a viable option in respect to the people who live there? How would going to 70k affect the local area and would the council even allow it? What are the financial benefits of going above 61k this seems to be the sweet spot for most stadia.
I personally dont think FSG will go any bigger but are they future proofing the area behind the Kop etc?
Not even for the mooted 5-tier Dunkin' Donuts Kop and triple height main stand with tube slide exit?

Yes, your historic contributions to the Anfield redevelopment thread has apparently burned itself in to my brain.
Travel is the largest thing in my mind. Clearly as the stadium gets bigger there's a bigger impact on how people get to (and more importantly) from the ground. The old disused Canada Dock line should be modernised and put into use
As Meady1981's lawyer, I'd like to point out that my client never met or was ever in contact with former Mayor Anderson, regarding planning permission and contracts obtaining to plans for a 90k seater Kop. No money or food ever changed hands and any work carried out by him was never ever done under duress.
Good work from Gibbo with his Partridge reference in the fixtures chat. Lovely stuff.
Haha yes, although I was disappointed by the lack of response to it! This country.
The fixture reaction show was unreal!
Yeah the whole things was very funny with the Everton digs and the fact City are losing every game.

Neils a better presenter than Cliff Thorburn.
Really enjoy the In Their Shoes shows but bloody hell most of the shouts are terrible  ;D.
I was killing myself at the bit about Brighton! "They'll be back in The Brick by 8pm" ;D

And City playing Leicester every game ;D
Sharpen your crayons dude, they are talking about tunnels !!!
Having said that, Neil's Palace revamp was a tour de force.
I have subscribed to the wrap recently very good been listening to the freebies for years but decided to get on the subscription.

So much better than Redmen tv   
I think it's broadly appealing to a different type of fan - although I think Redmen do a good job at what they're doing and aren't anything like the worst versions of that style of coverage. TAW and Redmen have collaborated a few times so I think there's some common ground between the two.
Whilst we're broadly on the topic of RedMen, the Henderson doc they've put together is brilliant, by the way.
Yes and their use of Youtube on matchdays (squad announcement show, watchalong) is one of the few elements TAW could adopt from them. So much easier than Hot Mic.
I watch and listen to both and I feel TAW is far more superior to myself I'm not saying Redmen Tv is rubbish because it isn't . TAW could do more on a match day like Paul and Chris do but the lads from the wrap are normally at every game more or less. 
I'm going to check this out over the weekend.
Right at the moment some of the lads and girls from the Anfield Wrap are walking from Southport FC to Anfield taking in 5 football grounds to raise money for the  Liverpool Official Supporters Club Mumbai, who inturn are raising money for a community kitchen. This cause is close to my heart, seeing some of the pictures from Mumbai really upset me, seeing fellow humans suffering trying to do the best to protect themselves and their families in difficult circumstances and listening to interviews with some with the people suffering directly or indirectly through covid made me want to help, unfortunately I can't send oxygen or the medical help required  but the Mumbai Liverpool official supporters club are doing some fantastic work on the ground, helping people that have no income through no work to be able to eat a meal, this is no big charity taking a big slice of money for 'administration' the money donated is helping people directly to survive this crisis.

Covid took me out for over a year and although I'm 80% recovered I still have problems sleeping and have to be careful with exercise if your interested you can read about how covid effected me here https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347654.msg17739107#msg17739107]Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid- When you walk through storm-a covid tale .

Watching the crisis unfold in India you want to help, so seeing the Anfield Wrap supporting such a good cause made me feel pleased to have the opportunity to actually do something that makes a difference, no matter how small that contribution is. We as football fans are often maligned but quietly some fans have been involved in setting up food banks and helping people who struggle to make ends meet. The Anfield Wrap have acted as a conduit channelling so much international solidarity from Liverpool supporters groups throughout the world to help the food banks in Liverpool, our city. Including donations from the Mumbai Liverpool FC Supporters Club who have been generous in their support. In some ways we're not talking charity but solidarity, something that is part and parcel of the fabric of our City. We give it to others and receive it back when we need it. it's great to be able to repay the solidarity we receive to help run our food banks and other good causes with a little solidarity back when it's needed, trust me it will be going to a good cause and it will make you feel really good. So if you can spare a few bob cheer yourself up for the day and contribute here.
https://fundraisers.giveindia.org/fundraisers/the-official-liverpool-supporters-club-mumbai-fundraiser-to-support-khaana-chahiye-community-kitchen
and read about it further here:
https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2021/06/writing-taw-lfc-mumbai-fundraiser/ In an age it's so easy to become cynical well done to everyone, in India and at The Anfield Wrap for doing something decent that will make a difference.
They even managed to get on the main page of the official site.

Probably got some free tickets for the game too  ;)

In all seriousness a great effort, I hope the feet are OK. Atko looked like the only one with decent walking shoes on.
Yeah, great effort lads and lasses. Saw some of the pics on Twitter, looked a hot day for it.
But ironically is probably the most blistered!
Shit. Foot blisters are horrid. Make sure Sam looks after them for you.   ;D
