Right at the moment some of the lads and girls from the Anfield Wrap are walking from Southport FC to Anfield taking in 5 football grounds to raise money for the Liverpool Official Supporters Club Mumbai, who inturn are raising money for a community kitchen. This cause is close to my heart, seeing some of the pictures from Mumbai really upset me, seeing fellow humans suffering trying to do the best to protect themselves and their families in difficult circumstances and listening to interviews with some with the people suffering directly or indirectly through covid made me want to help, unfortunately I can't send oxygen or the medical help required but the Mumbai Liverpool official supporters club are doing some fantastic work on the ground, helping people that have no income through no work to be able to eat a meal, this is no big charity taking a big slice of money for 'administration' the money donated is helping people directly to survive this crisis.
Covid took me out for over a year and although I'm 80% recovered I still have problems sleeping and have to be careful with exercise if your interested you can read about how covid effected me here https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347654.msg17739107#msg17739107
Watching the crisis unfold in India you want to help, so seeing the Anfield Wrap supporting such a good cause made me feel pleased to have the opportunity to actually do something that makes a difference, no matter how small that contribution is. We as football fans are often maligned but quietly some fans have been involved in setting up food banks and helping people who struggle to make ends meet. The Anfield Wrap have acted as a conduit channelling so much international solidarity from Liverpool supporters groups throughout the world to help the food banks in Liverpool, our city. Including donations from the Mumbai Liverpool FC Supporters Club who have been generous in their support. In some ways we're not talking charity but solidarity, something that is part and parcel of the fabric of our City. We give it to others and receive it back when we need it. it's great to be able to repay the solidarity we receive to help run our food banks and other good causes with a little solidarity back when it's needed, trust me it will be going to a good cause and it will make you feel really good. So if you can spare a few bob cheer yourself up for the day and contribute here.https://fundraisers.giveindia.org/fundraisers/the-official-liverpool-supporters-club-mumbai-fundraiser-to-support-khaana-chahiye-community-kitchen
and read about it further here:https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2021/06/writing-taw-lfc-mumbai-fundraiser/
In an age it's so easy to become cynical well done to everyone, in India and at The Anfield Wrap for doing something decent that will make a difference.