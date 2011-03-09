Following on from the free stadium show, Id like to hear an in depth show on future expansion from people with knowledge of all the facets of how these things get built. You get all the usual wild shouts at this stage about making everything bigger (without any logistical thought about the space and impact on the area) but its obviously something thats going to be extremely hard to do with the other two stands. What kind of options are there (from a architects point of view?), how would the club go about purchasing the houses behind the SKD, is that even a viable option in respect to the people who live there? How would going to 70k affect the local area and would the council even allow it? What are the financial benefits of going above 61k this seems to be the sweet spot for most stadia.

I personally dont think FSG will go any bigger but are they future proofing the area behind the Kop etc?