Couple of things. Catching up on the season review shows.



Enjoyed (as ever) Mo and Robbo, but by God I'd go to war with Atko after one of his speeches. Brilliant and actually already has me waiting for the friendly fixtures.



On the "miracles" thing. We are a different kind of football club.



For some clubs their greatest achievement is a 3-3 draw with us after we'd tried to win a game 47-0 to win the title.



Other clubs would have DVD's about a goalie scoring an injury time bullet header. It's just another in a long line of moments of why we love the football club.



We've been on the other side too, for all of the "no one will ever top the Aguero 93:20 moment talk" Arsenal did it in far more dramatic style years earlier against us.



But of course football was only invented in 1992