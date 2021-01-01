That's of more use than the one liners.



Using this daft inaccurate scale for a second we can start discussing this by looking at the recent United stuff.



The fact is that the view espoused on the initial United issue on the immediate show wasn't a "4 to 6" view. It was by the standards of English media and our supporter base an 8 or a 2 or whatever at the very least. That it was espoused by all four contributors does stem from people having similar experiences around Hicks and Gillett and that it was espoused in a reasonable, calm, non-shouty manner may lead you to think it wasn't that extreme but the response to that show and to Karl's column, one of my emails and *literally the subscriber number* buttressing the abusive emails I was getting and bits on social media (*including this forum* which is a facet of social media) suggests it was a view a lot of people felt was extreme and that they didn't want to hear.



That show was booked as most of them are - who is around, who fancies it, who hasn't been on for a while. Then circumstances hit. And then everyone got to say what they thought. And therefore I am fine with it. By the time we get to the Weekender, it's a different part of the week. But I am more vigilant at the minute especially in gaffs like this. So the chef will be coming out of the kitchen as and when.



One of the issues here is that you are deciding what is "4 to 6". The stuff I do with Rory is, by the standards of English football media/supporter culture, fucking wild on that scale. It's 2 and 9 at the same time. But we do it without ranting and raving and remembering it is meant to be enjoyable so it might sound calmer. And what I am not going to do is put some fucking conservative bellend on to be twatted by me and Rory in the spirit of light entertainment.



Everyone gets to say what they think. Sometimes they are a bit concerned to. Recent example (which I hope he won't mind me mentioning) as came over on the shows is that Rob wasn't quite where everyone else was on the Super League and he was a bit worried about that. We chatted and I said for him to just say what he thinks and I'd make sure the room was there and he wasn't to worry. He wasn't worried about TAW or me. He was worried about social. He was worried about *you* all.



(Indeed the bit of the Super League kerfuffle and aftermath I most regret not getting more of on air were the younger, more diverse, more non-Liverpool voices many of whom were absolutely fine with it and exploring that rationally).



Part of why he was worried was the recent stuff where he questioned the manager on social. Do read back in this very thread before anywhere else as to what that does.



But that was a mad shout from Rob. We have, across the three seasons before this one, got to a European Cup final, won one and got 97 points and then won the league with 99 points. We have one of the greatest managers in our history. We have some of the greatest players in our history. There wasn't and hasn't been an awful lot for people to get worked up about. We have this season and the vast majority of Liverpool supporters are happy to give that manager and these players grace for understandable reasons. Rob puts one thing on his Twitter when we are going through a nightmarish run and people seemingly wanted a fucking public inquiry.



Put this season to one side, extreme views (that haven't been extremely happy) haven't been likely. There was huge criticism of the ownership on the trademarking thing. Maybe someone could have been found who would have gone "fine with it really" but "fine with it" wasn't a position anyone was holding emphatically.



I got into it with Ian over the spend summer of 19 and with Kev recently on Teamtalk and I'd gladly have rows with everyone every day frankly, but rows shouldn't be engineered. You think over the ownership there is "a furious red blooded furnace" row? The heart of the supporters voted emphatically for continued dialogue with the ownership through SOS. Before the Newcastle game "the heart of the city" didn't go to the ground en masse and then be ignored by TAW. Loads of (*away*) matchgoing Liverpudlians were sat in the bars and hotels of Anfield just down from the ground. They weren't protesting. They were going to let SOS fulfil their role. We put SOS on to discuss them fulfilling their role.



These are just the facts and these are just the facts that we broadly, broad churchly reflect.



When we interview the opposition supporters you get to hear what they authentically think, what their authentic hopes and expectations are. They offer the thoughts they have and shine a light on where they are amongst their fan base. Authenticity isn't rows and it certainly isn't someone looking for an argument. A couple of times when Emily Brobyn (whom I like a lot) has been on you've had her take a very much fairydust line around City's ownership. That's what she thinks. It is what a lot of City supporters think. David Mooney is really quite different and you hear that. My point is that we trust you all to be smart enough to know the difference and to absorb the experience and take the quite different insight into mindsets. Insight doesn't equal people being correct. The insight is as much into the thought process as it is to the end result. And that is there authentically.



So we have diversity in terms of race, nationality, gender and age. We aren't sat here knocking people back who want to contribute. We aren't though trying to manufacture arguments where there isn't much of one. And we aren't going to just get people on for a row because we have a duty of care. I'm not going to go "cranks wanted" on Twitter. But we aren't hard to find and we're always actively looking for contributors. If you've got people who you think we should have on then let me know.



The reason you'll get a robust response is that this question is about our values. And we have strong values. There are times where I wish we didn't. There are times when I think some people exaggerating what they think would get us more listeners and subscribers. There are times where I reckon me taking a mad position and Robbo being Robbo would see the numbers go up. But we have strong values. And on top of that being robust is one of our things.