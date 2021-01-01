What's your point?
Ok since you asked! TAW is my favourite podcast and meant I could ditch most others, and the entire rest of this forum more or less. But sometimes I feel it lets itself down.
Overall I dont buy the TAW is a broad church / has diverse views line. Im gonna get slated for this next bit its so clunky and pretentious but what the hell: I think broadly speaking there is a spectrum of all supporters views, say 1 to 10. 1 being the benign club type view as from their press office on the website, and 10 being the reactionary FSG or Klopp Out/Buy Messi brigade. Ive no interest in 1s or 10s mostly. To my ears, TAW plays in the 4-6 space which is usually fine. Very roughly speaking, I hear Copey, Graves, Atko, on one side; maybe Kev, Rob, Senior on the other. Gibbo, Josh, Craig, Phil bang in the middle. Robbo shifting about between them, making him best of the bunch for me. Even the guest journos they get on are moderates and not terribly provocative. All chatting in this tight subsection in the middle ground. Sometimes illuminating debate can breakout (e.g. Neil and Kev recently on FSG on The Team Talk was great) but its rare. We can all feel when it has broken out. Neils voice changes pitch and cadence ever so slightly and you know to listen carefully. I think there was more of it in the past (and not just with Nevin) but could be wrong. That is entirely subjective, hands up, just how it hits my ears.
This usually suits me as Im a 4-6 supporter and subscriber on most issues myself. But sometimes contentious issues arise, and the most important issues require discomforting the hosts and listeners. I get from Neils writing that he gets that too, but it doesnt make it on air. That to generate light and heat, sometimes you need the friction of a 2, 3, or a 7 or 8 on there. Thats 40% of the spectrum, or half of the spectrum thats worth listening to. Should not be absent when probing the big issues. Ownership, not team selection.
I dont want to just listen to people agreeing with me or just agreeing with themselves. When was the last time Talking Reds really felt like Reds talking? Its consensus city. Across all their shows, how often do you hear an unqualified I wouldnt agree with that said by one contributor to another? Not Talksport, real debate. Challenging so we learn something. (The vibe has somehow even made into this thread with hosts and one poster in particular coming across as uber protective when a genuine criticism in raised).
Even the opposition view somehow has the friction removed. TAW hosts can chat away with them, with rarely a cross word. No one expects fireworks, but come on. For an outlet which claims to give primacy to authenticity, this is plain weird. The way those chats are framed from the start is odd genius, with a disarming opening question typically unifying the supporters. (I can picture a TAW host at Gettysburg as each side fires directly and fatally at each other across a field and asking the opposing side: I read that your lads feel their rifles are unreliable, something we know all about. How do think thats affected your campaign?). I confess to regularly skipping what should be the meatiest part of the show.
On the issue of Manc protests I waited for the Weekender last week to be fair to the lads, to let the dust settle and see if they could pick apart the contentious issues being discussed by non-nutters in our fanbase. 7s and 8s. What I recall was a long discussion of a benign side element: I hope players know fans still love them. It was beige all over, and surely miles from many justifiable views in the heart of the city about how the Mancs acted and the response. But sure who could argue about letting the players know we love them.
When the big issues arise it sounds samey, safe, middle of the road about a furious, red blooded furnace that is supporting Liverpool. Agreeing with us agreeing with each other, not by agenda but perhaps inadvertently by design, I feel.
The line that there is no singular TAW or no one TAW view is wrong-headed. But subtly so. TAW comes across as being made up of people like each other, who like each other. At least those on air. Thats mostly fine and probably is a legacy of their origin. No party line is needed. Like in politics, use of the three-line whip is rare because the similar view is baked-in in the selection. Yes there is age, gender, race, nationality diversity, but no great diversity of opinion emerges regularly for the listener. Mainly 4-6. In workplaces, you dont get the luxury of only hiring or working with people you like. Sometimes for the good of the business and the customers, you get the best person, who might be a git. To make it the best. To genuinely make it everything you need as a supporter.
Maybe its USP is its weakness? Its stays sound by engaging similarly nice people, its output incomplete for the same reason? But to be clear: Getting like-minded people on, people youre minded to like, and asking them to just be authentic, be yourself, is a form of editorial line, an editorial choice with consequences for the content. Not an agenda. Not being a Top Red. And can be justifiably criticized as an editorial choice.
Great and all that it is that the TAW lads post here, I am more interested in the views of fellow subscribers. As I posted earlier, no point asking the chef hows the soup. But Im sure a robust defence will follow. Thats cool and I remain subscribed.