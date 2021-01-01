« previous next »
tmsneil

  A compere beyond compare
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25760 on: Yesterday at 06:56:30 pm
It's also absolutely sound to be on the side of reform of club ownership, have the view that the Glazers and those like them are a massive problem and still be able to throw a decent one liner out about Manchester United. The posts weren't strange at all. I really enjoyed the jokes and would still like reform of football thank you very much.

Honestly a bit mad this to be honest. I've had to argue with Mancunians today on Twitter who are far too precious and now this here.
tmsneil

  A compere beyond compare
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25761 on: Yesterday at 06:57:22 pm
Quote from: Big Bamber on Yesterday at 12:48:49 pm
From this day last week...

What's your point?
Harinder

  • RAWK Star. Top Kharbooja. Heat-Sikhing Missile Launcher. Purveyor of burning bushes, interpreter of dreams, provider of Egyptian travel before the age of 30, and saviour of RAWK. Also he has a beard.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,682
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25762 on: Yesterday at 07:05:34 pm
Folks, we dont have to like it all. Opinions and differences are ok and everything changes like the wind.

Lets leave the petty name calling to an aside though. Im not an in house TAW fella, on the other side of it all via AI and plenty there that are on opposite sides of agreement on many things. One thing that has to transcend though is respect, even in disagreement!

As you were. Im not around enough these days to post a lot. Thats probably good as usually it was long and bad in equal measure at the best of times!

Have a great weekend and up the Reds :)
Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,712
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25763 on: Yesterday at 07:53:16 pm
I used the words «TAW line». It was a bad choice of words and not well thought through. I understand that people within TAW have individual opinions.


Guess my angle is just a little bit of frustration around the wording of «peaceful protests» and the likes of Gary Neville setting the agenda. Thankfully we got 3 points yesterday, but I still think its really weak that Man Utd hasnt been punished for the protests. It has affected things(Time between games, their setup against Leicester etc)

And yes, there might be a few who are the dickheads, but what applies for all of them is that its been Liverpool games they have targeted specifically. Yes, maybe because of the media attention, but it has indirectly affected our situation.

Anyway, good answer, Robbohuyton. Mainly agree with most of your take on things.And your music taste is similar to mine.
Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25764 on: Yesterday at 09:32:34 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 07:53:16 pm
I used the words «TAW line». It was a bad choice of words and not well thought through. I understand that people within TAW have individual opinions.


Guess my angle is just a little bit of frustration around the wording of «peaceful protests» and the likes of Gary Neville setting the agenda. Thankfully we got 3 points yesterday, but I still think its really weak that Man Utd hasnt been punished for the protests. It has affected things(Time between games, their setup against Leicester etc)

And yes, there might be a few who are the dickheads, but what applies for all of them is that its been Liverpool games they have targeted specifically. Yes, maybe because of the media attention, but it has indirectly affected our situation.

Anyway, good answer, Robbohuyton. Mainly agree with most of your take on things.And your music taste is similar to mine.

On this point I think people arent quite thinking about what theyre asking for when they want United to get punishments and point deductions.

I think we need to think very carefully about a scenario where clubs are getting punished for protesting about their ownership. I get that people will say protest all you want but do it peacefully but they tried that and they werent being listened to.

The Tories are already trying to make protests illegal without the premier league joining in.
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,992
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25765 on: Yesterday at 10:17:23 pm
Quote from: tmsneil on Yesterday at 06:56:30 pm
It's also absolutely sound to be on the side of reform of club ownership, have the view that the Glazers and those like them are a massive problem and still be able to throw a decent one liner out about Manchester United. The posts weren't strange at all. I really enjoyed the jokes and would still like reform of football thank you very much.

Honestly a bit mad this to be honest. I've had to argue with Mancunians today on Twitter who are far too precious and now this here.

You know exactly what Twitter's like though mate. You can run TAW Twitter as a banter account, but it'll always be taken badly by some, certainly these days.

I'm not defending United fans at all, but there's probably some who thought you were on our side last week over this, why are you laying into us now?
John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,335
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25766 on: Yesterday at 11:46:50 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:17:23 pm

I'm not defending United fans at all, but there's probably some who thought you were on our side last week over this, why are you laying into us now?

Like someone else mentioned, I didn't see any 'sign on' type videos or such observations last time. Truthfully it might be because I really do limit my internet content for those exact reasons. This time, however, seems a lot different. Bile and acrimony towards a fan group that didn't just nod an approval toward a campaign but pretty much endorsed it, is bewildering. TAW called it as it was, and I'm made up we have a voice through them to demonstrate our disdain. As well as on here of course :) But TAW can give a media presentation also, RAWK doesn't.

So I'm happy, satisfied and enthused by TAW's reaction.

The issue about who tweeted it is a different matter. We wouldn't tweet from the RAWK editor account unless there was a collective agreement. And that's not a criticism of TAW, they really can operate to the flexibility they desire.

JamesG L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,445
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25767 on: Today at 12:57:42 am
The Mancs are fucking scum who tear us apart at any given opportunity. Attitudes have softened because theyve became a hedge fund Ev over the last ten years, but they are vermin who desecrate our dead. They are fucking scum and dont let leveraged buy outs soften any lens of opinion.

TAW are great, a multitude of views and opinions, but in the same spirit we can understand that standing shoulder to shoulder with lads who sing such songs about us will elicit venom. Take your place, take a stance. Its all fine.

That goes for all of them.
lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,579
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25768 on: Today at 08:11:28 am
LOL'd at Neil's "I can't be arsed giving it [POTY] to that City centre half. Or Fernandes, because he's a bellend." - Never a truer word spoken.
tmsneil

  A compere beyond compare
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25769 on: Today at 08:17:47 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:17:23 pm
You know exactly what Twitter's like though mate. You can run TAW Twitter as a banter account, but it'll always be taken badly by some, certainly these days.

I'm not defending United fans at all, but there's probably some who thought you were on our side last week over this, why are you laying into us now?

Then, as I said to them, they should judge on repeated and consistent actions not on a good one liner some of their support has set themselves up for after a game.
John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,335
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25770 on: Today at 09:28:49 am
The Man U review show was superb.
Neil's opening observations must enthuse anyone that's looking up disheartened at where Man U sit in the league.

Loads of other great points throughout also.
Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,712
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25771 on: Today at 10:48:27 am
If we should be careful to push punishment for demonstrations against owners, they should be careful to make it about other things than their owners. Blocking a Liverpool bus, singing about poverty in Liverpool while protesting rich owners dont exactly seem focused around the Glazers.

Seems like a lot of moronic behaviour is excused and accepted in the name of «demonstrations».
DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,757
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25772 on: Today at 10:50:23 am
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 10:48:27 am
If we should be careful to push punishment for demonstrations against owners, they should be careful to make it about other things than their owners. Blocking a Liverpool bus, singing about poverty in Liverpool while protesting rich owners dont exactly seem focused around the Glazers.

Seems like a lot of moronic behaviour is excused and accepted in the name of «demonstrations».

Who excused that behaviour from a Liverpool perspective?
Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,712
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25773 on: Today at 12:29:19 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:50:23 am
Who excused that behaviour from a Liverpool perspective?

Not saying anyone from a Liverpool perspective did. I was talking about the punishment part. If these demonstrations turn out to be a reason to create trouble for other teams, theres no reason why they should not be punished for it.

But my guess is, this wont happen in the same way with other teams. There might be demonstrations, but Im surprised if they sabotage buses and things like that.
Big Bamber

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 465
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25774 on: Today at 12:32:07 pm
Quote from: tmsneil on Yesterday at 06:57:22 pm
What's your point?

Ok since you asked! TAW is my favourite podcast and meant I could ditch most others, and the entire rest of this forum more or less. But sometimes I feel it lets itself down.

Overall I dont buy the TAW is a broad church / has diverse views line. Im gonna get slated for this next bit its so clunky and pretentious but what the hell: I think broadly speaking there is a spectrum of all supporters views, say 1 to 10. 1 being the benign club type view as from their press office on the website, and 10 being the reactionary FSG or Klopp Out/Buy Messi brigade. Ive no interest in 1s or 10s mostly. To my ears, TAW plays in the 4-6 space which is usually fine. Very roughly speaking, I hear Copey, Graves, Atko, on one side; maybe Kev, Rob, Senior on the other. Gibbo, Josh, Craig, Phil bang in the middle. Robbo shifting about between them, making him best of the bunch for me. Even the guest journos they get on are moderates and not terribly provocative. All chatting in this tight subsection in the middle ground. Sometimes illuminating debate can breakout (e.g. Neil and Kev recently on FSG on The Team Talk was great) but its rare. We can all feel when it has broken out. Neils voice changes pitch and cadence ever so slightly and you know to listen carefully. I think there was more of it in the past (and not just with Nevin) but could be wrong. That is entirely subjective, hands up, just how it hits my ears.

This usually suits me as Im a 4-6 supporter and subscriber on most issues myself. But sometimes contentious issues arise, and the most important issues require discomforting the hosts and listeners. I get from Neils writing that he gets that too, but it doesnt make it on air. That to generate light and heat, sometimes you need the friction of a 2, 3, or a 7 or 8 on there. Thats 40% of the spectrum, or half of the spectrum thats worth listening to. Should not be absent when probing the big issues. Ownership, not team selection.

I dont want to just listen to people agreeing with me or just agreeing with themselves. When was the last time Talking Reds really felt like Reds talking? Its consensus city. Across all their shows, how often do you hear an unqualified I wouldnt agree with that said by one contributor to another? Not Talksport, real debate. Challenging so we learn something. (The vibe has somehow even made into this thread with hosts and one poster in particular coming across as uber protective when a genuine criticism in raised).

Even the opposition view somehow has the friction removed. TAW hosts can chat away with them, with rarely a cross word. No one expects fireworks, but come on. For an outlet which claims to give primacy to authenticity, this is plain weird. The way those chats are framed from the start is odd genius, with a disarming opening question typically unifying the supporters. (I can picture a TAW host at Gettysburg as each side fires directly and fatally at each other across a field and asking the opposing side: I read that your lads feel their rifles are unreliable, something we know all about. How do think thats affected your campaign?). I confess to regularly skipping what should be the meatiest part of the show.

On the issue of Manc protests I waited for the Weekender last week to be fair to the lads, to let the dust settle and see if they could pick apart the contentious issues being discussed by non-nutters in our fanbase. 7s and 8s. What I recall was a long discussion of a benign side element: I hope players know fans still love them. It was beige all over, and surely miles from many justifiable views in the heart of the city about how the Mancs acted and the response. But sure who could argue about letting the players know we love them.

When the big issues arise it sounds samey, safe, middle of the road about a furious, red blooded furnace that is supporting Liverpool. Agreeing with us agreeing with each other, not by agenda but perhaps inadvertently by design, I feel.

The line that there is no singular TAW or no one TAW view is wrong-headed. But subtly so. TAW comes across as being made up of people like each other, who like each other. At least those on air. Thats mostly fine and probably is a legacy of their origin. No party line is needed. Like in politics, use of the three-line whip is rare because the similar view is baked-in in the selection. Yes there is age, gender, race, nationality diversity, but no great diversity of opinion emerges regularly for the listener. Mainly 4-6. In workplaces, you dont get the luxury of only hiring or working with people you like. Sometimes for the good of the business and the customers, you get the best person, who might be a git. To make it the best. To genuinely make it everything you need as a supporter.

Maybe its USP is its weakness? Its stays sound by engaging similarly nice people, its output incomplete for the same reason? But to be clear: Getting like-minded people on, people youre minded to like, and asking them to just be authentic, be yourself, is a form of editorial line, an editorial choice with consequences for the content. Not an agenda. Not being a Top Red. And can be justifiably criticized as an editorial choice.

Great and all that it is that the TAW lads post here, I am more interested in the views of fellow subscribers. As I posted earlier, no point asking the chef hows the soup. But Im sure a robust defence will follow. Thats cool and I remain subscribed.
tmsneil

  A compere beyond compare
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25775 on: Today at 02:48:22 pm
That's of more use than the one liners.

Using this daft inaccurate scale for a second we can start discussing this by looking at the recent United stuff.

The fact is that the view espoused on the initial United issue on the immediate show wasn't a "4 to 6" view. It was by the standards of English media and our supporter base an 8 or a 2 or whatever at the very least. That it was espoused by all four contributors does stem from people having similar experiences around Hicks and Gillett and that it was espoused in a reasonable, calm, non-shouty manner may lead you to think it wasn't that extreme but the response to that show and to Karl's column, one of my emails and *literally the subscriber number* buttressing the abusive emails I was getting and bits on social media (*including this forum* which is a facet of social media) suggests it was a view a lot of people felt was extreme and that they didn't want to hear.

That show was booked as most of them are - who is around, who fancies it, who hasn't been on for a while. Then circumstances hit. And then everyone got to say what they thought. And therefore I am fine with it. By the time we get to the Weekender, it's a different part of the week. But I am more vigilant at the minute especially in gaffs like this. So the chef will be coming out of the kitchen as and when.

One of the issues here is that you are deciding what is "4 to 6". The stuff I do with Rory is, by the standards of English football media/supporter culture, fucking wild on that scale. It's 2 and 9 at the same time. But we do it without ranting and raving and remembering it is meant to be enjoyable so it might sound calmer. And what I am not going to do is put some fucking conservative bellend on to be twatted by me and Rory in the spirit of light entertainment.

Everyone gets to say what they think. Sometimes they are a bit concerned to. Recent example (which I hope he won't mind me mentioning) as came over on the shows is that Rob wasn't quite where everyone else was on the Super League and he was a bit worried about that. We chatted and I said for him to just say what he thinks and I'd make sure the room was there and he wasn't to worry. He wasn't worried about TAW or me. He was worried about social. He was worried about *you* all.

(Indeed the bit of the Super League kerfuffle and aftermath I most regret not getting more of on air were the younger, more diverse, more non-Liverpool voices many of whom were absolutely fine with it and exploring that rationally).

Part of why he was worried was the recent stuff where he questioned the manager on social. Do read back in this very thread before anywhere else as to what that does.

But that was a mad shout from Rob. We have, across the three seasons before this one, got to a European Cup final, won one and got 97 points and then won the league with 99 points. We have one of the greatest managers in our history. We have some of the greatest players in our history. There wasn't and hasn't been an awful lot for people to get worked up about. We have this season and the vast majority of Liverpool supporters are happy to give that manager and these players grace for understandable reasons. Rob puts one thing on his Twitter when we are going through a nightmarish run and people seemingly wanted a fucking public inquiry.

Put this season to one side, extreme views (that haven't been extremely happy) haven't been likely. There was huge criticism of the ownership on the trademarking thing. Maybe someone could have been found who would have gone "fine with it really" but "fine with it" wasn't a position anyone was holding emphatically.

I got into it with Ian over the spend summer of 19 and with Kev recently on Teamtalk and I'd gladly have rows with everyone every day frankly, but rows shouldn't be engineered. You think over the ownership there is "a furious red blooded furnace" row? The heart of the supporters voted emphatically for continued dialogue with the ownership through SOS. Before the Newcastle game "the heart of the city" didn't go to the ground en masse and then be ignored by TAW. Loads of (*away*) matchgoing Liverpudlians were sat in the bars and hotels of Anfield just down from the ground. They weren't protesting. They were going to let SOS fulfil their role. We put SOS on to discuss them fulfilling their role.

These are just the facts and these are just the facts that we broadly, broad churchly reflect.

When we interview the opposition supporters you get to hear what they authentically think, what their authentic hopes and expectations are. They offer the thoughts they have and shine a light on where they are amongst their fan base. Authenticity isn't rows and it certainly isn't someone looking for an argument. A couple of times when Emily Brobyn (whom I like a lot) has been on you've had her take a very much fairydust line around City's ownership. That's what she thinks. It is what a lot of City supporters think. David Mooney is really quite different and you hear that. My point is that we trust you all to be smart enough to know the difference and to absorb the experience and take the quite different insight into mindsets. Insight doesn't equal people being correct. The insight is as much into the thought process as it is to the end result. And that is there authentically.

So we have diversity in terms of race, nationality, gender and age. We aren't sat here knocking people back who want to contribute. We aren't though trying to manufacture arguments where there isn't much of one. And we aren't going to just get people on for a row because we have a duty of care. I'm not going to go "cranks wanted" on Twitter. But we aren't hard to find and we're always actively looking for contributors. If you've got people who you think we should have on then let me know.

The reason you'll get a robust response is that this question is about our values. And we have strong values. There are times where I wish we didn't. There are times when I think some people exaggerating what they think would get us more listeners and subscribers. There are times where I reckon me taking a mad position and Robbo being Robbo would see the numbers go up. But we have strong values. And on top of that being robust is one of our things.
