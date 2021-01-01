« previous next »
Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2475688 times)

Offline Bergersleftpeg

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25680 on: Today at 02:12:53 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:30:58 am
Like it or not, they're still a fair bit ahead of us in terms of commercialisation, so if they're pissing it away through mismanagement, that's fine with me. It's hard enough to win things with oil-enhanced clubs around now without United running like a smooth machine.

Exactly.

We can of course find common ground with the mancs n all sorts of issues, but I couldnt care less about the Glazers. Nothing they are doing endangers the existence of Man Utd (which I would have a big problem with). The fact that they dont spend more than City should not concern Liverpool fans.
Offline decosabute

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25681 on: Today at 03:17:56 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:52:27 pm
No offence mate, but I wouldn't have expected you to post anything different.  ;D

You don't need to lick United's arse not to be an "ill-adjusted social misfit". Soft spot may not be the correct term, but there's a consistently (luke?)warm tone there which I have rarely heard from a Liverpool fan.

I can see where you're coming from with this. Have long felt that Neil is very charitable to United, especially when Mourinho was the manager.

But at the same time, it is a tricky balancing act in terms of critisicing other teams/managers when you're then hosting the fans of these teams on a lot of the shows, so I can understand it.

In the same way, I find it frustrating to hear Man City get talked about as though they're legit and have earned their place on TAW shows (it's bad enough that the mainstream media do this constantly, without a Liverpool fan podcast adding to it), but again, it's a tough to find the right balance when you want to engage with other fanbases.
Offline Don Vito Corleone

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25682 on: Today at 03:44:42 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 03:17:56 pm
I can see where you're coming from with this. Have long felt that Neil is very charitable to United, especially when Mourinho was the manager.

But at the same time, it is a tricky balancing act in terms of critisicing other teams/managers when you're then hosting the fans of these teams on a lot of the shows, so I can understand it.

In the same way, I find it frustrating to hear Man City get talked about as though they're legit and have earned their place on TAW shows (it's bad enough that the mainstream media do this constantly, without a Liverpool fan podcast adding to it), but again, it's a tough to find the right balance when you want to engage with other fanbases.

Im interviewing Stu Brennan next week
Online red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25683 on: Today at 03:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Don Vito Corleone on Today at 03:44:42 pm
Im interviewing Stu Brennan next week

I'd buy another subscription for that
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25684 on: Today at 04:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Don Vito Corleone on Today at 03:44:42 pm
Im interviewing Stu Brennan next week

Offline Hij

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25685 on: Today at 04:26:50 pm »
Quote from: Don Vito Corleone on Today at 03:44:42 pm
Im interviewing Stu Brennan next week
:lmao
Online Bjornar

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25686 on: Today at 05:34:32 pm »
There were several of their key contributors all in agreement about supporting the protest on their initial reaction show, it wasn't just Neil Atkinson. So surely not that relevant whether he in particular has a tendency to be too soft on United or not.
Online Big Bamber

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25687 on: Today at 05:59:31 pm »
Quote from: Bjornar on Today at 05:34:32 pm
There were several of their key contributors all in agreement about supporting the protest on their initial reaction show, it wasn't just Neil Atkinson. So surely not that relevant whether he in particular has a tendency to be too soft on United or not.

Was there any dissent?
Online tmsneil

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25688 on: Today at 06:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Big Bamber on Today at 05:59:31 pm
Was there any dissent?
Have you listened to the show?
Online tmsneil

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25689 on: Today at 06:28:12 pm »
Quickly, I never want Manchester United to win a goldfish at a fair. There are two clubs in this country who know what it is to be the biggest club in the country and they are based within 40 miles of each other. If you don't think that is interesting or worth exploring then I can't help you. If you want frothing at the mouth hatred of Mancunians when interviewing them whether United or City then I can't help you on that either.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25690 on: Today at 06:33:25 pm »
Fair dos Neil. Can I ask why the hatred for Leeds? Did you go to uni there? Is it tongue in cheek? Or just the whole Dirty Leeds thing from the olden days?

And while were doing an impromptu AFQ is the TMS in your name a Test Match Special reference?

No further questions...
Online tmsneil

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25691 on: Today at 06:38:21 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:33:25 pm
Fair dos Neil. Can I ask why the hatred for Leeds? Did you go to uni there? Is it tongue in cheek? Or just the whole Dirty Leeds thing from the olden days?

And while were doing an impromptu AFQ is the TMS in your name a Test Match Special reference?

No further questions...
1. Because I always hated it there at around 2000 both socially and at the game. Had an astonishing record of ending up in fights both socially and at the game. I suspect I am at least partially responsible. Oh, and they've got a Harvey Nicks.

2. Nope but I wish.
Online Millie

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25692 on: Today at 06:42:00 pm »
Quote from: tmsneil on Today at 06:38:21 pm
1. Because I always hated it there at around 2000 both socially and at the game. Had an astonishing record of ending up in fights both socially and at the game. I suspect I am at least partially responsible. Oh, and they've got a Harvey Nicks.

2. Nope but I wish.

Can't believe you haven't asked Nick about his username  :P

I reckon his answer would be "I wish" as well.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25693 on: Today at 06:44:25 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 06:42:00 pm
Can't believe you haven't asked Nick about his username  :P

I reckon his answer would be "I wish" as well.

Steady.
Online Big Bamber

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25694 on: Today at 06:59:54 pm »
Quote from: tmsneil on Today at 06:23:58 pm
Have you listened to the show?

I did.
