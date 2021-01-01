« previous next »
Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2475117 times)

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25640 on: Today at 08:14:34 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 05:55:31 am
Too busy banging on about the need for solidarity with the mancs for reasons which were not properly explained.

Reasons:
- Fan voice and fan media exist to give a platform to supporters - this was a moment to stand and deliver on that mission
- Football clubs aren't solely the plaything of billionaires with semi-interested stakeholders
- Although more egregious than FSG, United's owners need their wings clipping - the rest of football catches a clod from this kind of stuff
- Manchester and Liverpool are footballing hotbeds with giant clubs that provide the local community with tremendous pride - this fosters a kinship (and rivalry) between the two places
- Slagging off the protests on Sunday gives the broader issues a free pass - bad faith arguments steeped in dislike of a rival is Twitter-level grimness

I thought these reasons were implicit in what was said on TAW over the weekend - but maybe not.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25641 on: Today at 08:31:54 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:23:45 pm
Its gone to the dogs since Lizzi left.

LOL. I thought it might have been a technical problem. Read they were switching servers or the like.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25642 on: Today at 08:36:46 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:07:27 am
Presume it'll be dug into on The Weekender and maybe other shows.

Was there an Anfield Wrap on Monday - the free one? Did I miss it?

I didnt see a main show either and there seemed fewer Talking Reds. There was a good Gutter though. Seems light on the big issues during the week.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25643 on: Today at 08:41:43 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:14:34 am
Reasons:
- Fan voice and fan media exist to give a platform to supporters - this was a moment to stand and deliver on that mission
- Football clubs aren't solely the plaything of billionaires with semi-interested stakeholders
when you float on the stockmrket whst do you think happens you run the of being et bought by misanthropic billionaires[/u]
- Although more egregious than FSG, United's owners need their wings clipping -
be careful what you wish for


 the rest of football catches a clod from this kind of stuff

 
- Manchester and Liverpool are footballing hotb

eds with giant clubs that provide the local community with tremendous priis fosters a kinship (and rivalry) between the two places
- Slagging off the protests on Sunday gives the broader issues a free pass - bad faith arguments steeped in dislike of a rival is Twitter-level grimness

great pride come from a succesfu team the glazer helpus in that respect. I was overwhelmed by uniteds solidarityand kinship against gillett and hicks during the 2009 title race
I thought these reasons were implicit in what was said on TAW over the weekend - but maybe not.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25644 on: Today at 08:45:30 am »
Quote from: Big Bamber on Today at 08:36:46 am
I didnt see a main show either and there seemed fewer Talking Reds. There was a good Gutter though. Seems light on the big issues during the week.

The only shows that didnt happen where a few video shows around the match (the image, etc) because the match didnt happen

Other than that, we had three audio shows specifically about the protest and the walk out, as well as lengthy talking points in two others (The Weekender being the latest, which talks specifically about the impact on LFC), including a show (audio and video) with the head of supporter engagement at the FSA AND a Talking Reds

On top of this we had at least one other show pencilled in with another prominent voice that didnt happen for reasons outside our control
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25645 on: Today at 09:08:26 am »
Quote from: Don Vito Corleone on Today at 08:45:30 am
The only shows that didn’t happen where a few video shows around the match (the image, etc) because the match didn’t happen

Other than that, we had three audio shows specifically about the protest and the walk out, as well as lengthy talking points in two others (The Weekender being the latest, which talks specifically about the impact on LFC), including a show (audio and video) with the head of supporter engagement at the FSA AND a Talking Reds

On top of this we had at least one other show pencilled in with another prominent voice that didn’t happen for reasons outside our control
Was there a TAW free main show on Monday?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25646 on: Today at 09:10:30 am »
Quote from: Don Vito Corleone on Today at 08:45:30 am
The only shows that didnt happen where a few video shows around the match (the image, etc) because the match didnt happen

Other than that, we had three audio shows specifically about the protest and the walk out, as well as lengthy talking points in two others (The Weekender being the latest, which talks specifically about the impact on LFC), including a show (audio and video) with the head of supporter engagement at the FSA AND a Talking Reds

On top of this we had at least one other show pencilled in with another prominent voice that didnt happen for reasons outside our control

Thanks Andy. Youll see from my original post it was discussion of the fixture change, repercussions for both sides, and fan representation I was asking about (not the protest itself). Hadnt got Weekender at that stage. Look forward to it.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25647 on: Today at 09:10:34 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:41:43 am

But there is a reason why TAW are sticking up for the protests. You can disagree with the reasons, but your notes don't counter the argument that there are reasons to take the position TAW did...I was illustrating what these reasons are.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25648 on: Today at 09:33:59 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 05:55:31 am
Too busy banging on about the need for solidarity with the mancs for reasons which were not properly explained.

I have noticed down the years that Neil Atkinson seems to have a strange soft spot for Manchester United. Bangs on about how much he hates Leeds but can't wait to talk United up.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25649 on: Today at 09:36:31 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:10:34 am
But there is a reason why TAW are sticking up for the protests. You can disagree with the reasons, but your notes don't counter the argument that there are reasons to take the position TAW did...I was illustrating what these reasons are.

if thos ereasons are to show solidarity to a group that would never reciprocate to make CL Qualifictions harder and have 2  manc teams outspending everyonre then  I hink   TAW are very wide of the mark
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25650 on: Today at 09:43:19 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:36:31 am
if thos ereasons are to show solidarity to a group that would never reciprocate to make CL Qualifictions harder and have 2  manc teams outspending everyonre then  I hink   TAW are very wide of the mark

Again, TAW, it cant because its the name of website, podcast, app and as such isnt capable of cognent, or any type for that matter, thought, not until the AI catches up anyway

The people involved, hosts, contributors, guests arent one homogenous voice

I think what you might mean, is that your opinion hasnt been echoed, and thats not the same thing at all
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25651 on: Today at 09:47:30 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 09:33:59 am
I have noticed down the years that Neil Atkinson seems to have a strange soft spot for Manchester United. Bangs on about how much he hates Leeds but can't wait to talk United up.

Would like to see the working on this.

There's a difference between having solidarity with fans and their fight (for what it's worth, I can't be arsed with "standing" with them) and having a soft spot and talking them up. I remember Neil saying fairly recently he really doesn't rate this United side
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25652 on: Today at 10:13:32 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:36:31 am
if thos ereasons are to show solidarity to a group that would never reciprocate to make CL Qualifictions harder and have 2  manc teams outspending everyonre then  I hink   TAW are very wide of the mark
Ok
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25653 on: Today at 10:29:58 am »
Quote from: Don Vito Corleone on Today at 09:43:19 am
Again, TAW, it cant because its the name of website, podcast, app and as such isnt capable of cognent, or any type for that matter, thought, not until the AI catches up anyway

The people involved, hosts, contributors, guests arent one homogenous voice


I think what you might mean, is that your opinion hasnt been echoed, and thats not the same thing at all

fair enough its not one e homogenous voice however there wasnt much differing opinion on that particular podcast

dont put words in my mouth or assume you know what I feel h either  Im not arsed about by opinion being echoed Im not that insecure to need the reassurance
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25654 on: Today at 10:31:17 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:14:34 am
Reasons:
- Fan voice and fan media exist to give a platform to supporters - this was a moment to stand and deliver on that mission
- Football clubs aren't solely the plaything of billionaires with semi-interested stakeholders
- Although more egregious than FSG, United's owners need their wings clipping - the rest of football catches a clod from this kind of stuff
- Manchester and Liverpool are footballing hotbeds with giant clubs that provide the local community with tremendous pride - this fosters a kinship (and rivalry) between the two places
- Slagging off the protests on Sunday gives the broader issues a free pass - bad faith arguments steeped in dislike of a rival is Twitter-level grimness

I thought these reasons were implicit in what was said on TAW over the weekend - but maybe not.

They were.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25655 on: Today at 10:43:08 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:29:58 am
fair enough its not one e homogenous voice however there wasnt much differing opinion on that particular podcast

dont put words in my mouth or assume you know what I feel h either  Im not arsed about by opinion being echoed Im not that insecure to need the reassurance


Isn't that pretty much what you did?

See, assumptions, not great are they?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25656 on: Today at 10:45:14 am »
Quote from: Don Vito Corleone on Today at 10:43:08 am
Isn't that pretty much what you did?

See, assumptions, not great are they?

what did I do or assume?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25657 on: Today at 11:02:48 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:08:26 am
Was there a TAW free main show on Monday?

Andy implied there was but I cant find it. Maybe its not on the TAW Player feed, just the old free stuff feed.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25658 on: Today at 11:20:26 am »
Quote from: Big Bamber on Today at 11:02:48 am
Andy implied there was but I cant find it. Maybe its not on the TAW Player feed, just the old free stuff feed.

Sorry, to be clear, we released the post-match show as free, thats may fault for giving you incorrect info, we didnt do a TAW show, mainly because the dust was settling and a ridiculous amount of work was going in trying to understand the fallout and try and put shows together with different guests and insight.

Also, we released the FSA show as free, I think
« Last Edit: Today at 11:22:12 am by Don Vito Corleone »
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25659 on: Today at 11:21:48 am »
Quote from: Don Vito Corleone on Today at 11:20:26 am
Sorry, to be clear, we released the post-match show as free, thats may fault for giving you incorrect info, we didnt do a TAW show, mainly because the dust was settling and a ridiculous amount of work was going in trying to understand the fallout and try and put shows together with different guests and insight.

No worries, thanks for clarifying.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25660 on: Today at 11:25:11 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:47:30 am
Would like to see the working on this.

There's a difference between having solidarity with fans and their fight (for what it's worth, I can't be arsed with "standing" with them) and having a soft spot and talking them up. I remember Neil saying fairly recently he really doesn't rate this United side

There's a clear difference between club and team. Whether he rates their team or not doesn't really impact how he views the club.

I'm not saying Neil likes United or anything ridiculous like that. I just don't think he hates them in the same way most Liverpool fans do, and he seems to have a soft spot for their fans, often over-estimating our common ground (despite the fact that there is undoubtedly a little amount there). That's been pretty clear from numerous opinions of his down the years and he'd probably admit it himself.

He's free to feel however he wants but I do wonder if it's impacted his views on their protests a little bit. Like yourself, I absolutely cannot be arsed getting involved with them, and I myself certainly don't hate them as vociferously as I did in my younger years. But I'm not getting involved with anything which might help improve them on the pitch. They can fight their own battle. We fought ours, and may have to do again in the future.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25661 on: Today at 11:27:39 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 09:33:59 am
I have noticed down the years that Neil Atkinson seems to have a strange soft spot for Manchester United. Bangs on about how much he hates Leeds but can't wait to talk United up.
Like it or not (most of us don't) they were the benchmark when we were younger under Fergie for years, just think he wants us to be a similar line of success, which I think is why he references them
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25662 on: Today at 11:30:58 am »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 11:27:39 am
Like it or not (most of us don't) they were the benchmark when we were younger under Fergie for years, just think he wants us to be a similar line of success, which I think is why he references them

Like it or not, they're still a fair bit ahead of us in terms of commercialisation, so if they're pissing it away through mismanagement, that's fine with me. It's hard enough to win things with oil-enhanced clubs around now without United running like a smooth machine.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25663 on: Today at 11:35:03 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:30:58 am
Like it or not, they're still a fair bit ahead of us in terms of commercialisation, so if they're pissing it away through mismanagement, that's fine with me. It's hard enough to win things with oil-enhanced clubs around now without United running like a smooth machine.
No, that's not my point at all, the team under Ferguson should be something we should emulate as domination, nothing to do with today
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25664 on: Today at 11:35:18 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:25:11 am
There's a clear difference between club and team. Whether he rates their team or not doesn't really impact how he views the club.

I'm not saying Neil likes United or anything ridiculous like that. I just don't think he hates them in the same way most Liverpool fans do, and he seems to have a soft spot for their fans, often over-estimating our common ground (despite the fact that there is undoubtedly a little amount there). That's been pretty clear from numerous opinions of his down the years and he'd probably admit it himself.

He's free to feel however he wants but I do wonder if it's impacted his views on their protests a little bit. Like yourself, I absolutely cannot be arsed getting involved with them, and I myself certainly don't hate them as vociferously as I did in my younger years. But I'm not getting involved with anything which might help improve them on the pitch. They can fight their own battle. We fought ours, and may have to do again in the future.
Think he's just mates with a few Mancs really and perhaps it's through dialogue with them that he sees their point of view on some issues.

Like you I respect the Mancs protesting their owners, but the large majority of them weren't bothered when we nearly went bankrupt so I struggle to go above and beyond the call of duty for them. Is that selfish? Probably, but I can't help how I feel
 
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25665 on: Today at 11:37:35 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:35:18 am
Think he's just mates with a few Mancs really.

I get that. Two of my best mates are United fans and it does soften your views on them a little. Emphasis on little.  ;D
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25666 on: Today at 11:37:55 am »
I'm not speaking for Neil because I can't. Personally I can't stand Utd, but most of that comes from the way certain sections of their fans behave and the lets say generous press they get.

I admired them for the way they expanded when we didn't, I admired through gritted teeth the relentless success under Ferguson, although I was less impressed by the Ferguson led hegemony they enjoyed with the reffing community which no doubt contributed something to their success.

Maybe Neil deals with the level headed lads that I know exist and that I know reject the sick chants that the rank and file like to come out with. I know they exist because 3 mates that I've known for around 25-30 years are decent Utd fans. We'll take the piss, but we'll offer congratulations - often through gritted teeth again, but we know that. There's a mutual respect and an acknowledgement of the achievements and profile of the clubs.

It's just a pity there isn't more of it because the level headed from both clubs need to come together, a) to make sure the knobheads don't become the voice, but b) to protect the interests of traditional clubs against the sportswashers.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25667 on: Today at 11:37:58 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:30:58 am
Like it or not, they're still a fair bit ahead of us in terms of commercialisation, so if they're pissing it away through mismanagement, that's fine with me. It's hard enough to win things with oil-enhanced clubs around now without United running like a smooth machine.

exctlty
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25668 on: Today at 11:41:45 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:37:55 am
It's just a pity there isn't more of it because the level headed from both clubs need to come together, a) to make sure the knobheads don't become the voice, but b) to protect the interests of traditional clubs against the sportswashers.

I really don't think that's what their protests were about, though. Obviously every individual has different demands and desires, but their fundamental aim is to remove the Glazers. There were a significant minority holding pro-Saudi Arabia etc banners.

Helping them protest about their owners isn't realistically going to change football for the better - for us or anyone. It'll just make them stronger again. And, personally, I believe that's a major reason as to why why the press did not condone the protests in the same way they almost certainly would have done with another club, particularly us and perhaps two or three others associated with 'hooliganism' (ugh) down the years. They want the establishment club to be on top again.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25669 on: Today at 11:45:08 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:37:35 am
I get that. Two of my best mates are United fans and it does soften your views on them a little. Emphasis on little.  ;D

Two of my best mates at school were Mancs and it certainly didnt soften my views towards them. They crow like no other group of fans. No humility whatsoever. Ive enjoyed seeing them go years without winning anything significant.

When the boots in t other foot you dont get any recognition from them on how well weve done.

Maybe I just need better mates. :D
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25670 on: Today at 11:55:46 am »
Nope, I think a lot of them are like that in all honesty.

In short: hate United, love Glazers. And don't hate Leeds.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25671 on: Today at 12:00:38 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:41:45 am
I really don't think that's what their protests were about, though. Obviously every individual has different demands and desires, but their fundamental aim is to remove the Glazers. There were a significant minority holding pro-Saudi Arabia etc banners.

Helping them protest about their owners isn't realistically going to change football for the better - for us or anyone. It'll just make them stronger again. And, personally, I believe that's a major reason as to why why the press did not condone the protests in the same way they almost certainly would have done with another club, particularly us and perhaps two or three others associated with 'hooliganism' (ugh) down the years. They want the establishment club to be on top again.
I know all that.
I was just giving some background as to why Neil may think the way he does.
But what I was also saying is that the decent fans need to act, so the knobheads - i.e. last week, don't become the voice.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25672 on: Today at 12:03:43 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:45:08 am
Two of my best mates at school were Mancs and it certainly didnt soften my views towards them. They crow like no other group of fans. No humility whatsoever. Ive enjoyed seeing them go years without winning anything significant.

When the boots in t other foot you dont get any recognition from them on how well weve done.

Maybe I just need better mates. :D

Most I got when I got back from Madrid from a Manc I know was "did you have a good trip?" ;D
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25673 on: Today at 12:07:56 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:45:08 am
Two of my best mates at school were Mancs and it certainly didnt soften my views towards them. They crow like no other group of fans. No humility whatsoever. Ive enjoyed seeing them go years without winning anything significant.

When the boots in t other foot you dont get any recognition from them on how well weve done.

Maybe I just need better mates. :D

I was at university in Manchester in the 1970's and stayed on a year to work in the city. I got to know quite a few United and City fans and some became mates, but I hated the United fans' sense of entitlement and feelings of superiority even though they were absolute shite at the time. As for the City fans, well they knew their place. Obviously it was a long time ago and City are the dominant English team but  I reckon the United fans still feel the same.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25674 on: Today at 12:13:12 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:25:11 am

/SNIP

I'm not saying Neil likes United or anything ridiculous like that. I just don't think he hates them in the same way most Liverpool fans do, and he seems to have a soft spot for their fans, often over-estimating our common ground (despite the fact that there is undoubtedly a little amount there). That's been pretty clear from numerous opinions of his down the years and he'd probably admit it himself.

/SNIP


Also to be fair to the TAW team, its only a relatively short period of time since the thing blew up.

It is bound to take a few days to get necessary people on, including those with views different to their own.
As we know from other threads there is no shortage of Liverpool supporters who do not support what the Man Utd fans are at or how they did it, and not for tribal reasons, feel they have no dog in the Glazers/Manc fight,  who think Liverpool were hard done by or lay down in the refixture/points deduction issues, are worried about assumptions of who is best to represent them at Board level etc. Buts its only Friday like! It must be tougher to get guests than find ranting posters on threads. (And I havent heard The Weekender yet, so maybe they have the variety of views covered).
 
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25675 on: Today at 12:36:58 pm »
The idea that Neil has a soft spot for United is absurd. He'll dislike them as much as the next red. However two things are key:

1. It's not about standing with United fans per se, it's about standing with football fans who have dedicated their lives to a club that they see being exploited with the heart of the club going down the gutter. That's just based on solidarity rather than club colours. It's also about self-preservation - if the Glazers had their way, Liverpool would be next for such owners.

2. Neil hosts an outward-facing podcast that engages with rival fans - Mancs, blues, Chelsea etc. The idea that he'll get these lads and lasses on and rip into them is frankly daft. That doesn't mean he 'likes' United, it just means he's not an ill-adjusted social misfit.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25676 on: Today at 12:43:54 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 09:33:59 am
I have noticed down the years that Neil Atkinson seems to have a strange soft spot for Manchester United. Bangs on about how much he hates Leeds but can't wait to talk United up.

I don't get this from Atko. I do get that he has a shared understanding of being a football supporter from a similar big North West conurbation and has mates who have that shared experience who are Utd supporters, 'sympatico' if you will. That's not the same as liking or having a soft spot for Utd, which I definitely don't agree he has. As Fitzy says that is absurd.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:46:11 pm by Levitz »
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25677 on: Today at 12:52:27 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:36:58 pm
The idea that Neil has a soft spot for United is absurd. He'll dislike them as much as the next red. However two things are key:

1. It's not about standing with United fans per se, it's about standing with football fans who have dedicated their lives to a club that they see being exploited with the heart of the club going down the gutter. That's just based on solidarity rather than club colours. It's also about self-preservation - if the Glazers had their way, Liverpool would be next for such owners.

2. Neil hosts an outward-facing podcast that engages with rival fans - Mancs, blues, Chelsea etc. The idea that he'll get these lads and lasses on and rip into them is frankly daft. That doesn't mean he 'likes' United, it just means he's not an ill-adjusted social misfit.

No offence mate, but I wouldn't have expected you to post anything different.  ;D

You don't need to lick United's arse not to be an "ill-adjusted social misfit". Soft spot may not be the correct term, but there's a consistently (luke?)warm tone there which I have rarely heard from a Liverpool fan.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25678 on: Today at 12:54:35 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:36:58 pm
The idea that Neil has a soft spot for United is absurd. He'll dislike them as much as the next red. However two things are key:

1. It's not about standing with United fans per se, it's about standing with football fans who have dedicated their lives to a club that they see being exploited with the heart of the club going down the gutter. That's just based on solidarity rather than club colours. It's also about self-preservation - if the Glazers had their way, Liverpool would be next for such owners.

2. Neil hosts an outward-facing podcast that engages with rival fans - Mancs, blues, Chelsea etc. The idea that he'll get these lads and lasses on and rip into them is frankly daft. That doesn't mean he 'likes' United, it just means he's not an ill-adjusted social misfit.

This very true. Though that does not prevent TAW getting one of the seeminlgy thousands of Liverpool fans on to be more critical or suspicious. That would broaden the view in an informative way without TAW burning any bridges.
