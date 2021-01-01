I'm not speaking for Neil because I can't. Personally I can't stand Utd, but most of that comes from the way certain sections of their fans behave and the lets say generous press they get.



I admired them for the way they expanded when we didn't, I admired through gritted teeth the relentless success under Ferguson, although I was less impressed by the Ferguson led hegemony they enjoyed with the reffing community which no doubt contributed something to their success.



Maybe Neil deals with the level headed lads that I know exist and that I know reject the sick chants that the rank and file like to come out with. I know they exist because 3 mates that I've known for around 25-30 years are decent Utd fans. We'll take the piss, but we'll offer congratulations - often through gritted teeth again, but we know that. There's a mutual respect and an acknowledgement of the achievements and profile of the clubs.



It's just a pity there isn't more of it because the level headed from both clubs need to come together, a) to make sure the knobheads don't become the voice, but b) to protect the interests of traditional clubs against the sportswashers.