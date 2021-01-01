« previous next »
The Anfield Wrap

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,269
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25560 on: Today at 10:25:06 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:18:33 am
This is all true enough. Though I sometimes think the unwillingness of City fans to acknowledge any of the bad stuff with their owners is a bit weird (even Dave Mooney, who's good when it comes to stuff on the pitch, will not touch the ownership stuff with a ten foot bargepole), it's unfair to expect them to just punish themselves or leave the club because their owners are extremely questionable people.

However, the constant crying because the rest of the footballing world won't give them credit for effectively winning the lottery is infuriating. And the false equivalence (whether to our spending or Blackburn or Leicester) is infuriating. None of them ever seem truly happy with their success and thats because deep down they know as well as everybody else that none of it is earned.

And the fact they refer to us as 'always the victims'. That club are professional victims, even when they're winning everything.
Logged
Levitz

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25561 on: Today at 10:50:09 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:30:45 am
Yeah, just checked there. It's not recognising my subscription.

Same here. Website seems to have issues too.
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,294
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #25562 on: Today at 10:58:23 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 10:28:58 am
The thing is with City fans is that they do receive abuse about something they're not responsible for. Simultaneously they're going to enjoy the spoils of their wealth when the team wins trophies and plays great football. I wouldn't expect them to walk away from their club.

However, logical gymnastics and false equivalency shouldn't be the way to distract or defend the owners. Accept who they are and who they are not (benevolent philanthropists). Don't scream about other fans not liking them. Just go with it. Embrace it. It's not their fault.

Why not? If someone like Abu Dhabi took over us, I wouldn't be hanging around it would be the end of the club in my eyes and what the club means. I also gave up my ticket when Hicks and Gillette were owners. It's exactly the same with the world cup, I won't be watching it as it's a disgrace that Qatar has "earned" the privlidge of hosting such an event. We actually do have power to make an impression as this last week has showed, it's just that most people choose not too.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
