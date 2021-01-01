The thing is with City fans is that they do receive abuse about something they're not responsible for. Simultaneously they're going to enjoy the spoils of their wealth when the team wins trophies and plays great football. I wouldn't expect them to walk away from their club.



However, logical gymnastics and false equivalency shouldn't be the way to distract or defend the owners. Accept who they are and who they are not (benevolent philanthropists). Don't scream about other fans not liking them. Just go with it. Embrace it. It's not their fault.



Why not? If someone like Abu Dhabi took over us, I wouldn't be hanging around it would be the end of the club in my eyes and what the club means. I also gave up my ticket when Hicks and Gillette were owners. It's exactly the same with the world cup, I won't be watching it as it's a disgrace that Qatar has "earned" the privlidge of hosting such an event. We actually do have power to make an impression as this last week has showed, it's just that most people choose not too.