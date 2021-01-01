« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 631 632 633 634 635 [636]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2438790 times)

Online Shooter

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 445
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #25400 on: Today at 11:23:20 am »
Very disappointed to see some TAW regulars/creators all laughing and joking about the James Rodriguez rumours. They've always come across as a progressive bunch so was a bit surprised at the casual transphobia.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 631 632 633 634 635 [636]   Go Up
« previous next »
 