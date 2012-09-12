« previous next »
March 17, 2021, 10:08:53 am
red_Mark1980:
Thought the review was great (as ever) having Atko on every week but with Dan as the host is a great shout. Great work from all.

Currently I'm running a book on how long it is before someone in here asks about the amount of pods our before the weekend of the Arsenal game.

Particularly during the last couple of months the review has consistently been the best TAW content and the one I've always listened to. Top marks to all involved.
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

March 17, 2021, 10:54:43 am
red_Mark1980:
Thought the review was great (as ever) having Atko on every week but with Dan as the host is a great shout. Great work from all.

Currently I'm running a book on how long it is before someone in here asks about the amount of pods our before the weekend of the Arsenal game.

Loads of specials - The Recovery is a mini audio series all out today looking at how teams who famously fell from glory and how they get back on their feet -

Dalglish's Liverpool in '86/87 with Damien
Ferguson on dealing with several threats to dominance with Ste Armstrong
Guardiola's city last season and this with Dave Mooney

Rory Smith on Football finances, A Scottish Coach Home with Old Firm sides and St Johnstone, Champions League reaction shows on Friday then next weeks off the top of my head What football means to me with Mel Reddy, Player Profiles with a couple of special guests going out over the next couple of weeks too I believe and all the usual bits.
March 17, 2021, 02:55:14 pm
BIG DICK NICK:
I wouldn’t worry. Somewhere around 2004 I labelled Cristiano Ronaldo a show pony to a few Manc mates who never let me forget it (even though I was entirely accurate at that moment in time!).
In any given moment in time, I have never been wrong.

Just because events come about to change my mind and contradict my original position, I was 100% correct in the exact moment I proffered an opinion...



March 17, 2021, 10:13:59 pm
Love the T shirts

March 19, 2021, 10:21:09 am
BIG DICK NICK:
Whats the worst shout youve made in relation to a Liverpool player or manager?



"McAllister? What on earth are we signing him for? He's nearly 40 isn't he, Houllier's lost it"

Me, back in 2000. Yeah, I'm not proud.
March 19, 2021, 03:07:00 pm
No disrespect to the Everton fan on the Friday Show. But crying about injuries.

Give me a break
March 19, 2021, 04:23:10 pm
can anyone still not use the app? i cant login still
March 19, 2021, 05:02:40 pm
Working fine for me. Try emailing them for help maybe.
March 19, 2021, 05:41:57 pm
klopptopia:
can anyone still not use the app? i cant login still

The app asked me to log in yesterday which it hadnt for months (or ever). Couldnt remember my password but reset it and seems to be all fine now.
March 19, 2021, 09:00:40 pm
Just dug up my RAWK username after listening to the elucidating recovery series on United and City because I feel compelled to post this (cheers, RAWK, but I dont feel I have anything to add, as a less articulate and knowledgeable poster interested chiefly in nuance only serves to clog the threads).

I understand that the point of these shows isnt to win the debate, and they are there to get outside perspective, so John letting the guests talk is the whole raisin deter, but for fucks sake, can I get a quick edited insert of and Gomez, and Matip, who are better suited to our system than all the other CBs in the league put in every time one of them boils down our injury situation to just van Dijk being out.  Laporte is self-evidently less key to a league winning team than the both of them, for example. Its comparing three apples to one pear, then having the dickhead with a decent pear recipe trying  to tell us why the pie turned to ash in our mouths.

Not in a petty way, and I appreciate reducing the conversation to this doesnt make your whole talking-about-the-footy jobs easier, but I genuinely believe not mentioning the catastrophic and as far as I know unprecedented injury crisis weve got at center back as a caveat in every conversation makes them borderline pointless. Like discussing how a sprinter with a broken leg should approach the rest of her career without mentioning that a healed leg may be relevant.

And this extends to every other show. Every time someone *cough Rob Guttman* (only messing mate) throws the baby out with the bath water, I really think its important that someone else tells them that that baby has a broken leg, and the bath water was pissed in by the same cold, unfeeling universe that has taken everything else good about life away from us over the last 14 months.

Im absolutely interested in potential tweaks to our system, and examples from history, or Id have swerved the episodes, but to not discuss the fact that the whole of our central defense has been injured for much of the season is just more than I can handle.

Cheers, keep up the good work, and the post match AFQs are helping me through some really hard personal stuff, cant thank you enough for the catharsis.
Yesterday at 07:37:45 am
I'll be honest I skipped the city fan. I normally really like him but I couldn't listen to it at the moment. That's possibly partly due to a couple of city fans I used to work with have turned particularly nasty.

The comparison with Laportes injury is not only inaccurate, they were crying about it all season. Most reds I knew were OK until Gomez was out, then all bets were off when we lost Fabinho and Matip.

I've made my piece they'll win the league this season, probably beat Spurs in the League Cup. Hopeful of an upset in the Cup. Almost certainly would have to be Chelsea or United. Even if they do win the domestic Covid treble. The sight of Henderson running round the Atatürk with number seven will see me right
Yesterday at 10:26:28 am
BIG DICK NICK:
I wouldnt worry. Somewhere around 2004 I labelled Cristiano Ronaldo a show pony to a few Manc mates who never let me forget it (even though I was entirely accurate at that moment in time!).
When we were linked with signing him, I watched his every game in the Toulon U21 tournament on Eurosport.

I was convinced wed dodged a bullet and that he was bang average


Oh well.
Yesterday at 11:06:43 am
Charlie Adams fried egg:
No but your post gave other people the impression it was me.

If you insist on digging your heels in thats fine, Ill leave it for others to judge the last couple of pages.

Interesting that youve made no comment on the apparent quoting of him on the Guardian though.
A pathetic flag waver, mate and I think you have dealt with them succinctly. They should very much delete that post...but he/she won't. As I said in an earlier post, I have no problem with Rob's pissed talk. The lad's could have easily edited it out. They chose not to and it is what it is now, including in The Manchester Guardian, which I'm sure they will perceive as a feather in their cap.
Yesterday at 12:08:07 pm
Fucking hell, is this still going on. There was me thinking everyone had taken a breath and moved on.

Yesterday at 12:12:36 pm
Today at 12:29:38 am
Think it was Neil who made the AFQ shout about the M&S Brittany butter with the salt crystals in it.

My word, what a spread. Outstanding.
