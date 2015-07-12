Guttman can say what he wants.



People can attack his argument if they want.



Think that's fair.



He could perhaps think more about the weight his opinions holds now compared to what it may have done, but I don't want it watered down and maybe he might have said it anyway. It's an AFQ after the match, so it's just as much in Pink territory as anything else. I can't imagine that many of them actually want to do an AFQ just after we've lost a fucking match, I get the impression it's very much gallows humour, with them in the stocks that will hopefully make some of us subscribers laugh and feel a bit better. I appreciate that. I find it hard to listen to anything else at the moment. But going out on a long walk and listening to other people feeling shite and trying to make themselves feel better has helped me personally.



It's happened now, Klopp has had a gigantic backing from the vast majority. I think it's time to let it lie really.