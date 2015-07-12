« previous next »
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:40:22 pm
I cant think of anything Id want to listen to less than Liverpool fans (or any football fans) yapping on a podcast. 

But each to their own and all that  ;D

Says the fella on a Liverpool forum  ;D

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 10:52:58 am

/snip

I'm sure the lads at the Wrap don't need you manning the barricades for them either  ;)


Oh no, dont discourage them! Watching the usual head(s) running round defending the able TAW crew as if they were damsels in distress is one of the best things about this thread! The Wrap lads are sound- some of the precious reaction to even the slightest negative feedback does them a disservice.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: L4Red on Yesterday at 05:15:03 pm
He has, I just listened to it!

So, there we go, proof that people do take notice.

This is what I was saying the other day. TAW has a big profile so something like that will make the media and then it's misconstrued as "Liverpool fans want Klopp out". people are always looking to cause mischief with Liverpool. It's a wonder Klopp wasn't asked about it by some dickhead journo.

TAW does well to avoid the Arsenal Fan TV-esque ridiculousness after a bad result. Like that 'time to go' Meme.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 07:16:39 pm
Christ, I give up. I said you gave other people the impression It was me calling them celebrities.

Guardian podcast. You find it if youre interested. Im not. Like a fair few of us, I know all too well how the football media work. They need content and dont care too much where it comes from, evidenced by the sheer volume of articles based on nothing more than what social media is  saying.



It's 60 minutes long. I can't listen to 6 minutes of Rushden.

 Has anyone actually listened to it?  Wider question
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:53:18 pm
It's 60 minutes long. I can't listen to 6 minutes of Rushden.

 Has anyone actually listened to it?  Wider question
It was about 10-15 minutes in, at the start of the discussion about us.

Rushden is great.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 04:18:16 pm
Best thing about TAW is it's not censored, but like free speech in general it's not without impunity.
Just want to address this because it really annoys me that people can't grasp what this actually means. I doubt this is misphrased because I see this sentiment a lot. The principle of free speech is that you can speak your mind without fear of subsequent punishment otherwise it's not 'free speech' - it's just speech.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: L4Red on Yesterday at 07:53:56 pm
It was about 10-15 minutes in, at the start of the discussion about us.

Rushden is great.

Was actually yesterdays show. Yeah they mention it in passing and ask the Liverpool fan who they have on and he basically says that Klopp deserves time to implement his own ideas and they move on.

Fair enough it's been picked up. I am amazed people listen to that pod. I was skipping through today's episode and it sounds utterly dreary. Might download a few on the off chance I have insomnia
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 08:05:19 pm
Was actually yesterdays show. Yeah they mention it in passing and ask the Liverpool fan who they have on and he basically says that Klopp deserves time to implement his own ideas and they move on.

Fair enough it's been picked up. I am amazed people listen to that pod. I was skipping through today's episode and it sounds utterly dreary. Might download a few on the off chance I have insomnia

It's a great podcast in general but I haven't listened lately, mainly cos the reds have been so bad I don't mind us lot saying we are playing shit but I don't wanna listen to outsiders say it!
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: L4Red on Yesterday at 07:42:06 pm
Says the fella on a Liverpool forum  ;D

you can skip here  ;D

Actually listening to football podcasts, cant think of anything worse.

I do love a good podcast though, just not sports ones. Especially not Liverpool ones.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: L4Red on Yesterday at 08:06:58 pm
It's a great podcast in general but I haven't listened lately, mainly cos the reds have been so bad I don't mind us lot saying we are playing shit but I don't wanna listen to outsiders say it!

Fair enough mate. Admittedly I was skipping through the European one today and then realised there must be another one.

I guess there's an element that as a Guardian branded podcast they can't have Kev Walsh on calling Everton fans all the names under the sun.

Just came across as very sterile (again admittedly I was skipping through)
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Guttman can be quite devil's advocate sometimes, and you get the impression when he is at his most nonsensical he's aware of it himself and just following a train of thought.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Cancel culture.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Guttman can say what he wants.

People can attack his argument if they want.

Think that's fair.

He could perhaps think more about the weight his opinions holds now compared to what it may have done, but I don't want it watered down and maybe he might have said it anyway. It's an AFQ after the match, so it's just as much in Pink territory as anything else. I can't imagine that many of them actually want to do an AFQ just after we've lost a fucking match, I get the impression it's very much gallows humour, with them in the stocks that will hopefully make some of us subscribers laugh and feel a bit better. I appreciate that. I find it hard to listen to anything else at the moment. But going out on a long walk and listening to other people feeling shite and trying to make themselves feel better has helped me personally.

It's happened now, Klopp has had a gigantic backing from the vast majority. I think it's time to let it lie really.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 06:43:56 pm
Out of the on-air contributors only Gibbo, Neil, Andy and Robbo are involved as directors and whatnot.  Gutmann isn't.
I think (literally trying to recall a comment I once heard on a show) that Gutmann is an investor in TAW. Possibly a minor one but certainly has a finger in the pie.

Could be totally wrong though.
