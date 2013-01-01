I don't think it's worth still being dragged on, but I listened to the podcast before I saw the tweet, and Rob's point about the unprecedented form holds true - even if I feel that obviously there are a lot of other unprecedented events around the season to factor in and I did feel that edging towards saying Klopp should be bulleted without actually coming out and saying it properly was maybe too far. That said, Rob is one of my favourite contributors in a general sense especially with the transfer show which he brings a ton of enthusiasm too which I appreciate and I can appreciate in the heat of the moment saying some bollocks because it's turning into a dark, dark season and I dare say a lot of this form happening within the realms of a nationwide lockdown has compounded it.



I guess people took the Fulham result in different ways. I was much more like Craig in that I was just beginning to get disappointed now rather than angry anymore. Fulham felt like a last chance saloon to start a run for top four and it passed by without a whimper.



For me the more concerning thing than Klopp's position as manager, is the long term implications for us financially. It felt like we were on the cusp of something this time last year. The Main Stand had done well and the Anfield Road end was about to to be redeveloped next. We were soon to move to the big new training ground in Kirkby that had been put together. The new Nike deal had been signed and with a break from the ways in which other deals have been made up, it had big upside potentially. We hadn't really bloodied our noses in the transfer window in a net spend sense for a short while, although we did have an inflated wage bill through retaining some of our stars over the years. Part of this was why excited rumours such as #Mbappe2020 etc had come to fruition. It felt like not only we were arriving as Champions but we were due to set ourselves up to compete at the top for a decent period with one of the best managers in the game at the helm. Neil was right when he spoke down in regards to a dynasty, but I was tentatively looking forward to a run of top 3, if not top 2 finishes, title challenges, final stages of the Champions League etc over the next 3 seasons with Klopp in charge (four if you include this one).



Covid came in and scuppered (or rather 'diddled') a lot of that to various degrees.



The Anfield Road end development has been put back. I'm not sure what the results of the Nike deal are going to look like in light of the pandemic, but perhaps guaranteed money up front would be better in the cruellest of hindsight's? Gate receipts have collapsed. The big transfers in summer were constructed in ways to spread the payments over time as much as possible. The two transfers in January were for a relative pittance. We're on the brink of not having Champions League funds to add to whatever we will have for this summer which could compound the problem. We have contract renewals to sort out that will be crucial.



From a perspective point of view, we're not going to get relegated or anything. Other clubs have suffered, smaller clubs are at risk of going out of business entirely, so all of this is said mindful of that. But I would argue that for Liverpool FC to be where we need them to be, we need to run as efficiently as hell, and a lot needed to go right and needed to continue to go right to really keep us up there. It was supposed to get a lot easier to maintain that over time with some of the pending positives, but they haven't come to fruition which isn't really in the hands of the manager at all- though of course the Champions League qualification certainly was, BUT playing the 6th and 7th choice central defenders at the club at the back, and having to move players all over the pitch to fill in thus preventing rest for them and for others, certainly hasn't helped in that regard.



While not condoning necessarily all the vitriol aimed Rob's way, I find it quite heartening how many of us are still staunchly behind the manager in that the reaction has been so vociferously the way it has been, if that makes sense? I'm not the owners and I'm not Klopp so what I feel really has no sway either way, but for me he can see out the contract unless this sort of form continues in a future season. We owe him that much, and in a period of what feels like such darkness after such light, I think surrounding the manager at this time to have his back is critical and he's definitely the sort that would appreciate it.



From a footballing point of view, he deserves the opportunity to turn it around next season. From a sentimental point of view he deserves to lead a team out to a (hopefully) full stadium and take the acclaim from them, even if it's at a point when we are no longer current champions, they'll always be the champions of that season and they still haven't had the proper acclaim that should come with that. Not quite sure the impact of that can be overlooked either.

