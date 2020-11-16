As a subscriber and someone who likes about 90% of what you do and fucking loves about 60% I can say that you are offering great value for a tenner a month and the free stuff you are doing on Hot Mic is unbelievably good. These are difficult times and I can accept that you are offering as good a service as is possible.



The only thing that ever causes me to think about binning my subscription is the delay you have between putting things up on the app and the website. Is there a genuine problem here (in which case I'll understand) or are you just trying to send traffic to the app (in which case I guess you don't want my subs).



In a perfect world the app, podcast catcher (iOS Podcasts, Podcast Addict etc) and website should update at the same time, this is always the ambitionWhat can and does happen is that the RSS feed and the app sync arent in line, this is something were aware of and on a list of quite a few things we are trying to improve, but absolutely always the first place to get a show is via the website because it is the website that writes to the app and RSS feeds.So, basically, depending on the current lunar cycle and whether Jupiter is in Taurus you might see a show drop on the app first or the podcast catcher, but they are always typically within minutes of each other, unless their is a local issue.Sorry for the above waffle, hope it makes sense.