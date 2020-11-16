« previous next »
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24600 on: November 16, 2020, 11:16:50 PM »
Quote from: Dougle on November 16, 2020, 10:11:52 PM
Have a look at a post I posted on this very page a few days a go. I support these guys, I feel a kinship with them (though I think I hold very different views on certain issues), I appreciate the ... fuck it, read the post if you are interested.
And ... If it ain't for you, it ain't for you. Whats the problem ?

Anyway, came on to give a big shout out to Mo on the Euro show. Great job buddy. It really suits you doing the interviews and a big up to your knowledge of the whole European scene. Top show.

Ok Dougle, first time around normal quote never worked so I'll repost and delete the other if I have to.

'Hey I'd hope I could just say my piece and I still get where you're coming from? I have reasons why I don't like what they've done. But I still get why people like them.Thanks for being respectful towards me. '
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24601 on: November 16, 2020, 11:30:42 PM »
Quote from: LFCobsessive on November 16, 2020, 09:58:57 PM
These guys charge for everything and it's just people waffling without football footage why has it got a religious thread here? I detest their greed. And many of them are so annoying to listen to. The gall of these plebs. Hey don't ban me for this, it's the absolute truth as far as I'm concerned, I'm willing to be swayed, I'm not that stubborn. Why promote these parasites here?

Is everything okay?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24602 on: November 16, 2020, 11:33:40 PM »
Quote from: LFCobsessive on November 16, 2020, 09:58:57 PM
These guys charge for everything and it's just people waffling without football footage why has it got a religious thread here? I detest their greed. And many of them are so annoying to listen to. The gall of these plebs. Hey don't ban me for this, it's the absolute truth as far as I'm concerned, I'm willing to be swayed, I'm not that stubborn. Why promote these parasites here?

If people want to pay for it that's up to them, same with anything in life, "detesting their greed" is ridiculous.

Personally I felt £5 a month was value for money but £10 was taking the piss a bit, so I cancelled, but plenty still seem to be enjoying it. Good luck to them, I'd be lying if I said I didn't miss certain shows/contributors, but equally it's nice not listening to things for the sake of it and I probably appreciate their views more now that I only listen to the free show again. Which remains boss.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24603 on: November 16, 2020, 11:38:42 PM »
Plenty of value in the £7 p.m. audio only option imo.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24604 on: November 16, 2020, 11:45:48 PM »
Quote from: LFCobsessive on November 16, 2020, 09:58:57 PM
These guys charge for everything and it's just people waffling without football footage why has it got a religious thread here? I detest their greed. And many of them are so annoying to listen to. The gall of these plebs. Hey don't ban me for this, it's the absolute truth as far as I'm concerned, I'm willing to be swayed, I'm not that stubborn. Why promote these parasites here?

So to clarify you "detest their greed" and many are "so annoying to listen to" and you label them as "parasites"

Presumably you're still listening. If that's how you feel, stop.

Weirdo you fella
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24605 on: November 16, 2020, 11:52:52 PM »
And the irony of him supporting a squad of multi millionaires and one of the richest football clubs in the world is clearly lost on him. Shouldn't be giving them a platform either I suppose? Just bin the site entirely.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24606 on: Yesterday at 10:40:40 AM »
I love the agony show - primarily because we get to listen to Ben J, Rob, Cope and Neil have a chat and joke about. I can't get my head around people seemingly sending in sincere, serious life issues for advice/discussion from a bunch of lads who cover Liverpool & Footy though. Absolutely mad.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24607 on: Yesterday at 10:52:24 AM »
Quote from: LFCobsessive on November 16, 2020, 09:58:57 PM
These guys charge for everything and it's just people waffling without football footage why has it got a religious thread here? I detest their greed. And many of them are so annoying to listen to. The gall of these plebs. Hey don't ban me for this, it's the absolute truth as far as I'm concerned, I'm willing to be swayed, I'm not that stubborn. Why promote these parasites here?

The gall of these plebs 😂

I mean, I know I shouldn't really get involved, but absolutely no one is getting rich off the back of TAW

Another way of looking at it is that our subscribers are essentially supporting a local Liiverpool business employ and give opportunities in the creative sector at a time when said opportunities are scarce

But what do I know, i'm just a parasite?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24608 on: Yesterday at 11:02:02 AM »
Quote from: Don Vito Corleone on Yesterday at 10:52:24 AM
The gall of these plebs 😂

I mean, I know I shouldn't really get involved, but absolutely no one is getting rich off the back of TAW

Another way of looking at it is that our subscribers are essentially supporting a local Liiverpool business employ and give opportunities in the creative sector at a time when said opportunities are scarce

But what do I know, i'm just a parasite?

Can you at least do a deal with Timbos goals?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24609 on: Yesterday at 03:45:50 PM »
Although there have been some filler shows to be fair, I stand by what I wrote the other day. No new, reactive audio content for 6 days. I think that's a long time for a £7 a month service.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24610 on: Yesterday at 04:21:39 PM »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 03:45:50 PM
Although there have been some filler shows to be fair, I stand by what I wrote the other day. No new, reactive audio content for 6 days. I think that's a long time for a £7 a month service.

It's not 6 days, it's 5, and in that period we've not reacted to zero matches that Liverpool have played.

The main show has just come out and you've got another show coming out at 6pm, in the 7 days following that , upto and including the Atalanta fixture you'll have 7 shows specifically centred around the Leicester and the Champions League games, 8 if you want to include the Atalanta review show which will follow the day after.


Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24611 on: Yesterday at 04:22:16 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:02:02 AM
Can you at least do a deal with Timbos goals?

Love Timbo
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24612 on: Yesterday at 04:56:08 PM »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 03:45:50 PM
Although there have been some filler shows to be fair, I stand by what I wrote the other day. No new, reactive audio content for 6 days. I think that's a long time for a £7 a month service.

What reactive comment do you want - Mos positive COVID test, our injuries  :o
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24613 on: Yesterday at 04:59:12 PM »
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on Yesterday at 04:56:08 PM
What reactive comment do you want - Mos positive COVID test, our injuries  :o

I don't mean instant reaction shows, like a transfer or something. I just mean anything that's actually talking about the state of Liverpool FC right now. And yes, now that you mention it, I would like to hear shows that address our insane list of absentees.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24614 on: Yesterday at 05:00:29 PM »
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on Yesterday at 04:56:08 PM
What reactive comment do you want - Mos positive COVID test, our injuries  :o

I've just finished a fifth re watch of The Sopranos. I'd like them to cover that. Or maybe a review of the first 30 minutes or so of the Portugal v France game I watched.

Terrible 😜
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24615 on: Yesterday at 05:29:03 PM »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 04:59:12 PM
I don't mean instant reaction shows, like a transfer or something. I just mean anything that's actually talking about the state of Liverpool FC right now. And yes, now that you mention it, I would like to hear shows that address our insane list of absentees.

I'm sure they'll be discussed in depth in the lead up to our game at the weekend

Especially when we have another 3 added to the injury list after the midweek games!
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24616 on: Yesterday at 06:58:21 PM »
Quote from: Don Vito Corleone on Yesterday at 04:21:39 PM
It's not 6 days, it's 5, and in that period we've not reacted to zero matches that Liverpool have played.

The main show has just come out and you've got another show coming out at 6pm, in the 7 days following that , upto and including the Atalanta fixture you'll have 7 shows specifically centred around the Leicester and the Champions League games, 8 if you want to include the Atalanta review show which will follow the day after.

As a subscriber and someone who likes about 90% of what you do and fucking loves about 60% I can say that you are offering great value for a tenner a month and the free stuff you are doing on Hot Mic is unbelievably good. These are difficult times and I can accept that you are offering as good a service as is possible.

The only thing that ever causes me to think about binning my subscription is the delay you have between putting things up on the app and the website. Is there a genuine problem here (in which case I'll understand) or are you just trying to send traffic to the app (in which case I guess you don't want my subs).
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24617 on: Yesterday at 07:15:50 PM »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 06:58:21 PM
As a subscriber and someone who likes about 90% of what you do and fucking loves about 60% I can say that you are offering great value for a tenner a month and the free stuff you are doing on Hot Mic is unbelievably good. These are difficult times and I can accept that you are offering as good a service as is possible.

The only thing that ever causes me to think about binning my subscription is the delay you have between putting things up on the app and the website. Is there a genuine problem here (in which case I'll understand) or are you just trying to send traffic to the app (in which case I guess you don't want my subs).

In a perfect world the app, podcast catcher (iOS Podcasts, Podcast Addict etc) and website should update at the same time, this is always the ambition

What can and does happen is that the RSS feed and the app sync arent in line, this is something were aware of and on a list of quite a few things we are trying to improve, but absolutely always the first place to get a show is via the website because it is the website that writes to the app and RSS feeds.

So, basically, depending on the current lunar cycle and whether Jupiter is in Taurus you might see a show drop on the app first or the podcast catcher, but they are always typically within minutes of each other, unless their is a local issue.

Sorry for the above waffle, hope it makes sense.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24618 on: Yesterday at 07:19:02 PM »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 04:59:12 PM
I don't mean instant reaction shows, like a transfer or something. I just mean anything that's actually talking about the state of Liverpool FC right now. And yes, now that you mention it, I would like to hear shows that address our insane list of absentees.

There was a really good pod about the loan players. Really good to hear how Harvey Elliot and Harry Wilson especially were getting on.

Not sure what else they can talk about.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24619 on: Today at 05:36:12 AM »
Agony Aunt was great. Rob is the star but everyone doing their bit brilliantly.
