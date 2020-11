These guys charge for everything and it's just people waffling without football footage why has it got a religious thread here? I detest their greed. And many of them are so annoying to listen to. The gall of these plebs. Hey don't ban me for this, it's the absolute truth as far as I'm concerned, I'm willing to be swayed, I'm not that stubborn. Why promote these parasites here?



If people want to pay for it that's up to them, same with anything in life, "detesting their greed" is ridiculous.Personally I felt £5 a month was value for money but £10 was taking the piss a bit, so I cancelled, but plenty still seem to be enjoying it. Good luck to them, I'd be lying if I said I didn't miss certain shows/contributors, but equally it's nice not listening to things for the sake of it and I probably appreciate their views more now that I only listen to the free show again. Which remains boss.