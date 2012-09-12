The EPL show was great as ever.



I think that Neils point about watching the game on your own ending up in blind rage is a very good one and goes some way to explaining how I am when I watch the match. What I would say, is that Id imagine watching the game alone is a lot more common than it was being given credit for in the conversation. I used to go absolutely everywhere with Liverpool, but now I dont live there, I rarely get the chance to go, and also because I dont live there, Im not surrounded by loads of mates to watch the game with, my girlfriend isnt arsed, so I watch them by myself (and get shouted at weekly for being a mental c*nt during the match.) I doubt my circumstance is THAT rare. I also avoid watching us in the pub because its invariably going to be full of cockneys trying to wind me up, so I just swerve it and watch the neutral games in the pub sometimes but watch the reds at home.



Its a really interesting conversation for me as Ive been two extremes of the coin in terms of how I consume football, I do still go now but its a couple times a season and its likely going to be a year minimum for my next match as even when they do let fans back in, Ill struggle to get a ticket until its full stadia again.



I've said similar on RAWK previously to the above. I think the way I consume Liverpool FC has changed hugely over my lifetime. Some of that is driven by changes in the media over time (for example more games being live on TV) but the biggest factor is going the game or not. Gone from someone who went every home game (and some aways) and watched us only occasionally on TV , to someone who watches 90% of our games on TV. Probably get to a handful of games per season and miss the odd non-televised game (like Sheffield United).To be honest it's a completely different experience for me. Going the game is better on nearly every level. I find it a lot less stressful. Get excited watching a game but not that stressed whilst at Anfield or another stadium. Watching a big game on TV I'm generally in a state of stress or angry. Celebrating a goal or a win is more enjoyable and more of an outlet of joyous emotion when at the game. I find when watching on TV it's more about release of frustration and anger. When you are going the match, how the game plays out is not the be all and end all of your day's enjoyment. There's a whole experience of going the game, meeting friends, having a few drinks etc.. that means you can have a good day even if the performance or result didn't turn out as planned. For me watching on the TV has become a lot more about the result. Win and there's sense of relief. Draw/get beat and it's general disappointment and frustration. I only really relax if we are winning handsomely and the stress is taken out of the situation with the result being inevitable.I know people will read the above and think 1 of the things (i) do you even enjoy it? or (ii) are you saying watching on TV (alone) makes you a different type of fan from a match going Red?In terms of (i), I've improved. I found the transition of going the game regularly for 20 odd years to not going at all difficult. It coincided with end of Rafa, H&G, Hodgson and culminated in the 2013/14 season. I think initially I could put my lack of enjoyment down to our downturn in fortunes rather than not going the game as often. But the 2013/14 season, in reflection, was when I realised it was the different experience of viewing games that was skewing my perception. I enjoyed that season but not as much as I should have. By the run in I was unable to watch the games despite us playing amazing football. I was just too stressed to watch them fully. Might start watching the game but in the end would need to turn off and find out the result once the game finished. It culminated in the end of that season and I was crestfallen. Took me a while to get over it but vowed to start enjoying things more from that point. It's definitely been better from about 2015 onwards. I think it's fair to say that our upturn on the pitch has helped. But whilst I still get stressed and nervous watching us it's nowhere near as bad as it was.In terms of (ii) I can only say from my experiences. Though they seem to echo a lot what others who've gone the game then stopped going have said. I've often wondered if going the game previously makes you feel that way or is that the way most TV watching fans consume the games and feel?