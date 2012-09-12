« previous next »
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24520 on: October 25, 2020, 11:40:54 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on October 25, 2020, 07:21:16 PM
One of the funniest they've put out.. :lmao

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/djLGw0m86Pk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/djLGw0m86Pk</a>
It was brilliant, watched it again today. Martin and Ben Johnson make it, along with the other 2 just laughing with them. Watch if you can, Post Match Pint and the post match pod were available free yesterday.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24521 on: October 26, 2020, 05:24:46 AM »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on October 19, 2020, 10:59:08 AM
Worth remembering that they're not all sat there playing to the audience.

I know this post is a week old, but no one's saying that they should fake outrage mate. You say it as though I'm looking for sensationalist rubbish that plays to the lowest common denominator, like AFTV or something.

Our team is amazing and there's very little for anyone to be upset about lately, but when there is something egregious, it's fair enough to expect the contributors to respond properly to that. The game vs Everton was absolutely ridiculous and most of us were (rightly) fuming. Instead we got 'it's the same rule for everyone' and a jolly atmosphere. Sorry, that's just not what was needed for myself and, I would say, a lot of the fanbase.

TAW still does a lot of good stuff, but just think in general the post match show is one that isn't at the standard it used to be at. And the post match pint from the other evening shows that you can still have a great immediate-response show that's very 'pub atmosphere', whether the contributors are in the same room or not.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24522 on: October 26, 2020, 10:25:26 AM »
Quote from: Medellin on October 25, 2020, 07:21:16 PM
One of the funniest they've put out.. :lmao

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/djLGw0m86Pk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/djLGw0m86Pk</a>

That was fucking hilarious  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24523 on: October 26, 2020, 01:46:09 PM »
I came on here solely to tell people how hilarious the post match pint was for Sheff...but I was well beaten to it it seems  ;D.
 That was glorious
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24524 on: October 26, 2020, 09:10:32 PM »
That has to go down as all time great show  ;D
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24525 on: October 28, 2020, 08:00:11 AM »
Just to let you know - in case youve gone on TAW shows recently to say it - Joe Gomez is not made of crisps. Breaking an ankle because some lads gone in very late doesnt constitute a vulnerability. Being out occasionally is par for the course.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24526 on: October 29, 2020, 11:17:24 AM »
The cup of tea with Rahul Kohli was great.

Fair play to Mr. Heaton
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24527 on: October 29, 2020, 06:34:37 PM »
EPL show and the Post Match Pint were both great. A bit of a tonic in dark times and great chats about football.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24528 on: October 29, 2020, 06:36:28 PM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on October 28, 2020, 08:00:11 AM
Just to let you know - in case youve gone on TAW shows recently to say it - Joe Gomez is not made of crisps. Breaking an ankle because some lads gone in very late doesnt constitute a vulnerability. Being out occasionally is par for the course.

Been saying this for years.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24529 on: October 29, 2020, 06:52:33 PM »
The EPL show was great as ever.

I think that Neils point about watching the game on your own ending up in blind rage is a very good one and goes some way to explaining how I am when I watch the match. What I would say, is that Id imagine watching the game alone is a lot more common than it was being given credit for in the conversation. I used to go absolutely everywhere with Liverpool, but now I dont live there, I rarely get the chance to go, and also because I dont live there, Im not surrounded by loads of mates to watch the game with, my girlfriend isnt arsed, so I watch them by myself (and get shouted at weekly for being a mental c*nt during the match.) I doubt my circumstance is THAT rare. I also avoid watching us in the pub because its invariably going to be full of cockneys trying to wind me up, so I just swerve it and watch the neutral games in the pub sometimes but watch the reds at home.

Its a really interesting conversation for me as Ive been two extremes of the coin in terms of how I consume football, I do still go now but its a couple times a season and its likely going to be a year minimum for my next match as even when they do let fans back in, Ill struggle to get a ticket until its full stadia again.

On the VAR/ fanless stadia point - for me I can live with the latter as its (hopefully) temporary. I can happily square in my mind that whilst footy is shite without fans (even as someone who would rarely be there) it is at least a temporary, necessary measure that whilst we dont all like, we can all get behind and almost all agree that its a)necessary for the survival of many clubs and b) better than nothing. VAR on the other hand is, currently at least, being billed as a permanent fixture, and its ruining large aspects of the game. I barely flinched when Jota scored as I was fully expecting it to get disallowed, admittedly thats an extreme example as its immediately after both the Hendo goal and Salah goal being ruled out, but still, it is robbing us of those moments. I can accept the empty stadia as its a short term thing, but VAR is currently being billed as here to stay and for me thats seriously worrying unless they decide to change the implementation.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24530 on: October 30, 2020, 10:11:18 AM »
Robbos introduction to West Ham game on the Weekender had me grinning from ear to ear
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24531 on: October 30, 2020, 11:08:33 AM »
Martin Fitzgerald's sudden re-emergence is very welcome indeed. Obviously he's absolutely hilarious, but also has good opinions when he decides to be serious. Was fantastic on EPL.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24532 on: October 30, 2020, 12:14:49 PM »
Quote from: decosabute on October 30, 2020, 11:08:33 AM
Martin Fitzgerald's sudden re-emergence is very welcome indeed. Obviously he's absolutely hilarious, but also has good opinions when he decides to be serious. Was fantastic on EPL.
His analogy of Bournemouth being in the Premier League being like Martin Clunes appearing in Ocean's 11 made me laugh out loud  ;D
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24533 on: October 30, 2020, 01:02:47 PM »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on October 30, 2020, 12:14:49 PM
His analogy of Bournemouth being in the Premier League being like Martin Clunes appearing in Ocean's 11 made me laugh out loud  ;D

Ha ha - right  ;D
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24534 on: October 30, 2020, 02:23:12 PM »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on October 30, 2020, 12:14:49 PM
His analogy of Bournemouth being in the Premier League being like Martin Clunes appearing in Ocean's 11 made me laugh out loud  ;D

Hes a funny fucker. Its his deadpan delivery too, which makes the funnies feel like theyve come out of nowhere. :D
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24535 on: October 30, 2020, 04:18:05 PM »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on October 30, 2020, 12:14:49 PM
His analogy of Bournemouth being in the Premier League being like Martin Clunes appearing in Ocean's 11 made me laugh out loud  ;D
Was listening to this when I was out for a run before and had to stop running at this bit to pause it as I was laughing so much. Must have looked like a right nutter. Great show.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24536 on: October 30, 2020, 07:33:37 PM »
The way Nail describes watching the matches alone is so interesting for someone like me who has been following this club for well over 10 seasons now while watching almost every match alone. I have probably seen less than 10 matches with people that watch football, let alone Liverpool supporters. It is always good fun and I feel how decisions or incidents that normally I would be raging at while alone just kind of rolls off my back. It is frustrating, but the "burden" of them seem to be shared by everyone. Misery loves company. I have found a decent pub in downtown OKC now and will try to go more often once this damn pandemic is over.  :no

On the VAR stuff, I really can not understand the idea of just scrapping it. How it is being applied is beyond stupid, but do we really want to go back to a linesmen missing an offside by 2 yards leading to a goal? I think people are wearing rose-tinted glasses if they believe that.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24537 on: October 30, 2020, 07:49:59 PM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October 29, 2020, 11:17:24 AM
The cup of tea with Rahul Kohli was great.

Fair play to Mr. Heaton

Really enjoyed this 👍
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24538 on: October 30, 2020, 09:39:20 PM »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on October 30, 2020, 07:49:59 PM
Really enjoyed this 👍

Thank you both on this but, as ever with shows like that, its made by the guest and Rahul was boss wasnt he?

Feel privileged to be able to do stuff like this
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24539 on: October 31, 2020, 09:05:52 AM »
Quote from: Don Vito Corleone on October 30, 2020, 09:39:20 PM
Thank you both on this but, as ever with shows like that, its made by the guest and Rahul was boss wasnt he?

Feel privileged to be able to do stuff like this

It absolutely is Andy and I told him as much on Twitter. Just thought it's worth mentioning in here so you get the feedback alongside the "why does Kev swear so much" 😉
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24540 on: October 31, 2020, 09:55:19 AM »
Quote from: Jm55 on October 29, 2020, 06:52:33 PM
The EPL show was great as ever.

I think that Neils point about watching the game on your own ending up in blind rage is a very good one and goes some way to explaining how I am when I watch the match. What I would say, is that Id imagine watching the game alone is a lot more common than it was being given credit for in the conversation. I used to go absolutely everywhere with Liverpool, but now I dont live there, I rarely get the chance to go, and also because I dont live there, Im not surrounded by loads of mates to watch the game with, my girlfriend isnt arsed, so I watch them by myself (and get shouted at weekly for being a mental c*nt during the match.) I doubt my circumstance is THAT rare. I also avoid watching us in the pub because its invariably going to be full of cockneys trying to wind me up, so I just swerve it and watch the neutral games in the pub sometimes but watch the reds at home.

Its a really interesting conversation for me as Ive been two extremes of the coin in terms of how I consume football, I do still go now but its a couple times a season and its likely going to be a year minimum for my next match as even when they do let fans back in, Ill struggle to get a ticket until its full stadia again.

On the VAR/ fanless stadia point - for me I can live with the latter as its (hopefully) temporary. I can happily square in my mind that whilst footy is shite without fans (even as someone who would rarely be there) it is at least a temporary, necessary measure that whilst we dont all like, we can all get behind and almost all agree that its a)necessary for the survival of many clubs and b) better than nothing. VAR on the other hand is, currently at least, being billed as a permanent fixture, and its ruining large aspects of the game. I barely flinched when Jota scored as I was fully expecting it to get disallowed, admittedly thats an extreme example as its immediately after both the Hendo goal and Salah goal being ruled out, but still, it is robbing us of those moments. I can accept the empty stadia as its a short term thing, but VAR is currently being billed as here to stay and for me thats seriously worrying unless they decide to change the implementation.

I think if you go the match regularly and have it taken from you (not by choice) it's hard to comprehend and its a weird way of watching the football. But for loads (majority) it's normal

I thought the EPL show was brilliant and discussion around what footy is like now was one of the best commentaries I've heard or read on the subject. High quality
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24541 on: October 31, 2020, 07:44:01 PM »
Great on hotmic. Horrendous accents aside.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24542 on: October 31, 2020, 07:49:02 PM »
Quote from: dai_bonehead on October 31, 2020, 07:44:01 PM
Great on hotmic. Horrendous accents aside.

It's the best way to watch it nowadays, just so much better than any other commentary.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24543 on: November 1, 2020, 07:55:08 PM »
Got to say thanks to the TAW team for what they are doing on Hotmic.

I'd been sort of losing interest in watching the game since the various lockdowns but the Hotmic stuff is like watching with a bunch of mates. The only way it could get better is with the addition of more alcohol  :D
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24544 on: November 1, 2020, 08:33:53 PM »
Quote from: jacobs chains on November  1, 2020, 07:55:08 PM
Got to say thanks to the TAW team for what they are doing on Hotmic.

I'd been sort of losing interest in watching the game since the various lockdowns but the Hotmic stuff is like watching with a bunch of mates. The only way it could get better is with the addition of more alcohol  :D

It's a real tonic, isn't it?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24545 on: November 1, 2020, 10:03:33 PM »
Yep. The Hot Mic stuff is great. I actually think theyve really honed their approach with it. Also helps when theyre in a room together, which I know isnt easy. Although they can justify it as a place of work probably.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24546 on: Yesterday at 12:48:19 PM »
The Shape video is superb and explains what is happening and why?
I'm completely hopeless about tactics so it's great to have this level of analysis, especially after this hard-won run of games we've had, and compared to last year.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24547 on: Yesterday at 01:39:09 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on October 29, 2020, 06:52:33 PM
The EPL show was great as ever.

I think that Neils point about watching the game on your own ending up in blind rage is a very good one and goes some way to explaining how I am when I watch the match. What I would say, is that Id imagine watching the game alone is a lot more common than it was being given credit for in the conversation. I used to go absolutely everywhere with Liverpool, but now I dont live there, I rarely get the chance to go, and also because I dont live there, Im not surrounded by loads of mates to watch the game with, my girlfriend isnt arsed, so I watch them by myself (and get shouted at weekly for being a mental c*nt during the match.) I doubt my circumstance is THAT rare. I also avoid watching us in the pub because its invariably going to be full of cockneys trying to wind me up, so I just swerve it and watch the neutral games in the pub sometimes but watch the reds at home.

Its a really interesting conversation for me as Ive been two extremes of the coin in terms of how I consume football, I do still go now but its a couple times a season and its likely going to be a year minimum for my next match as even when they do let fans back in, Ill struggle to get a ticket until its full stadia again.

I've said similar on RAWK previously to the above. I think the way I consume Liverpool FC has changed hugely over my lifetime. Some of that is driven by changes in the media over time (for example more games being live on TV) but the biggest factor is going the game or not. Gone from someone who went every home game (and some aways) and watched us only occasionally on TV , to someone who watches 90% of our games on TV. Probably get to a handful of games per season and miss the odd non-televised game (like Sheffield United).

To be honest it's a completely different experience for me. Going the game is better on nearly every level. I find it a lot less stressful. Get excited watching a game but not that stressed whilst at Anfield or another stadium. Watching a big game on TV I'm generally in a state of stress or angry. Celebrating a goal or a win is more enjoyable and more of an outlet of joyous emotion when at the game. I find when watching on TV it's more about release of frustration and anger. When you are going the match, how the game plays out is not the be all and end all of your day's enjoyment. There's a whole experience of going the game, meeting friends, having a few drinks etc.. that means you can have a good day even if the performance or result didn't turn out as planned. For me watching on the TV has become a lot more about the result. Win and there's sense of relief. Draw/get beat and it's general disappointment and frustration. I only really relax if we are winning handsomely and the stress is taken out of the situation with the result being inevitable.

I know people will read the above and think 1 of the things (i) do you even enjoy it? or (ii) are you saying watching on TV (alone) makes you a different type of fan from a match going Red?

In terms of (i), I've improved. I found the transition of going the game regularly for 20 odd years to not going at all difficult. It coincided with end of Rafa, H&G, Hodgson and culminated in the 2013/14 season. I think initially I could put my lack of enjoyment down to our downturn in fortunes rather than not going the game as often. But the 2013/14 season, in reflection, was when I realised it was the different experience of viewing games that was skewing my perception. I enjoyed that season but not as much as I should have. By the run in I was unable to watch the games despite us playing amazing football. I was just too stressed to watch them fully. Might start watching the game but in the end would need to turn off and find out the result once the game finished. It culminated in the end of that season and I was crestfallen. Took me a while to get over it but vowed to start enjoying things more from that point. It's definitely been better from about 2015 onwards. I think it's fair to say that our upturn on the pitch has helped. But whilst I still get stressed and nervous watching us it's nowhere near as bad as it was.

In terms of (ii) I can only say from my experiences. Though they seem to echo a lot what others who've gone the game then stopped going have said. I've often wondered if going the game previously makes you feel that way or is that the way most TV watching fans consume the games and feel?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24548 on: Yesterday at 06:27:29 PM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on November  1, 2020, 10:03:33 PM
Yep. The Hot Mic stuff is great. I actually think theyve really honed their approach with it. Also helps when theyre in a room together, which I know isnt easy. Although they can justify it as a place of work probably.

I'm really getting tired of the abysmal commentators Sky and BT have, how does Hotmic work?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24549 on: Yesterday at 11:17:56 PM »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 06:27:29 PM
I'm really getting tired of the abysmal commentators Sky and BT have, how does Hotmic work?

Download the Hotmic app, open it 10 minutes before kickoff, press the button so it listens to your tv commentary and tells you how many seconds to pause the tv for the sync up. Neil then syncs you up with his catchphrase - "and it's x minutes 21 seconds, 22, 23..." - every few minutes. If you're lucky you'll hear his other catchphrase "Jump on his fucking back!" as the opposition counter attack.

No Hinchcliffe saying what he'd have done in that situation were he not mediocre, no more Tyler with his "just been bereaved" style, no more Neville over-enunciating every hard consonant so he sounds less Manc.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24550 on: Today at 12:26:21 AM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 11:17:56 PM
Download the Hotmic app, open it 10 minutes before kickoff, press the button so it listens to your tv commentary and tells you how many seconds to pause the tv for the sync up. Neil then syncs you up with his catchphrase - "and it's x minutes 21 seconds, 22, 23..." - every few minutes. If you're lucky you'll hear his other catchphrase "Jump on his fucking back!" as the opposition counter attack.

No Hinchcliffe saying what he'd have done in that situation were he not mediocre, no more Tyler with his "just been bereaved" style, no more Neville over-enunciating every hard consonant so he sounds less Manc.

Cheers mate, isn't there a Anfield Wrap affiliate code I need to put in?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24551 on: Today at 12:29:24 AM »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 12:26:21 AM
Cheers mate, isn't there a Anfield Wrap affiliate code I need to put in?

ANFIELDWRAP if I remember rightly. I'm sure DVC or Knox can correct me if I'm mistaken.

Either way, I listen to nothing else during Liverpool games now, and most of the non-Liverpool games they do as well. It's just nice not being patronised or told things I already know about what's happening on screen.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24552 on: Today at 10:07:39 AM »
Can you only listen through your phone like?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24553 on: Today at 11:53:01 AM »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 10:07:39 AM
Can you only listen through your phone like?

Yeah it's only through the app as far as I know, not browser or laptop.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24554 on: Today at 02:04:09 PM »
I'd only enjoy that if I used my bluetooth headphones I guess, but a fella on Twitter keeps saying to give it a go so I will at some point.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24555 on: Today at 02:39:55 PM »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 02:04:09 PM
I'd only enjoy that if I used my bluetooth headphones I guess, but a fella on Twitter keeps saying to give it a go so I will at some point.
It's great. The Chelsea City game last season when we were confirmed as champions will stay with me for a long time.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24556 on: Today at 03:20:45 PM »
Will be watching via HotMic commentary this evening.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #24557 on: Today at 04:49:10 PM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 02:39:55 PM
It's great. The Chelsea City game last season when we were confirmed as champions will stay with me for a long time.


Heavy evening that 😂
