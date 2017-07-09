Kev Walsh "by the same token".



Just wanted to give a shout out for Josh Sexton. He's really turning into an adept presenter. Beyond Neil, Gareth and Rob I think he's arguably the best presenter. He's definitely one of the best interviewers in the TAW stable - I'd throw Andy Heaton in this category too (particularly the 1 on 1 stuff he's done). The latest 'One for the Future' show was a good example of how Josh can lead a podcast on his own. Feels like he's really grown into the role over the last 12-18 months.On the flip side I thought 'The Market' show wasn't the best. I think it strayed a little bit into repeating some of the narratives around City and United rather than challenging them. There was also some mad shouts around United. One was from Tim in that they need to focus on their defence rather than attack. This season they've scored 53 and conceded 32 in 33 games - that includes scoring less than 2 goals ppg average across 17 domestic cup and europa league games when you play some lower standard teams). I look at that and think that scoring goals is probably their issue rather than conceding them. This was in the context of talking about creativity and goals from midfield in the shape of Bruno Fernandes. United could definitely do with this. Out of the 53 goals scored 39 have come from Rashford, Martial and Greenwood. That leads onto another odd statement. This time from Fuad concerning Marcus Rashford and his stagnation. This is the Marcus Rashford that has scored 19 goals already this season in a time that is severely lacking in creativity from midfield and wide areas. I was amazed no-one challenged Tim or Fuad on these things.It might seem like I'm nit picking there but I'd personally like a more balanced piece. Whilst we are in a great position to look down on these teams at the moment, it doesn't take a lot to change for fortunes to change. Particularly for City. I agreed that City do have a bit of a rebuild to do. But not as big as made out. Laporte being back, another centre half (to replace Otamendi), maybe a wide forward to replace Sane and Rodri having a better 2nd season after his adaption to the Premier league could be enough. That could arguably be 2 signings. We only need to look at our own experiences to see how we've turned things around (under the right management structure) and how quickly things can change.I think it's noticeable that a lot of contributors have 'go to' phrases or words. To be honest there's nothing wrong with that. I'm pretty sure we'd all be the same if we were thrust in front of a microphone and had to sound articulate talking about football. For a lot of the TAW contributors it's not their job. I think you just start noticing them through regularity of hearing their voices.