Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2064784 times)

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22920 on: January 14, 2020, 01:09:26 PM »
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22921 on: January 14, 2020, 01:12:00 PM »
Quote from: Dench57 on January 14, 2020, 10:03:34 AM
amusing/annoying myself by seeing how soon Paul Cope can say literally whenever he's on

Drink every time Ian Ryan says ab. So. Lute. Ly
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22922 on: January 14, 2020, 01:39:07 PM »
If we're doing verbal tics Dan Morgan loves an "in many ways"
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22923 on: January 14, 2020, 01:41:26 PM »
Quote from: Mactavish on January 13, 2020, 10:40:30 PM
Atko, Robbo, Gibbo and Rob G. The main men as a quartet on that show today.

That's the shit I wanna be paying for.

This, best 4 on the shows by far.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22924 on: January 14, 2020, 02:37:53 PM »
Quote from: NotTooXabi12 on January 14, 2020, 01:12:00 PM
Drink every time Ian Ryan says ab. So. Lute. Ly

Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg right on January 14, 2020, 01:39:07 PM
If we're doing verbal tics Dan Morgan loves an "in many ways"

Kev Walsh "by the same token". I want all of his tokens. Would be able to get shit loads down the arcades.
Quote from: Romford_Red on May 13, 2019, 01:13:06 PM
Better than the Invincibles.
Better than Mourinho's Chelsea.
Better than the fabled Man Utd treble team.

I'm alright with that.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22925 on: January 14, 2020, 03:00:44 PM »
Quote from: Libertine on January 11, 2020, 06:31:55 PM
Just tried it for the first time now.

There's auto sync (listens to TV and tries to sync, didn't really work for me though) but also manual (go back or forward by seconds). Takes a while but can get there eventually.

For me, the crowd noise is too quiet for me to turn down my (Dutch commentary) TV completely, but still interesting. Neil and Paul are a very good pair of co-comms.

Yeah tried it for the first half and had the same issue: crowd noise is very quiet, which leads to a weird alienation from the game. As much as I enjoyed Neil and Paul's thoughts, I felt like I was missing something the whole time.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22926 on: January 14, 2020, 03:59:47 PM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on January 14, 2020, 02:37:53 PM
Kev Walsh "by the same token". I want all of his tokens. Would be able to get shit loads down the arcades.
I love all of these.  Neils segues:
Quote
[ends piece with phone contributor]
... always good to speak to X
[cuts back to studio Neil]
Always good to speak to X ...
were cracking me up for years.  I never mentioned it in case it stopped, but they seem to have reached a natural expiry so thanks Neil, you gave me a lot of laughs there.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22927 on: January 14, 2020, 04:46:00 PM »
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22928 on: January 14, 2020, 05:42:42 PM »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on January 12, 2020, 09:24:50 PM
See Mike Nevin's signed up with Anfield Index today.

https://twitter.com/AnfieldIndex/status/1216321498622889984

Nice one - looking forward to that.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2019/20; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22929 on: January 14, 2020, 05:48:17 PM »
Taw gents, you need to do something about the podcast player on your website, more specifically the inability to skip along the timeline. Its fiddly and poorly designed. Hover over section above the the tiny bar is small and it cant be dragged. Tried in Chrome and Opera.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22930 on: January 14, 2020, 05:49:03 PM »
Taw gents, you need to do something about the podcast player on your website, more specifically the inability to skip along the timeline. Its fiddly and poorly designed. Hover over section above the the tiny bar is small and it cant be dragged. Tried in Chrome and Opera.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22931 on: January 15, 2020, 12:26:50 AM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 14, 2020, 01:41:26 PM
This, best 4 on the shows by far.

Agreed, they are my fab 4 contributors
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22932 on: January 15, 2020, 12:38:41 PM »
Just wanted to give a shout out for Josh Sexton. He's really turning into an adept presenter. Beyond Neil, Gareth and Rob I think he's arguably the best presenter. He's definitely one of the best interviewers in the TAW stable  -  I'd throw Andy Heaton in this category too (particularly the 1 on 1 stuff he's done). The latest 'One for the Future' show was a good example of how Josh can lead a podcast on his own. Feels like he's really grown into the role over the last 12-18 months.

On the flip side I thought 'The Market' show wasn't the best. I think it strayed a little bit into repeating some of the narratives around City and United rather than challenging them. There was also some mad shouts around United. One was from Tim in that they need to focus on their defence rather than attack. This season they've scored 53 and conceded 32 in 33 games - that includes scoring less than 2 goals ppg average across 17 domestic cup and europa league games when you play some lower standard teams). I look at that and think that scoring goals is probably their issue rather than conceding them. This was in the context of talking about creativity and goals from midfield in the shape of Bruno Fernandes. United could definitely do with this. Out of the 53 goals scored 39 have come from Rashford, Martial and Greenwood. That leads onto another odd statement. This time from Fuad concerning Marcus Rashford and his stagnation. This is the Marcus Rashford that has scored 19 goals already this season in a time that is severely lacking in creativity from midfield and wide areas. I was amazed no-one challenged Tim or Fuad on these things.

It might seem like I'm nit picking there but I'd personally like a more balanced piece. Whilst we are in a great position to look down on these teams at the moment, it doesn't take a lot to change for fortunes to change. Particularly for City. I agreed that City do have a bit of a rebuild to do. But not as big as made out. Laporte being back, another centre half (to replace Otamendi), maybe a wide forward to replace Sane and Rodri having a better 2nd season after his adaption to the Premier league could be enough. That could arguably be 2 signings. We only need to look at our own experiences to see how we've turned things around (under the right management structure) and how quickly things can change.

Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on January 14, 2020, 02:37:53 PM
Kev Walsh "by the same token".

I think it's noticeable that a lot of contributors have 'go to' phrases or words. To be honest there's nothing wrong with that. I'm pretty sure we'd all be the same if we were thrust in front of a microphone and had to sound articulate talking about football. For a lot of the TAW contributors it's not their job. I think you just start noticing them through regularity of hearing their voices.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 PM
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22933 on: January 15, 2020, 12:43:08 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 14, 2020, 01:41:26 PM
This, best 4 on the shows by far.
Try and squeeze Damian Kavanagh on too and yes, that's the dream ticket.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22934 on: January 15, 2020, 02:23:24 PM »
Quote from: Zlen on January 14, 2020, 05:48:17 PM
Taw gents, you need to do something about the podcast player on your website, more specifically the inability to skip along the timeline. Its fiddly and poorly designed. Hover over section above the the tiny bar is small and it cant be dragged. Tried in Chrome and Opera.
I think Craig said recently that the whole website's getting a redesign soon, as they know it's all a bit crap.  So I expect the podcast player will fall under that refurb.
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 PM
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 AM
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22935 on: January 15, 2020, 02:27:28 PM »
Quote from: Jookie on January 15, 2020, 12:38:41 PM
This time from Fuad concerning Marcus Rashford and his stagnation. This is the Marcus Rashford that has scored 19 goals already this season in a time that is severely lacking in creativity from midfield and wide areas.

Yeah that was absolutely bonkers. He's way past his best goal tally and it's mid-Jan. I know penalties have helped his cause but he's clearly far from stagnating.

Quote
I think it's noticeable that a lot of contributors have 'go to' phrases or words. To be honest there's nothing wrong with that. I'm pretty sure we'd all be the same if we were thrust in front of a microphone and had to sound articulate talking about football. For a lot of the TAW contributors it's not their job. I think you just start noticing them through regularity of hearing their voices.

Absolutely, was just having a bit of fun. I find them quite endearing.
Quote from: Romford_Red on May 13, 2019, 01:13:06 PM
Better than the Invincibles.
Better than Mourinho's Chelsea.
Better than the fabled Man Utd treble team.

I'm alright with that.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22936 on: January 15, 2020, 04:23:45 PM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on January 15, 2020, 02:27:28 PM
Absolutely, was just having a bit of fun. I find them quite endearing.

I know. I think everyone was. Even when it's not malicious it must still play on your mind.

From a personal point of view, in the past I've had jobs where I've had to do a reasonable amount of presentations to colleagues from around the globe (EU, US, Japan, China, etc..). At the start my strong scouse accent wasn't the easiest for people to understand. Got a load of feedback about it (not nasty but constructive) and my presentation style. Makes you pretty conscious of how you speak and portray yourself in front of others. I now speak a lot more slowly and say 'sound', 'boss' and 'trabs' a lot less during my time in work.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 PM
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22937 on: January 15, 2020, 05:42:55 PM »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on January 15, 2020, 02:23:24 PM
I think Craig said recently that the whole website's getting a redesign soon, as they know it's all a bit crap.  So I expect the podcast player will fall under that refurb.

Ah that would be great. They should simply align it with their app which has a nice user experience, design and good typography.

Great to see them developing and improving all the time. Hopefully they grow enough to have the capacity for a weekly episode of Ban this filth.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22938 on: January 16, 2020, 02:20:43 PM »
The Nick Harris pod was great, more of the finance stuff please!
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22939 on: January 16, 2020, 02:26:03 PM »
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22940 on: January 16, 2020, 06:17:31 PM »
It would do TAW the world of good if the semi regular contributers were given a bit of encouragement on underlying numbers of teams/players and how they can be incredibly helpful in terms of evaluating the current and potential level of any given player.

I get that not everyone is receptive to that side of the game, but the amount of guff that gets talked about teams and or players is pretty bad for a service that charges between £5-10 per month. A rudimentary understanding of underlying numbers would improve the content loads.

The United chat on The Market was one example of it, the Gutter today another. Havertz talked about as a potential world beater with Werner a step below apparently. All evidence suggests the exact opposite of this.

I really like TAW and feel a bit of an attachment to it as I've listened from the start, but outside of the original core contributers, I'm not sure there's enough insight to justify if for me (I appreciate a lot of what they do operates outside of the stuff I'm talking about here, I.e ban this filth, AFQ, the EPL show etc.)

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22941 on: January 16, 2020, 07:50:13 PM »
Yeah, it was like with the Adama Traore hardly plays stuff. I guess it's easy enough to say they should do their research before the pods -but I guess apart from a very strict agenda - they may not know what's going to come up in particular. I'm sure this sort of stuff happens all the time on the likes of Sky Sports - but I guess it just demonstrates the high standard at which we hold the Wrap - which is a good thing. Apart from Monday night football on Sky Sports - I just watch games now - totally finished with all the other places that do analysis - but of course would be good if some of the easier things could be right/well covered.

Edit: Of course on a Gutter show - it's likely they'll know the players they'll discuss.

+1 About the finance show. Came at an appropriate time and was something a little different to the usual - really enjoyed it.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22942 on: January 16, 2020, 08:04:48 PM »
It's a throwaway about traore. But in real terms, what is he contributing? Whenever I watch wolves, I'm always a little "and what " about him
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22943 on: January 16, 2020, 10:13:54 PM »
Good to hear Nick Harris give RAWK a mention 😎
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22944 on: January 16, 2020, 10:18:32 PM »
Quote from: royhendo on January 16, 2020, 10:13:54 PM
Good to hear Nick Harris give RAWK a mention 😎

Mad that it was pretty much a decade ago

I feel old
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22945 on: January 16, 2020, 10:19:31 PM »
Fascinating chat with him mind....


Made all that financial stuff seem easy to understand....
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22946 on: January 16, 2020, 11:02:41 PM »
Quote from: Don Vito Corleone on January 16, 2020, 10:18:32 PM
Mad that it was pretty much a decade ago

I feel old

Youre just a pup Andy - mind you I remember first seeing you in the documentary film that got made (cant remember its name) and you did look like a nipper back then... been quite a time since!
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22947 on: Yesterday at 11:14:44 AM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January 16, 2020, 08:04:48 PM
It's a throwaway about traore. But in real terms, what is he contributing? Whenever I watch wolves, I'm always a little "and what " about him

I think he's showing real signs of improvement. Even against Manchester United he did well at parts to drive them forwards, taking it past a couple of men and playing an intelligent ball forward at the right pace to move the counter attack on but moments like that aren't helped when the forward players are so blunt and wasteful. Their chances of getting back into the game pretty much ended when he went off. He's only 23 so it's not like he's at the end of his career.

Edit: Just realised that this shouldn't really be about me defending whether Adama Traore is good at footie or not. I just tended to concur that whenever possible (and factoring in to be fair that some of the contributors don't do this as an actual job) that it would gain tremendously from a bit more prior planning or research before shows in regards to some of the topics that may come up. It's not meant as an abject criticism, more of a constructive one. It would definitely add to the quality of the discussion.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22948 on: Yesterday at 11:26:18 AM »
+1 for the finance chat. I'd love to hear more of it more regularly, some analysis of Liverpool's off-the-pitch performance and strategy and wider football finance issues.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22949 on: Yesterday at 01:15:12 PM »
Had to turn the gutter off. I'm sure the emmerdale fella eventually stops talking about himself but I'm not willing to risk it
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22950 on: Yesterday at 01:38:52 PM »
Did Mel really use the word 'retarded' to describe the December football period?
Quote from: Romford_Red on May 13, 2019, 01:13:06 PM
Better than the Invincibles.
Better than Mourinho's Chelsea.
Better than the fabled Man Utd treble team.

I'm alright with that.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22951 on: Yesterday at 01:40:17 PM »
Quote from: Mcbain on Yesterday at 01:15:12 PM
Had to turn the gutter off. I'm sure the emmerdale fella eventually stops talking about himself but I'm not willing to risk it
Haha, I haven't listened to it.  Who's the Emmerdale fella? 
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 PM
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 AM
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22952 on: Yesterday at 01:41:06 PM »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 01:40:17 PM
Haha, I haven't listened to it.  Who's the Emmerdale fella? 

John-Paul off Hollyoaks.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22953 on: Yesterday at 02:00:11 PM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 01:38:52 PM
Did Mel really use the word 'retarded' to describe the December football period?
Haha yes, I think she just picked the wrong word though for whatever it was she meant.  It was good to hear her back on, shes turned into quite the pro apart from that.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22954 on: Yesterday at 02:04:34 PM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 01:38:52 PM
Did Mel really use the word 'retarded' to describe the December football period?

Hah, yeah. Big yikes from me
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22955 on: Yesterday at 03:46:41 PM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 01:38:52 PM
Did Mel really use the word 'retarded' to describe the December football period?

She's already apologised for it in the TAW Player Subscriber group on FB. Obviously no malice involved, just a slip of the tongue.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22956 on: Today at 12:08:47 AM »
Quote from: Don Vito Corleone on January 16, 2020, 10:18:32 PM
Mad that it was pretty much a decade ago

I feel old

Took me back to that time, not that I was in any way involved (save for buying a standards corrupted shirt, and making it known amongst my red mates). Feels like a life time ago. Enjoyed the show though, how far weve come.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22957 on: Today at 03:16:48 AM »
Quote from: Lidmanen on Yesterday at 03:46:41 PM
She's already apologised for it in the TAW Player Subscriber group on FB. Obviously no malice involved, just a slip of the tongue.
A slip of the tongue?  As in it's something she's used to saying in private but doesn't usually in public?  Not sure that's much of an excuse.
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 PM
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 AM
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
