the Martin Fitzgerald Specialist Subject pod on JFK, which Id been saving for a rainy day



Been rainy since 10pm on Thursday so I dived into this. I adored it. His take on why hes into it reminded me of the first time I worked on a prosecution. I got given a couple of folders of witness interviews for a fairly mundane assault in the street, and it was utterly thrilling and fascinating to read through them one-by-one. They were all slightly different - every witness started watching the event at a slightly different time, from a slightly different angle, had different parts of it they couldnt see, stopped watching at different times, remembered different particular details, gave slightly different accounts of what they thought had happened, and couldnt be sure which bits theyd actually seen and which bits theyd pieced together for themselves.Its only writing this that its occurred to me that I myself actually now have a sort-of memory of seeing the event, even though obviously I only learned about it from those folders, months later. My memory isnt of reading the folders, its of looking out of an upstairs window and seeing the guy getting kicked in the street below. Its funny how it works. Im not going to mistake my false memory for real life, but I can understand that for someone with a less-firm grip on reality might.