the Martin Fitzgerald ĎSpecialist Subjectí pod on JFK, which Iíd been saving for a rainy day



Been rainy since 10pm on Thursday so I dived into this. I adored it. His take on why heís into it reminded me of the first time I worked on a prosecution. I got given a couple of folders of witness interviews for a fairly mundane assault in the street, and it was utterly thrilling and fascinating to read through them one-by-one. They were all slightly different - every witness started watching the event at a slightly different time, from a slightly different angle, had different parts of it they couldnít see, stopped watching at different times, remembered different particular details, gave slightly different accounts of what they thought had happened, and couldnít be sure which bits theyíd actually seen and which bits theyíd pieced together for themselves.Itís only writing this that itís occurred to me that I myself actually now have a sort-of memory of seeing the event, even though obviously I only learned about it from those folders, months later. My memory isnít of reading the folders, itís of looking out of an upstairs window and seeing the guy getting kicked in the street below. Itís funny how it works. Iím not going to mistake my false memory for real life, but I can understand that for someone with a less-firm grip on reality might.