Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #22720 on: December 14, 2019, 05:25:58 PM
Robbo's reaction today on the free post match pint when some bloke walks past the camera.....

  :) :lmao :lmao
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #22721 on: December 14, 2019, 07:41:47 PM
Quote from: Iska on December 12, 2019, 03:13:17 PM
the Martin Fitzgerald Specialist Subject pod on JFK, which Id been saving for a rainy day
Been rainy since 10pm on Thursday so I dived into this.  I adored it.  His take on why hes into it reminded me of the first time I worked on a prosecution.  I got given a couple of folders of witness interviews for a fairly mundane assault in the street, and it was utterly thrilling and fascinating to read through them one-by-one.  They were all slightly different - every witness started watching the event at a slightly different time, from a slightly different angle, had different parts of it they couldnt see, stopped watching at different times, remembered different particular details, gave slightly different accounts of what they thought had happened, and couldnt be sure which bits theyd actually seen and which bits theyd pieced together for themselves.

Its only writing this that its occurred to me that I myself actually now have a sort-of memory of seeing the event, even though obviously I only learned about it from those folders, months later.  My memory isnt of reading the folders, its of looking out of an upstairs window and seeing the guy getting kicked in the street below.  Its funny how it works.  Im not going to mistake my false memory for real life, but I can understand that for someone with a less-firm grip on reality might.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #22722 on: December 14, 2019, 10:11:26 PM
Not sure I agree with Pink evaluation of the opposition. Watford were really not that good, we kept missing good chances and could have wrapped it up much sooner on another day.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #22723 on: December 15, 2019, 09:52:00 AM
Let's say Watford were not that good and maybe we made them look that way cause we were not at our best. You can't deny they had some great opportunities to score. They are extremely low on confidence and that hurt them yesterday big time. The one on one missed, misskicks, not connecting with the ball in a few really good positions.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #22724 on: December 15, 2019, 09:54:27 AM
I thought they were alright. If you asked an alien who'd never seen football before where they were in the league I doubt they'd have said bottom.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #22725 on: December 15, 2019, 12:58:46 PM
That Qatar special...

If you havent listened to it, its incredible.

Just brilliant. 

Only TAW could do something like that and succeed
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #22726 on: December 16, 2019, 10:44:57 AM
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on December 15, 2019, 12:58:46 PM
That Qatar special...

If you havent listened to it, its incredible.

Just brilliant. 

Only TAW could do something like that and succeed

It is indeed.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #22727 on: December 16, 2019, 08:55:20 PM
Quote from: Dougle on December 16, 2019, 10:44:57 AM
It is indeed.

One of the best podcasts they have ever done
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #22728 on: December 17, 2019, 04:33:47 AM
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on December 16, 2019, 08:55:20 PM
One of the best podcasts they have ever done

I've been putting this one off... Will definitely give it a listen now.

Saw on Twitter that TAW won Best Fan Media at the FSA awards. Congrats and well deserved. I listen from Melbourne and it's well worth the subscription amount (About $18 AUD) in my eyes.

I hope if the reds ever play down here again that the TAW lads and lasses make it out. I know from an AFQ that Neil is a big fan of Melbourne too... :D
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #22729 on: December 17, 2019, 07:51:32 AM
Congrats on the award ladies and gents. Well deserved.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #22730 on: December 17, 2019, 08:27:12 AM
Yes, well done. Hope you find a minute to enjoy it!
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #22731 on: December 17, 2019, 09:48:17 AM
+1 for the Qatar podcast. I don't think I've ever heard a better debate leader than Neil.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #22732 on: December 17, 2019, 09:55:25 AM
Quote from: bradders1011 on December 17, 2019, 09:48:17 AM
+1 for the Qatar podcast. I don't think I've ever heard a better debate leader than Neil.

I agree mate!

Love the Anfield Wrap spent most of my journey to and from new York listening to older ones Neil cannot stay quiet when you watch the videos on facebook he is desperate to speak shows so much passion for the reds.

love it!
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #22733 on: December 17, 2019, 05:15:44 PM
Quote from: bradders1011 on December 17, 2019, 09:48:17 AM
+1 for the Qatar podcast. I don't think I've ever heard a better debate leader than Neil.

All involved deserve a lot of credit for the TAW Special: The Qatar Controversy, likewise to Spirit of Shankly for their stance (http://www.spiritofshankly.com/news/qatar-for-the-world-club-cup-2)

In contrast, I just listened to an absolute car crash interview from the Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle with Jason McAteer on the Blood Red podcast, where they touch on some similar ground. Or as McAteer labels it, the "misconception of Qatar". In fact, he dismisses the "lingering human rights aspect" regarding Qatar as he's been over there for a few great holidays and they're developing a great new metro system... He goes on to lament that "it gets a bad name sometimes and it's unjust". Absolutely shocking. Though to be fair, Doyle has written about Qatar's labour camps in the Echo.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #22734 on: December 17, 2019, 07:50:19 PM
Quote from: Wyl on December 17, 2019, 05:15:44 PM
All involved deserve a lot of credit for the TAW Special: The Qatar Controversy, likewise to Spirit of Shankly for their stance (http://www.spiritofshankly.com/news/qatar-for-the-world-club-cup-2)

In contrast, I just listened to an absolute car crash interview from the Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle with Jason McAteer on the Blood Red podcast, where they touch on some similar ground. Or as McAteer labels it, the "misconception of Qatar". In fact, he dismisses the "lingering human rights aspect" regarding Qatar as he's been over there for a few great holidays and they're developing a great new metro system... He goes on to lament that "it gets a bad name sometimes and it's unjust". Absolutely shocking. Though to be fair, Doyle has written about Qatar's labour camps in the Echo.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g4C-xyg1jd0

This might explain his enthusiasm
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #22735 on: December 18, 2019, 10:41:43 AM
Ben Johnson's ratings for last nights game were brilliant, especially the ones for Chiravella and Longstaff  ;D
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #22736 on: December 18, 2019, 11:51:30 AM
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on December 18, 2019, 10:41:43 AM
Ben Johnson's ratings for last nights game were brilliant, especially the ones for Chiravella and Longstaff  ;D

Yeah, they were both great. Fair play to him not giving marks out either.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #22737 on: Yesterday at 08:02:54 AM
Quote from: fintanmar on December 17, 2019, 07:50:19 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g4C-xyg1jd0

This might explain his enthusiasm
It's so transparent and absolutely depressing.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #22738 on: Yesterday at 08:29:38 AM
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 08:02:54 AM
It's so transparent and absolutely depressing.

There was a similar puff piece from man of the people Gary Neville on Sky last night. Could only sit through 5 minutes of his badly narrated voiceover but Im sure he made a pretty penny from it.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #22739 on: Yesterday at 12:13:49 PM
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on Yesterday at 08:29:38 AM
There was a similar puff piece from man of the people Gary Neville on Sky last night. Could only sit through 5 minutes of his badly narrated voiceover but Im sure he made a pretty penny from it.

You should have watched it all. I thought it was a pretty balanced and informative watch to be honest.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #22740 on: Yesterday at 12:25:11 PM
Didn't see the Neville thing - it's the role of the west to shine a light on these theocratic/autocratic regimes and their questionable HR practices...





...but that's enough about the Johnson Government.


:P
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #22741 on: Yesterday at 02:51:35 PM
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 12:13:49 PM
You should have watched it all. I thought it was a pretty balanced and informative watch to be honest.

Fair enough, could only stomach him in small doses! The bit with hind and Sjneider seemed a bit of a paid for commercial but from other comments Ive read since he did interview some construction workers too (and a motorcycle cop).
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #22742 on: Yesterday at 09:11:48 PM
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #22743 on: Yesterday at 09:34:59 PM
cracked up at Craig Scrannan
  • Truth Justice
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #22744 on: Today at 07:07:04 AM
What a speech by Neil! Brilliant.
