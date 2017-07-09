the Martin Fitzgerald Specialist Subject pod on JFK, which Id been saving for a rainy day
Been rainy since 10pm on Thursday so I dived into this. I adored it. His take on why hes into it reminded me of the first time I worked on a prosecution. I got given a couple of folders of witness interviews for a fairly mundane assault in the street, and it was utterly thrilling and fascinating to read through them one-by-one. They were all slightly different - every witness started watching the event at a slightly different time, from a slightly different angle, had different parts of it they couldnt see, stopped watching at different times, remembered different particular details, gave slightly different accounts of what they thought had happened, and couldnt be sure which bits theyd actually seen and which bits theyd pieced together for themselves.
Its only writing this that its occurred to me that I myself actually now have a sort-of memory of seeing the event, even though obviously I only learned about it from those folders, months later. My memory isnt of reading the folders, its of looking out of an upstairs window and seeing the guy getting kicked in the street below. Its funny how it works. Im not going to mistake my false memory for real life, but I can understand that for someone with a less-firm grip on reality might.