Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
Reply #720 on: July 19, 2023, 01:44:20 pm
I ordered off www.soccer03.com the other day.

First time using it so no idea what it's like.
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
Reply #721 on: July 20, 2023, 12:27:53 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 19, 2023, 01:44:20 pm
I ordered off www.soccer03.com the other day.

First time using it so no idea what it's like.

Let me know how it is when it arrives!
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
Reply #722 on: July 20, 2023, 01:22:40 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 19, 2023, 01:44:20 pm
I ordered off www.soccer03.com the other day.

First time using it so no idea what it's like.

The missus is made up with her shirt from there, mate...

Quote from: oojason on July 16, 2023, 01:30:06 am
Ordered a new home ladies Liverpool shirt for mrs ooj from soccer03. Only took 8 days to be delivered, paid by paypal, and they even provide a tracking number.

The shirt quality is great, nice detailing, nothing 'wonky' and no loose threads etc. It came with tags and in a bag - just like an official shirt.

She is made up, and the shirt only cost £11 and pennies delivered. I did order up a size for her (a women's 'L' instead of 'M') - yet it fits her like a glove.

Good range of Liverpool shirts, training gear, and also retro shirts - including some long sleeved shirts - on there too.
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
Reply #723 on: July 20, 2023, 01:44:39 pm
Quote from: oojason on July 20, 2023, 01:22:40 pm
The missus is made up with her shirt from there, mate...

Nice one. A mate ordered off there and was happy with it too, but he said he'd never seen the 2 tops that he'd bought in the flesh so can't actually compare them to legit shirts  :D

I made a bollocks of my order. Ordered my kid a keeper kit. They don't have the A.Becker template to select.
I put a personalised request, but asked for 'Allison' before I realised A. That's not the correct spelling, and B. He has A. Becker on his shirt  :butt :D

Emailed them but I doubt I'll hear anything back.
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
Reply #724 on: July 20, 2023, 10:06:14 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 19, 2023, 01:44:20 pm
I ordered off www.soccer03.com the other day.

First time using it so no idea what it's like.
Will give that a try :thumbup
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
Reply #725 on: July 25, 2023, 01:51:05 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 19, 2023, 01:44:20 pm
I ordered off www.soccer03.com the other day.

First time using it so no idea what it's like.

Just ordered too
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
Reply #726 on: July 25, 2023, 02:00:49 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 20, 2023, 01:44:39 pm
Nice one. A mate ordered off there and was happy with it too, but he said he'd never seen the 2 tops that he'd bought in the flesh so can't actually compare them to legit shirts  :D

I made a bollocks of my order. Ordered my kid a keeper kit. They don't have the A.Becker template to select.
I put a personalised request, but asked for 'Allison' before I realised A. That's not the correct spelling, and B. He has A. Becker on his shirt  :butt :D

Emailed them but I doubt I'll hear anything back.

Yeah, a few funky 'hybrid' shirts from the past on there ;D Some decent looking long-sleeve length retro tops too.




^ stuff like this should be killed with fire... though weirdly... I had a cotton t-shirt like this back in the early 90's too!   :o

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
Reply #727 on: July 25, 2023, 02:11:43 pm
loads of stuff on soccer03. hopefully they get some keeper kits in adult size
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
Reply #728 on: July 28, 2023, 09:28:54 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 20, 2023, 01:44:39 pm
Nice one. A mate ordered off there and was happy with it too, but he said he'd never seen the 2 tops that he'd bought in the flesh so can't actually compare them to legit shirts  :D

I made a bollocks of my order. Ordered my kid a keeper kit. They don't have the A.Becker template to select.
I put a personalised request, but asked for 'Allison' before I realised A. That's not the correct spelling, and B. He has A. Becker on his shirt  :butt :D

Emailed them but I doubt I'll hear anything back.

Safe to say they get a 1/10 for customer service.
Emailed them about 10 mins after I put the order in on 14th July.
Received an email this morning saying it's too late to change as it's already been printed and as the warehouse is very busy there's no time to search for my order  :D
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
Reply #729 on: July 29, 2023, 08:52:36 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 19, 2023, 01:44:20 pm
I ordered off www.soccer03.com the other day.

First time using it so no idea what it's like.
Have you got it yet?
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
Reply #730 on: July 29, 2023, 09:11:41 am
No, not arrived yet
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
Reply #731 on: September 5, 2023, 12:24:18 pm
Is there an update on what are the best to get from at the minute?
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
Reply #732 on: September 5, 2023, 03:32:21 pm
Quote from: CornerFlag on September  5, 2023, 12:24:18 pm
Is there an update on what are the best to get from at the minute?

i ordered from the soccer3 site mentioned above - 2 x home shirts, one for my 5 yo and 1 for my 15yo, i ordered both shirts one size bigger and they arrived quickly and the quality seems spot on.  I've stopped getting names and numbers from these places as they have a tendancy to fall off/discolour. 

Both my lads are well chuffed with them and at £26 total for both shirts i'm not complaining!
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
Reply #733 on: September 5, 2023, 04:11:20 pm
Yeah I'm happy enough with 2 of the 3 shirts I ordered.

The 3rd was a keeper shirt for my kid which I detailed above the mistake I made with the Alisson name.

But it's a completely different colour to a legit shirt too. More of a light grey/navy colour than the black/dark grey of the legit version.
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
Reply #734 on: September 5, 2023, 09:39:34 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September  5, 2023, 04:11:20 pm
Yeah I'm happy enough with 2 of the 3 shirts I ordered.

The 3rd was a keeper shirt for my kid which I detailed above the mistake I made with the Alisson name.

But it's a completely different colour to a legit shirt too. More of a light grey/navy colour than the black/dark grey of the legit version.
saw a complaint a out that on twitter

Planning on putting an order in. Friend of mine used them last week and was happy.
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
Reply #735 on: September 5, 2023, 09:46:29 pm
I ordered a few shirts from https://peterbot.top/

Before shipping the shirts he actually sent me a personal video of my shirts being filmed in the factory. Never had that before which was a nice touch. There are also shirts that aren't listed on the site that he has access to and can send you additional web links to view them

Been really good for the price and they have a lot of classic tops on there too. I've been ordering through DHgate as well but it's bit of the wild west out there. Some nice shirts but couple dodgy ones that felt quite cheap. Haven't gone back to DHgate since this site really
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
Reply #736 on: September 6, 2023, 11:49:34 am
Quote from: stewil007 on September  5, 2023, 03:32:21 pm
i ordered from the soccer3 site mentioned above - 2 x home shirts, one for my 5 yo and 1 for my 15yo, i ordered both shirts one size bigger and they arrived quickly and the quality seems spot on.  I've stopped getting names and numbers from these places as they have a tendancy to fall off/discolour. 

Both my lads are well chuffed with them and at £26 total for both shirts i'm not complaining!
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September  5, 2023, 04:11:20 pm
Yeah I'm happy enough with 2 of the 3 shirts I ordered.

The 3rd was a keeper shirt for my kid which I detailed above the mistake I made with the Alisson name.

But it's a completely different colour to a legit shirt too. More of a light grey/navy colour than the black/dark grey of the legit version.
Cheers lads, I've had https://www.kitgg4.com/ recommended to me too now, saying the quality is really good even though you're paying a couple of quid more.
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
Reply #737 on: September 9, 2023, 03:13:28 pm
Quote from: CornerFlag on September  6, 2023, 11:49:34 am
Cheers lads, I've had https://www.kitgg4.com/ recommended to me too now, saying the quality is really good even though you're paying a couple of quid more.

Did you order one from kitgg4?
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
Reply #738 on: September 15, 2023, 09:53:05 am
Quote from: LiamG on September  9, 2023, 03:13:28 pm
Did you order one from kitgg4?
Only got round to it today so I'll come back when it's here (if it's here  ;D)  Ordered the new kit and an Aussie Rules one.
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
Reply #739 on: September 15, 2023, 01:34:11 pm
If anyone can find the Hungary kit for kids i'll be very much in your debt
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
Reply #740 on: Today at 12:14:37 am
My stuff from kitgg4 came on Friday (three week turnaround is pretty good) and yeah, I'd recommend it, the quality feels really good (the SC sponsorship feels a fairly grippy and rubbery but still solid enough, aesthetically it's fine) and the material is really comfortable to wear.  Would recommend it.

Going to get myself a good couple of retro ones next payday.  Specifically this: https://www.kitgg4.com/2021-22-AA-1-1-Quality-Third-Black-Fans-Soccer-Jersey-p1643752.html
