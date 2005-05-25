« previous next »
Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc

Macphisto80

  Believer
Reply #560 on: October 12, 2020, 08:26:07 PM
Quote from: LOKKO on October 12, 2020, 07:35:37 AM
Can you order from yupoo or is it just what they use as a gallery?
You order by adding them to whatsapp and you talk to the seller directly. They all tend to get their stuff from the same sources, so what you see on there is representative of places like DHgate, and to a lesser extent, Aliexpress. The thing is, ordering through one of those is a bit safer, as they basically have you covered in case something goes wrong in the post. Just make an account on DHgate and search the ones that have the best feedback and sales. Don't do a direct search for brand or 'Liverpool' though. A players name and then "kids" will do.
LiamG

  Believer
Reply #561 on: October 14, 2020, 06:28:06 PM
The retro kit arrived today
JC the Messiah

Reply #562 on: October 15, 2020, 07:36:57 PM
Hadn't seen this thread, but my dhgate shirt arrived today.

£15 for something that would have cost £135 on the official site (with the badges and name/number on the back).

It's very good. Fits well (went for a large, and I'm normally a medium), quality is spot on, and will be good for training and running in.

The sleeves are a little bit too roomy, so will be adjusting them (hopefully the missus will with her sewing machine and far superior skills in this area). But otherwise feel and look identical to the official players kit. Took 3 weeks to arrive, which isn't bad.
gray19lfc

  Believer
Reply #563 on: October 16, 2020, 11:49:42 AM
Quote from: LiamG on October 14, 2020, 06:28:06 PM
The retro kit arrived today

What's the fit like on that mate? I'm a medium in the genuine shirts but always order a large with DHgate.  When I've ordered the New Balance kits off DHgate, a large fits perfect but the ecru retro shirt I ordered off there in large is quite a bit bigger.  Just wondered if I got a mis-size or if it's part of the design, to give it that baggy 90s look?
« Last Edit: October 16, 2020, 11:51:50 AM by gray19lfc »
LiamG

  Believer
Reply #564 on: October 17, 2020, 08:29:46 PM
Quote from: gray19lfc on October 16, 2020, 11:49:42 AM
What's the fit like on that mate? I'm a medium in the genuine shirts but always order a large with DHgate.  When I've ordered the New Balance kits off DHgate, a large fits perfect but the ecru retro shirt I ordered off there in large is quite a bit bigger.  Just wondered if I got a mis-size or if it's part of the design, to give it that baggy 90s look?
It's snug, im usually a small and i ordered a medium
RyanBabel19

Reply #565 on: October 23, 2020, 01:45:43 PM
Anyone able to PM me a link to a decent seller on DHgate or similar for our current home kit?

Had a brief look but would ideally like to use a recommended seller from someone who's bought and received a good quality one
Milly B

Reply #566 on: October 28, 2020, 03:51:52 AM
Quote from: Milly B on September 11, 2020, 01:45:49 AM
Ordered our new home shirt with World Champions badge from DHGate, seller was soccershop1688 £11 all in, will let you know how long it takes to arrive and about the quality etc.
Alright lads, just a quick update.
Ordered 1 home shirt in Medium from DHGate on Sept 11th, it arrived in Ireland on October 22nd so basically 6weeks for delivery.
£11 all in.
I usually wear a size small here so I ordered Medium off them as i had seen lads saying go one size up, its a tiny bit loose on me so it was a very true to size medium, was blown away with the quality of the shirt, really impressed with it, got CL badges and the world champions badge aswell and all ironed on perfectly.
Seller was soccershop1688, highly recommended.
Macphisto80

  Believer
Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 05:00:32 PM
3rd kits arrived. Again, can't get over the quality of them. They're 1:1 and the vaporknit logo at the bottom of the front of the shirt is even 3m reflective. All the Champions League patches came on the kit, including the gold world champion one in the middle. Didn't specify that one, but got it anyway, and it actually compliments this shirt more than the home or away one, so I don't mind it. Sizing is the same, although if you are getting one of these ones, just be aware that the same rule applies regarding your body type. The fabric in these is slightly different to the stretchy home shirt, and as such, just slightly less forgiving around the chest and back. If you're a little bit on the "rotund" side of things, forget about it, and that includes the larger sizes. These will be tight, like almost compression shirt tightness.
wackojackouk

Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 11:53:33 PM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 05:00:32 PM
If you're a little bit on the "rotund" side of things, forget about it, and that includes the larger sizes. These will be tight, like almost compression shirt tightness.

No chance for a fat knacker like me then? - I usually buy an XL as I like them a little looser (just the belly on me at the moment lol).

Also which seller - Topspeedjersey?
AshbourneRed

Reply #569 on: Today at 12:36:48 AM
Quote from: LiamG on October 14, 2020, 06:28:06 PM
The retro kit arrived today

Could you DM the link for where you got this one from please mate.
