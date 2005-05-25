3rd kits arrived. Again, can't get over the quality of them. They're 1:1 and the vaporknit logo at the bottom of the front of the shirt is even 3m reflective. All the Champions League patches came on the kit, including the gold world champion one in the middle. Didn't specify that one, but got it anyway, and it actually compliments this shirt more than the home or away one, so I don't mind it. Sizing is the same, although if you are getting one of these ones, just be aware that the same rule applies regarding your body type. The fabric in these is slightly different to the stretchy home shirt, and as such, just slightly less forgiving around the chest and back. If you're a little bit on the "rotund" side of things, forget about it, and that includes the larger sizes. These will be tight, like almost compression shirt tightness.