Poll

which do you prefer?

McNasty's
16 (17.2%)
burger king
17 (18.3%)
KFC
19 (20.4%)
subway
9 (9.7%)
wimpey
1 (1.1%)
its all shite
31 (33.3%)

Total Members Voted: 91

« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: fast food  (Read 3006 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: fast food
« Reply #80 on: February 28, 2024, 02:12:09 pm »
Fish and chips around our way is more than a Chinese, partly because of the energy costs but mainly because they're still on the covid rob like everyone else.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,161
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: fast food
« Reply #81 on: February 28, 2024, 02:30:28 pm »
Some guy on Youtube the other day saying he'd had a great birthday and one of his "treats" was ordering a take away Macdonalds

Umm what?
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: fast food
« Reply #82 on: Today at 07:34:05 pm »
Just got a Too Good to Go starter bag from the Toby Carvery. Quartered rolls with butter was meh. But the pate made it a bargain.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 