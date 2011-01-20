Please
Topic:
fast food
Poll
which do you prefer?
McNasty's
16 (17.2%)
burger king
17 (18.3%)
KFC
19 (20.4%)
subway
9 (9.7%)
wimpey
1 (1.1%)
its all shite
31 (33.3%)
Total Members Voted:
91
Author
Topic: fast food (Read 3006 times)
WhereAngelsPlay
Re: fast food
«
Reply #80 on:
February 28, 2024, 02:12:09 pm
Fish and chips around our way is more than a Chinese, partly because of the energy costs but mainly because they're still on the covid rob like everyone else.
Re: fast food
«
Reply #81 on:
February 28, 2024, 02:30:28 pm
Some guy on Youtube the other day saying he'd had a great birthday and one of his "treats" was ordering a take away Macdonalds
Umm what?
Sangria
Re: fast food
«
Reply #82 on:
Today
at 07:34:05 pm
Just got a Too Good to Go starter bag from the Toby Carvery. Quartered rolls with butter was meh. But the pate made it a bargain.
