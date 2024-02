Really not wanting yet another couple of packs of supermarket sarnies for lunch yesterday, I opened my BK app for the first time in months to see if they had any offers worth taking.



Discovered Whopper Wednesday.



A Whopper (they have the plant shite for the cranks) for 1.99.







Of all the fast food burgers, the Whopper does stand head and shoulders above the rest - decent sauce with tomato and onion and what seems like a proper sized burger.My mates aunty was manager at a KFC back in the early 2000's, we used to go in and get anything we wanted for 2, back when the gravy was manna from heaven and the chicken just tasted so much betterGod, i'm hungry.......