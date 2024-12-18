« previous next »
I know this is hugely unfair to the coaches but it is their responsibility to set the team to win games or at least make it harder for the opposition to beat us. Some of the decisions that Beard makes are a little baffling.

Who is in charge of the women and youth teams? Do we even have a history of firing underperforming coaches?
The women's team has its own board. I haven't seen anything to suggest things aren't still headed up by Susan Black (women's team exec director & the club's director of comms) and Billy Hogan. The team's managing director is Russ Fraser, an outside appointment made several years back on the recommendation of Beard himself (they worked together at West Ham). It wasn't made clear whether the club's restructuring post-Klopp shuffled anything for the women's team and if the likes of Edwards/the player recruitment set-up have any oversight or direct involvement.

To answer your question about managerial hiring and firings simply is a bit tricky, since some of our moves predate the board structure we're currently operating under.

In the time between Beard leaving us in 2015 and coming back in 2021, we had five managers - two of which were caretakers, and only one of which was an outside appointment. Beard was succeeded by Scott Rogers, his assistant at the time. Rogers got three(?) seasons of steadily declining fortunes before being replaced with Neil Redfearn (that sole outside appointment). Redfearn lasted all of five minutes before walking out on seeing the scale of the disaster that we were. Chris Kirkland was on the coaching staff at the time and took over on a caretaker basis. The job was ultimately given to Vicky Jepson, who was promoted from the youth team. She got a few seasons of more steadily declining fortune and was in charge at the time of our relegation. In her place we put Amber Whiteley, who was herself promoted into the role. Then Beard came back.

Do we let managers go? Yep. But usually reactively rather than proactively, and we tend to only pass the baton to someone already on the payroll. Whiteley is still here. Rogers came back along with Beard. Both are his assistant managers. If the pattern continues, the club would only go and install one of them in place of Beard. If it is felt that Beard isn't the right man, there would need to be a real shift in intent before we go out and replace him with someone sourced elsewhere, let alone someone of note.
So basically we keep on recycling the same people despite a clear need for a change of direction. I think the people making these decisions need to go. It seems pointless to me to just be so comfortable with mediocrity like we are at the moment. These people need to be challenged and as supporters we need to make it clear that the Liverpool brand should not just be a matter for the senior men's teams but for every team regardless of what level they play at. Heads need to roll. I am so frustrated at watching the women's team just losing game after game and nothing seems to be done about it. How do we get in touch with the management team?
We're rapidly approaching the half way point in the season, and we find ourself just 4 points above the relegation place.

We've played everyone except for Brighton (who look way better than us this season to be honest.).
A question for those who comment here from time to time...

...What's the main cause of our poor season so far?

I think our squad is paper thin. To start a season with such a weak squad was lunacy.

If we get all of our 1st choice players on the pitch at the same time, then we are probably about the 5th best starting 11 in the league.

However, after 60 minutes we need to make changes to rest the odd player, so we bring on a couple of players who are only 75% the quality of the player we're taking off, so we fall to pieces, and drop points.
If one or 2 of the first choice players are injured then we start with some players that are in no way close to being as good as the players that are injured. So the cumulative effect is we fail to play cohesively and drop points.

We seem to have spent the bulk of our budget on Liv Smith (tho some was spent on Kapocs and Gemma Evans).
Smith is a good player, but soooo inexperienced. I can't count the number of times she's tried to dribble past 3 defenders on her own when a simple pass to her strike partner would have done the trick.

I think Grace Fisk needs to return to Center-back, without her there its a shambles.
To do that we'll need to buy a first choice right-back, and keep Parry as the 2nd choice.
We need one more Mid-fielder at the same level as Fuka/Ceri/Herby, then if we take one of those 3 out of the equation we're not relying on Zara Shaw (decent talent), or Sophie Lundgaard.


...Finally, please come back Emma Koivisto
It's all about expectations.

Do you want Liverpool Women to win the league? Well there are 4 better funded and quite frankly better run teams in Chelsea, Man City, Arsenal and Man U above to get past and there are teams that are really pushing on.

Liverpool in the last 18 months have been more than capable of taking points off them and even got to 4th last season which was a huge achievement, but the gulf between that top 4 now and the rest is clear to see. Obviously there hasn't been that push the club needed to build on last season.

To even begin to push into that group is going take a huge level of investment both on and off the pitch. Buying back melwood is a step (though I will always say that not having access to the facilities at AXA in Kirkby was stupid). Having limited access to the AXA sports science team is a step. Having access to a home stadium in St Helens is a step. Spending actual transfer money on players rather than be a free agent (or womens development squad) team is a step.

But that investment isn't going to generate a return let alone begin to chip away at the top 4. At best the new Super league TV rights deal, sponsorship from Standard Chartered and the occasional game at Anfield is at best parity in terms of what the club can then go out and spend.

So if your expectations are to be a solid, mid-table WSL club that is run sustainably, then the club can more than fulfil that obligation and as long as they are not the absolute worst team in the league, will be safe from relegation and keep that TV money coming in. But we know how easy it is to be that worst club and how hard it is to get out of the Championship once you are there.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,739
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5525 on: Today at 12:03:56 am »
Our Women's team maybe needs a couple of transfer windows where we totally overhaul the squad. Would that help?  :D
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/dec/19/frugal-liverpools-wsl-toils-under-fsg-are-testing-supporters-patience

Frugal owners? I'm bloody well shocked!

That is unfair.

How are our owners supposed to compete against clubs that spend £15m a season?

People just want shiny new toys. How can our owners compete against state-funded operations like Brighton? 
