We're rapidly approaching the half way point in the season, and we find ourself just 4 points above the relegation place.
We've played everyone except for Brighton (who look way better than us this season to be honest.).
A question for those who comment here from time to time...
...What's the main cause of our poor season so far?
I think our squad is paper thin. To start a season with such a weak squad was lunacy.
If we get all of our 1st choice players on the pitch at the same time, then we are probably about the 5th best starting 11 in the league.
However, after 60 minutes we need to make changes to rest the odd player, so we bring on a couple of players who are only 75% the quality of the player we're taking off, so we fall to pieces, and drop points.
If one or 2 of the first choice players are injured then we start with some players that are in no way close to being as good as the players that are injured. So the cumulative effect is we fail to play cohesively and drop points.
We seem to have spent the bulk of our budget on Liv Smith (tho some was spent on Kapocs and Gemma Evans).
Smith is a good player, but soooo inexperienced. I can't count the number of times she's tried to dribble past 3 defenders on her own when a simple pass to her strike partner would have done the trick.
I think Grace Fisk needs to return to Center-back, without her there its a shambles.
To do that we'll need to buy a first choice right-back, and keep Parry as the 2nd choice.
We need one more Mid-fielder at the same level as Fuka/Ceri/Herby, then if we take one of those 3 out of the equation we're not relying on Zara Shaw (decent talent), or Sophie Lundgaard....Finally, please come back Emma Koivisto