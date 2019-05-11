« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 133 134 135 136 137 [138]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Women FC (*)  (Read 675066 times)

Offline jediwarrior

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5480 on: November 17, 2024, 03:45:29 pm »
The ref has been dreadful all game. Nowhere near a pen. However our passing is poor and not got going after the first 10 minutes
Logged

Offline andyrol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,507
  • might bring you boys a rabbit up in the week
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5481 on: November 17, 2024, 03:51:36 pm »
Is this ref related to coote?
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5482 on: November 17, 2024, 03:51:38 pm »
Really poor game,but horrible call by the ref.Did like our all line up on the left side and kick for touch at the start.
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,222
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5483 on: November 17, 2024, 03:51:59 pm »
When was the last timewe beat Everton?
« Last Edit: November 17, 2024, 03:53:32 pm by In the Name of Klopp »
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,800
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5484 on: November 17, 2024, 03:52:45 pm »
That's nowhere near a pen. Not even close
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,881
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5485 on: November 17, 2024, 03:53:42 pm »
Even the womens team get fucked over by shite refs :no
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,453
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5486 on: November 17, 2024, 03:55:45 pm »
Watched the replay to check, the Lino had a clear view of the foul and did nothing. The Ref made the call.

I hope the ref gets to see her mistake at some point.

Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,222
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5487 on: November 17, 2024, 04:01:20 pm »
Never mind, our last win was back on 11/05/2019.
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,468
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5488 on: November 17, 2024, 04:43:04 pm »
This ref ... unbelievable!
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline jediwarrior

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5489 on: November 17, 2024, 04:56:32 pm »
How does the Everton player handballing it in the box result in afree kick to them. This has to be one of the worst ref displays I've seen.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,926
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5490 on: November 17, 2024, 04:56:58 pm »
If that refereeing performance is any indication of how the refereeing community are going to treat us. Then we are fucked.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5491 on: November 17, 2024, 04:58:13 pm »
So one for  the regular watchers are we a team not playing well or is there an issue with the coaching ? Matt Beard time is up?
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,468
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5492 on: November 17, 2024, 04:58:53 pm »
This ref no different to what we get every other mens game ... absolutely fucking disgraceful performance ...
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline Farman

  • Heading off for a fruit based orgy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,241
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5493 on: November 17, 2024, 04:59:05 pm »
Just a very frustrating watch all-round.
Logged
The eternal silence of these infinite spaces frightens me

Offline jediwarrior

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5494 on: November 17, 2024, 04:59:20 pm »
We were really poor today. Passing and decision making very poor. Just hit high balls into the box without winning any headers.
However the ref decided that game. Also twice we had advantage and she stops the game to make us take a Free Kick. Pen not given at the end and a non pen to them
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,222
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5495 on: November 17, 2024, 04:59:30 pm »
Oh well, that was fun  :butt onwards and upwards I guess
Logged

Offline proudred

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,509
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5496 on: November 17, 2024, 05:04:10 pm »
Watched a couple of minutes,but they were bad. What happened ? I hoped they would improve from last season but they are going backwards. Did they sell their important players ?
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,453
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5497 on: November 17, 2024, 05:07:09 pm »
I hope that Ref sleeps well tonight.

As for our team, a bit toothless.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,593
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5498 on: November 17, 2024, 05:11:24 pm »
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,962
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5499 on: November 17, 2024, 05:24:17 pm »
Quote from: proudred on November 17, 2024, 05:04:10 pm
Watched a couple of minutes,but they were bad. What happened ? I hoped they would improve from last season but they are going backwards. Did they sell their important players ?
No, we actually retained everyone worth retaining or more than adequately replaced who wasn't retained - with the exception of a pretty key fullback.

The difference between this season and last is there is no real difference. The standard we play at hasn't changed, it's more that the opposition know exactly how to deal with us because so little has changed.

Our defence has gone to shit I suppose, and that's why we're only on two wins, but the state of the defence has little to do with our general play. We've been lacking in ideas and goal threat for a couple of seasons now and it is still to be solved.
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5500 on: November 17, 2024, 05:28:28 pm »
The standard of football from both sides was truly abysmal.

Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,876
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5501 on: November 17, 2024, 05:38:27 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on November 17, 2024, 04:43:04 pm
This ref ... unbelievable!
Mrs. Coote?
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,962
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5502 on: November 17, 2024, 05:41:39 pm »
Quote from: jediwarrior on November 17, 2024, 04:59:20 pm
We were really poor today. Passing and decision making very poor. Just hit high balls into the box without winning any headers.
Those kind of balls into the box is our Plan A. We stuck with that today despite our Plan A forehead not being on the pitch and Everton having 12ft defenders. Further evidence of our particularly limited football.

It's hard to not start concluding half our issues are the fault of the people preparing/instructing the team.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,453
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5503 on: November 17, 2024, 07:19:16 pm »
Referee Abigail Byrne was the Ref. She's from the Mildenhall area in Suffolk.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,876
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5504 on: November 18, 2024, 06:27:19 pm »
I don't watch women's football but I just caught the Bitters' penalty against our women on the news.  :duh

What an appalling decision from the referee. Absolutely staggering.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 530
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5505 on: November 19, 2024, 08:45:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 17, 2024, 05:38:27 pm
Mrs. Coote?

I see what you've done there... ;D
...unfortunately David Coote ain't blind or stupid (like this ref clearly is), he's just a shameless cheat.


It was a foot outside the box, and even if the ref had blinked or something like that and missed it, she could clearly see from Fuka's position the contact must have been outside of the box (unless Fuka's leg is 5 foot long).
Not sure what the assistant ref was doing, surely she could have had a word with the ref, and helper her to make the correct decision????
« Last Edit: November 19, 2024, 08:47:07 pm by LeoT »
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 530
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5506 on: November 19, 2024, 09:18:05 pm »
In terms of the match...

I think we missed SRH, and unfortunately, we don't seem to have any kind of Plan-B.
I think Liv Smith needs to start linking up with her fellow players a bit more, she's in danger of believing the hype and trying to score wonder goals the whole time rather then just passing to her strike partner.

We missed Jas Mathews today.
Silcock did ok, but not brilliantly. Considering it was her full league debut that's fair enough.
Its interesting that Gemma Evans was not picked to start over Silcock, but she did no better than Silcock when she came on.
To me Jas Mathews is is way better than the other 2, though I'm confident that Silcock will improve over time, Evans is 28.

I thought Fuka was the best of the 3 in midfield today. Unlucky with the crazy penalty decision, and was unlucky not to have scored.

Next up Newcastle in the cup followed by ManU in the league.
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,601
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5507 on: November 24, 2024, 06:24:45 pm »
The lasses won 6-1 today  :o

Logged

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 530
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5508 on: November 25, 2024, 04:49:27 pm »
We played quite well, though we have to consider we were playing against a team 1 division below.

I was impressed by Zara Shaw and Kapocs.
Its really difficult to judge because we weren't playing against a top level team, however Shaw looked really composed on the ball, always seemed to take the right option, and moved the ball quickly. ...Oh, and scored a screamer!!!

From what I've seen so far this season, Kapocs is not a winger or central striker, but she's really good No10.

On the down side, Olivia Smith still seemed to be trying to do everything herself, and we may have scored a few more goals first half if she played with her head up a bit more. She's an amazing talent, so hopefully this will happen a bit more soon.

On the whole, a decent performance, and a good result
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,222
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5509 on: December 8, 2024, 01:25:10 pm »
They're killing us on the counterattack, and we're too slow to react :-\
Logged

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 530
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5510 on: December 8, 2024, 01:30:18 pm »
Not the best game so far for us.
It's going kinda how I expected when I saw the lineup.

Got to take some positives out of the game though.
Kapocs did really well.
Zara Shaw has done really well too.
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 530
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5511 on: December 8, 2024, 02:01:45 pm »
Finished 4:0.

I said to my son, probably finish 5:0 seeing the starting lineup, so I'm not too devastated.

The squad needs fixing.
All the crap people speak about Liverpool breaking into the top 4 is nonsense.
Our first choice starting 11 is good enough to finish 4th if everyone is fit.
If any of our first choice players are injured we're buggered.

It's squads that do well in leagues and our squad is about the 7th best in the league.
I suspect we'll finish about 7th
« Last Edit: December 8, 2024, 02:04:11 pm by LeoT »
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,222
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5512 on: December 8, 2024, 02:16:17 pm »
Yeah, we weren't bad. Overall, considering our injuries, I think we were the better team.

Logged

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 530
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5513 on: December 9, 2024, 04:46:11 pm »
Next up a mid week home game against the Toffees, Weds 6pm.
 
Apparently its gonna be on LfcTV.
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 530
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5514 on: Today at 11:06:21 am »
Was a decent game, and an expected win.

Hope Kiernan recovers quickly.
Same for the Everton defender who had the head injury.

It was against a very, very inexperienced Everton side, but Enderby did well when she came on.
And Yana looked decent playing in midfield as an 8 too.

The more I see of Kapocs, the more I'm impressed, nothing too spectacular, but just really creative.
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty
Pages: 1 ... 133 134 135 136 137 [138]   Go Up
« previous next »
 