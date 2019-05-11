We played quite well, though we have to consider we were playing against a team 1 division below.
I was impressed by Zara Shaw and Kapocs.
Its really difficult to judge because we weren't playing against a top level team, however Shaw looked really composed on the ball, always seemed to take the right option, and moved the ball quickly. ...Oh, and scored a screamer!!!
From what I've seen so far this season, Kapocs is not a winger or central striker, but she's really good No10.
On the down side, Olivia Smith still seemed to be trying to do everything herself, and we may have scored a few more goals first half if she played with her head up a bit more. She's an amazing talent, so hopefully this will happen a bit more soon.
On the whole, a decent performance, and a good result