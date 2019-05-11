In terms of the match...



I think we missed SRH, and unfortunately, we don't seem to have any kind of Plan-B.

I think Liv Smith needs to start linking up with her fellow players a bit more, she's in danger of believing the hype and trying to score wonder goals the whole time rather then just passing to her strike partner.



We missed Jas Mathews today.

Silcock did ok, but not brilliantly. Considering it was her full league debut that's fair enough.

Its interesting that Gemma Evans was not picked to start over Silcock, but she did no better than Silcock when she came on.

To me Jas Mathews is is way better than the other 2, though I'm confident that Silcock will improve over time, Evans is 28.



I thought Fuka was the best of the 3 in midfield today. Unlucky with the crazy penalty decision, and was unlucky not to have scored.



Next up Newcastle in the cup followed by ManU in the league.