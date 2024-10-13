The results wouldn't have been the worst if we already hadn't thrown away points against Leicester and West Ham.
The only thing stopping me from being completely doom and gloom is that we dropped points to Leicester and West Ham last season as well. If we win both return fixtures, we will match the number of points we got vs West Ham in the two-fixture head-to-head and better the Leicester total. Spurs, we're already better off and still get to play them again. We lost both games to City last time, so no difference yet.
Our opening two results were poor in that they were the kind of games we should be winning if we want to be getting even higher up the table. We haven't done better this time around, when the opportunity was there to do so. But it is possible to argue we're not doing any worse, if inclined to scrape around for some bottom of the barrel optimism. As of right now, it's entirely possible we can still match last season's 41pts, or better it. Which isn't table position, I know. 41pts might not secure 4th again. But points is the easier metric to hypothesise with this early on.
Villa will be our first 'doing worse' test in terms of head-to-head points. We beat them in both games last season.
But first it's Palace, who replaced Bristol. We had a draw and win against them.