Author Topic: Liverpool Women FC (*)  (Read 661718 times)

Offline kellan

Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5440 on: October 13, 2024, 02:42:23 pm »
Such a mess outside the ground. Only half the needed turnstiles open because there wasn't enough staff put on to open all. 20 minutes to ko and the queues are still snaking.
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5441 on: October 13, 2024, 03:56:19 pm »
Winning 1-0 at Half Time.  :D
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5442 on: October 13, 2024, 04:17:50 pm »
Sigh....

That's a clanger
Offline smicer07

Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5443 on: October 13, 2024, 04:18:45 pm »
Bloody hell keeper.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5444 on: October 13, 2024, 04:42:10 pm »
No sub Keeper and Laws playing injured
Offline rushyman

Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5445 on: October 13, 2024, 04:52:47 pm »
That defending is so bad
Offline smicer07

Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5446 on: October 13, 2024, 04:53:17 pm »
Man City deserved it. That Shaw is like a bloke.
Offline MNAA

Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5447 on: October 13, 2024, 04:57:10 pm »
Tough for the team to hold off City after Smith and Bonner came off
Offline rushyman

Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5448 on: October 13, 2024, 04:59:19 pm »
Standard has been really poor to be honest
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5449 on: October 13, 2024, 05:45:00 pm »
So I've not been following too much but is there a reason we didn't have a sub keeper or a full subs bench for that matter?
Offline paisley1977

Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5450 on: October 13, 2024, 05:49:26 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on October 13, 2024, 04:59:19 pm
Standard has been really poor to be honest

You wonder if they are colour blind kept passing to players in sky blue.
Offline kellan

Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5451 on: October 13, 2024, 06:38:10 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 13, 2024, 05:45:00 pm
So I've not been following too much but is there a reason we didn't have a sub keeper or a full subs bench for that matter?
We have four keepers, shall we say. Laws and Micah are the main two. Micah is made of biscuits, sadly. Kirby, third choice, did her ACL at the start of last season and isn't yet back. 4th choice, who has been filling in as the bench option recently, has just gone off to the U17s World Cup. Only Laws is available right now, and our attempts to find an emergency loan failed for whatever reason.

There are a few injuries through the outfield as well, which is preventing us from having a full bench. Having even 7 on there was a good afternoon for us.
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5452 on: October 13, 2024, 07:10:25 pm »
Shave the beard and Kelleher can pass off as a woman in certain lights...
Offline LeoT

Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5453 on: October 14, 2024, 12:07:58 am »
I thought we did ok to be honest.

I know it may sound defeatist, but whenever any team play one of the top 3 teams expect them to concede 2 or 3 goals.
We were playing against the team that just beat Barca a few days ago and even Barca conceded 2 goals to them.

Was disappointed that we had to disrupt the defense so late on in the game because of the slight injuries to Laws and Bonner. Bonner had the measure of Bunny Shaw for most of the match, but Fahey came on cold, and took an age to get  up to the pace of the game, so was rolled really easily for the goal.

Decent display from the girls, they did not let them selves down at all in my opinion.

Hope Smith & Bonner recover quickly.
Offline LeoT

Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5454 on: October 14, 2024, 12:09:00 am »
Anyone know what's happening with Grace Fisk?

...really missed her today :(
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5455 on: October 14, 2024, 12:56:14 pm »
Quote from: kellan on October 13, 2024, 06:38:10 pm
We have four keepers, shall we say. Laws and Micah are the main two. Micah is made of biscuits, sadly. Kirby, third choice, did her ACL at the start of last season and isn't yet back. 4th choice, who has been filling in as the bench option recently, has just gone off to the U17s World Cup. Only Laws is available right now, and our attempts to find an emergency loan failed for whatever reason.

There are a few injuries through the outfield as well, which is preventing us from having a full bench. Having even 7 on there was a good afternoon for us.

Thanks for clearing it up

I really hope Laws was medically cleared correctly after hitting the post during the equaliser. You could tell on the TV when they showed the bench that they really didn't want to take her off

It's a shame we didn't temporarily re-sign Rylee Foster rather than let her go to Everton
Offline jediwarrior

Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5456 on: October 14, 2024, 02:09:51 pm »
Did well first half after the opening 10 mins. Second half was poor once Smith came off, however I couldn't see where City were scoring from until I feel once again poor goal keeping. Not sure what she was doing with that. After that there was only one winner City's tails were up and we couldn't get the ball forward. Fahey was out muscled by Shaw, she not the first and won't be the last to be.

Shame really you think we'd had the midweek game the way we fell away at the end. The results wouldn't have been the worst if we already hadn't thrown away points against Leicester and West Ham.
Offline LeoT

Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5457 on: October 14, 2024, 03:48:46 pm »
Quote from: jediwarrior on October 14, 2024, 02:09:51 pm
Shame really you think we'd had the midweek game the way we fell away at the end. The results wouldn't have been the worst if we already hadn't thrown away points against Leicester and West Ham.

I totally agree with you.
The wastefulness of this season's first 2 games means we now have very little space for dropped points if we are to do as well this season as we did last.
ManU are already 4 points ahead of us with a game i hand.

I will be absolutely furious if we fail to beat Palace this weekend.
Offline kellan

Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5458 on: October 14, 2024, 03:54:40 pm »
Quote from: jediwarrior on October 14, 2024, 02:09:51 pm
The results wouldn't have been the worst if we already hadn't thrown away points against Leicester and West Ham.
The only thing stopping me from being completely doom and gloom is that we dropped points to Leicester and West Ham last season as well. If we win both return fixtures, we will match the number of points we got vs West Ham in the two-fixture head-to-head and better the Leicester total. Spurs, we're already better off and still get to play them again. We lost both games to City last time, so no difference yet.

Our opening two results were poor in that they were the kind of games we should be winning if we want to be getting even higher up the table. We haven't done better this time around, when the opportunity was there to do so. But it is possible to argue we're not doing any worse, if inclined to scrape around for some bottom of the barrel optimism. As of right now, it's entirely possible we can still match last season's 41pts, or better it. Which isn't table position, I know. 41pts might not secure 4th again. But points is the easier metric to hypothesise with this early on.

Villa will be our first 'doing worse' test in terms of head-to-head points. We beat them in both games last season.

But first it's Palace, who replaced Bristol. We had a draw and win against them.
Offline LeoT

Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5459 on: October 18, 2024, 06:50:14 pm »
Liverpool W vs Palace this Sunday 2pm.

Matt's pre match: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/watch-matt-beards-pre-crystal-palace-press-conference

SRH is out.
Smith has got over her knock.
Kerry Holland probably back.
Grace Fisk could possibly play some part.
Teagan Micah is still out (I noticed last week there was a spare keeper's shirt with 'DANIELS' printed on the back, hope we won't need it).

Be interesting to see if Kiernan or Enderby starts, or will we see Kapocs keep her place??

Palace were shocking at the start of the season, but they looked to have really improved in their last game.
Must win for us though.
Offline LeoT

Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5460 on: October 20, 2024, 02:32:47 pm »
So far we look shockingly bad.

Why are our full backs playing out of position?
We have Enderby (a wide forward) playing as a central striker and Kiernan (our No.9) on the bench.
Mathews playing as a DM.

Very poor so far.
Offline LeoT

Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5461 on: October 21, 2024, 11:51:01 am »
Right, I've calmed down a little.

We were much better 2nd half after Matt gave up on his crazy experimentation.

Mathews did Ok at left back, and Fisk was excellent when she came on as right back.
Bonner was really good in the central position between Clarke and Gemma Evans (really unconvincing).

Midfield was better with Fuka and Herby in their natural positions, and Holland coming on to make up the midfield 3.

Kiernan did ok when she came on for Enderby.

What really annoyed me was why could we not have re-signed Stengel over the summer before Palace signed her, she seemed to be one of the most influential players on the pitch yesterday.
Offline kellan

Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5462 on: October 21, 2024, 07:27:12 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on October 21, 2024, 11:51:01 am
We were much better 2nd half after Matt gave up on his crazy experimentation.
I've not watched it back but I left the match thinking we were just as bad in both halves, the only difference being who was on the pitch for them.

It seemed like we started out playing a sort of hybrid 352-come-whatever. Matthews was going into the DM areas when we were in possession and dropping back in as in the third CB when we weren't? Nothing radically different to what we've been doing all season.

It really does feel like we're caught between thinking we must use five defenders and wishing we weren't. Either something went wrong with our summer transfer business or we planned it wrong from the start, because it should not be the case that we've got 10 defenders but can't field a flat back four out of them. I've already posted about how I don't think it makes any sense to only have two recognised fullbacks, and yesterday was the perfect example of why. Both subbed off, make-dos on the both sides of the pitch. I don't care how competent they are, they aren't fullbacks. And Fisk is desperately needed at CB right now.
Offline LeoT

Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5463 on: October 22, 2024, 05:01:50 pm »
Your comment below made me chuckle a little :), cos it was exactly what i was thinking whilst watching the game.

I thought Fisk did a better job than Parry, then again Parry did seem to spend a lot of time playing left back for some reason.
I thought maybe the full backs had switched themselves after a corner or something like that, but I watched the game again, Hinds can clearly be seen starting the game on the right side of defense, with parry starting on the left.

...Maybe Matt had a bet to see how many players he could start out of position???

Quote from: kellan on October 21, 2024, 07:27:12 pm

...Either something went wrong with our summer transfer business or we planned it wrong from the start, because it should not be the case that we've got 10 defenders but can't field a flat back four out of them.

Offline kellan

Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5464 on: October 22, 2024, 08:30:01 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on October 22, 2024, 05:01:50 pm
Parry did seem to spend a lot of time playing left back for some reason.
I thought maybe the full backs had switched themselves after a corner or something like that, but I watched the game again, Hinds can clearly be seen starting the game on the right side of defense, with parry starting on the left.

...Maybe Matt had a bet to see how many players he could start out of position???
I can no longer tell if we're aiming for fluidity or if players are just winding up here there and everywhere. I can excuse a CB gone wandering because a lot of the time there is no need for us to have so many around our own box. But I do have these huh? moments several times in a match when I watch the ball be passed and it ends up at the feet of a player I wasn't expecting to be there.

A lot of the time, when these moments happen in relation to the defence, it seems to be stemming from our odd corner routine that sees Hinds go to the corner along with the taker, as if we're playing it short. We never play it short. I noticed the routine straight away in the Leicester match and figured it must be to do with us identifying something about Leicester's clearances that we could exploit. But we've been doing it in every match since. I've been watching with a new fan and even they pull their hair out every time we get a corner because they cannot understand the point of Hinds being at the flag. It almost always results in her being out of position when we lose possession after taking the corner, especially if the corner is on the opposite side to the one she is playing on, and it jumbles the entire backline for a good few minutes.
Offline jepovic

Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5465 on: October 24, 2024, 07:35:28 am »
No Macca jokes here? Disappointing
Offline LeoT

Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5466 on: October 28, 2024, 04:30:06 pm »
Zara Shaw scores equaliser, the. Winning penalty for England u17.

https://youtu.be/-4cFGJsLb50?si=PSJhjo-iQhOatPTk
Offline Rhi

Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5467 on: Yesterday at 09:57:07 pm »
Ceri Holland just scored an extra time winner for Cymru to beat Slovakia. 8)
Offline LeoT

Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5468 on: Today at 02:11:28 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 09:57:07 pm
Ceri Holland just scored an extra time winner for Cymru to beat Slovakia. 8)

Was a good finish too.

Sets up a meeting against Ireland in the playoff final.
I seem to remember Kiernan and Holland being placed as flat mates, so could be a really emotional game.
Online Nessy76

Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5469 on: Today at 03:35:03 pm »
