That's really good info.
I keep wondering if Smith should be played as an 8 in some games with Kiernan or Enderby up front next to SRH?
I only say that because I feel terrified every time Holland or Herby get substituted.
The alternatives scare the life out of me.
Why the hell not at this point? What we're doing doesn't work. But I would say we're in need of more radical change than dropping Smith deeper, especially so when she already pops up where she would be expected to if properly deployed as an 8.
I think it's time to ditch the back five. It was already time last season. But now it's definitely time, because without Koivisto's attacking contribution, there is practically zero pay-off to us using wingbacks that couldn't be achieved some other way.
It was always my view that we only played with five defenders because we knew we lacked goals. It made sense to go with a conservative system that would help limit the number of goals we conceded, while at the same time setting us up well for pinging balls into the box for SRH. I really did think that us finally getting to freshen up the attacking options this summer would coincide with a change in shape, but the back five remains. I'm not sure this game plan functions well enough considering how long we've been using it, and I think opposition teams have well and truly sussed it. Unfortunately, even if we do now switch, it will happen mid-season and therefore potentially not be pain-free in the slightest.