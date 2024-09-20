« previous next »
September 20, 2024, 09:05:54 pm
Little off topic but ex Liverpool goalie Rylee Foster has joined Everton on a short term contract.

She suffered a horrendous neck injury in a car accident back in 2021 and didn't know if she would be able to play again. She spent a large part of her recovery in a safety neck Halo.

I don't know how the 'You'll Never Walk Alone' tattoo on her arm will go down but I hope she can continue her professional journey
September 22, 2024, 02:00:21 pm
At last, the season starts.
After what feels like the longest summer break EVER!!!
September 22, 2024, 02:56:40 pm
Leading 1-0 at Half Time.  :D

September 22, 2024, 04:04:26 pm
I guess that was always going to happen.
We missed a bag load of chances in the first 30min, then got punished.
September 22, 2024, 06:08:50 pm
Taylor Swift was playing on the PA when I got to my seat. So in her honour, I will sum up my thoughts on that match with a lyric of hers.

... I think I've seen this film before,
And I didn't like the ending.
September 22, 2024, 06:47:20 pm
Replay of the match on youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKlIVcJqBXE
September 23, 2024, 10:18:41 am
Didn't see the game but my god Leicester seem a right bogey side to us.
September 23, 2024, 11:26:49 am
Quote from: jediwarrior on September 23, 2024, 10:18:41 am
Didn't see the game but my god Leicester seem a right bogey side to us.

We should easily have gone into half time 3:0 ahead, so many clear cut chances, but each time we shot directly at the keeper. Then we could have scored another 2 or 3 in the 2nd half.
Leicester had maybe 2 or 3 decent chances in the whole game but stuck one away.

ManU and Spurs (our rivals) won, also Villa played really well but narrowly lost against Chelsea.
Will need to beat West Ham this Sunday, cos there are some tough games on the horizon.
September 29, 2024, 05:02:21 pm
I couldn't make it to the match today cos if sickness.
Spent most of the match thinking "at 1:0 we may get caught out like we did at West Ham last season.

The YouTube stream ended on 82 mins.
Just checked the score on the BBC, the game finished 1:1. :no
September 29, 2024, 05:10:28 pm
That draw was entirely our own fault. Lacklustre on the pitch again, in all the ways we have been for a while. But then we go and compound the rolling over of last season's negatives by again making substitutions that don't need to be made, at times when they shouldn't be made. Five of them in the space of five minutes, when we were looking uncomfortable at only one goal up, and with only ten minutes left to play. Just why?
September 29, 2024, 06:46:29 pm
Just why?

Maybe one of these...
 - Insanity
 - incompetence
 - boredom
 - pandering to players to give them some game time.

As soon as I saw Lundgaard coming on for Holland I said to my son "we have massively weakened our team so we ain't winning this game".

Based on the past 2 performances, I can't see us beating Spurs Next week :-\

Quote from: kellan on September 29, 2024, 05:10:28 pm
That draw was entirely our own fault. Lacklustre on the pitch again, in all the ways we have been for a while. But then we go and compound the rolling over of last season's negatives by again making substitutions that don't need to be made, at times when they shouldn't be made. Five of them in the space of five minutes, when we were looking uncomfortable at only one goal up, and with only ten minutes left to play. Just why?
September 29, 2024, 06:48:12 pm
... forgot to say

Olivia Smith looked really good today.
September 29, 2024, 07:30:08 pm
Quote from: LeoT on September 29, 2024, 06:46:29 pm
As soon as I saw Lundgaard coming on for Holland I said to my son "we have massively weakened our team so we ain't winning this game".
It wasn't the specific personnel that had me thinking god oh here we go... it was purely the fact of there being four white shirts behind the fourth official. I had already decided I was about to see us fall apart and concede before I'd even checked who the subs were.

The camera panning back to the fourth official a few minutes later so we could make another sub - this time taking off the 6ft CB right when West Ham were priming themselves to start an aerial barrage on our box - would have been a head in the hands moment if my head hadn't already been there.
September 29, 2024, 07:32:37 pm
Quote from: LeoT on September 29, 2024, 06:48:12 pm
... forgot to say

Olivia Smith looked really good today.
Field 11 of her. She was great in her debut and was again. Might be the only positive to this season's start.
September 30, 2024, 03:14:14 pm
Quote from: LeoT on September 29, 2024, 06:48:12 pm
... forgot to say

Olivia Smith looked really good today.

If people will pardon a little self promotion (and please delete this if not), I was there yesterday and wrote about Smith's performance. It was elite.
https://andrewbeasley.substack.com/p/stat-of-the-match-west-ham-1-1-liverpool
October 1, 2024, 09:21:13 am
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on September 30, 2024, 03:14:14 pm
If people will pardon a little self promotion (and please delete this if not), I was there yesterday and wrote about Smith's performance. It was elite.
https://andrewbeasley.substack.com/p/stat-of-the-match-west-ham-1-1-liverpool
This was a great read.

As well as also playing three key passes to others, Smith harried opponents well. The young forward made two tackles in the final third, something any Liverpool player had done just 12 times since the club was last promoted - you reminiscing on Stengel there by any chance? She was the first player to come to mind when I was watching Smith vs Leicester and getting that first opportunity to see what she does for us that feels like an added characteristic. 'Stengel used to do that' popped into my head a lot. I found myself thinking it again watching Smith vs West Ham.

Stengel has the kind of frame that makes you expect strength, it was her having the technical ability to steal the ball or keep it during a physical battle that felt like the surprise. Whereas it's the other way around with Smith, her small size makes you expect she can nick the ball rather than bounce someone off it, but you very often see the latter. In either case, you get a forward who makes a pain of themselves and can be trusted in possession. I thought we missed that when Stengel left.

I've seen others comparing Smith to Lauren James. I don't disagree in some respects, but I've not got as far as comparing her to players in other teams. I've only really been thinking about which of our old players Smith reminds me of and what she restores to our football in their absence.
October 1, 2024, 12:13:21 pm
Quote from: kellan on October  1, 2024, 09:21:13 am
This was a great read.

As well as also playing three key passes to others, Smith harried opponents well. The young forward made two tackles in the final third, something any Liverpool player had done just 12 times since the club was last promoted - you reminiscing on Stengel there by any chance? She was the first player to come to mind when I was watching Smith vs Leicester and getting that first opportunity to see what she does for us that feels like an added characteristic. 'Stengel used to do that' popped into my head a lot. I found myself thinking it again watching Smith vs West Ham.

Stengel has the kind of frame that makes you expect strength, it was her having the technical ability to steal the ball or keep it during a physical battle that felt like the surprise. Whereas it's the other way around with Smith, her small size makes you expect she can nick the ball rather than bounce someone off it, but you very often see the latter. In either case, you get a forward who makes a pain of themselves and can be trusted in possession. I thought we missed that when Stengel left.

I've seen others comparing Smith to Lauren James. I don't disagree in some respects, but I've not got as far as comparing her to players in other teams. I've only really been thinking about which of our old players Smith reminds me of and what she restores to our football in their absence.

Thanks, mate, very kind.

Yeah Stengel crossed my mind, but Smith is more mobile and quicker (though being younger obviously helps!). Re the stat specifically, Stengel did hit that mark a couple of times, you can see the list here: https://stathead.com/tiny/tdKdi
October 2, 2024, 05:51:45 pm
That's really good info.
I keep wondering if Smith should be played as an 8 in some games with Kiernan or Enderby up front next to SRH?

I only say that because I feel terrified every time Holland or Herby get substituted.
The alternatives scare the life out of me.


Quote from: BassTunedToRed on September 30, 2024, 03:14:14 pm
If people will pardon a little self promotion (and please delete this if not), I was there yesterday and wrote about Smith's performance. It was elite.
https://andrewbeasley.substack.com/p/stat-of-the-match-west-ham-1-1-liverpool
October 2, 2024, 05:57:06 pm
It felt so weird watching Stengel play for Palace last week.

I kinda wish we got Stengel back rather than Kapocs. Though I'm not trying to write Kapocs s to write Kapocs off. Hopefully she'll have an amazing career with Liverpool.


Quote from: BassTunedToRed on October  1, 2024, 12:13:21 pm
Thanks, mate, very kind.

Yeah Stengel crossed my mind, but Smith is more mobile and quicker (though being younger obviously helps!). Re the stat specifically, Stengel did hit that mark a couple of times, you can see the list here: https://stathead.com/tiny/tdKdi
October 2, 2024, 06:57:45 pm
Our Hannah's starting against Manchester United tonight.
October 3, 2024, 09:26:06 am
Quote from: LeoT on October  2, 2024, 05:51:45 pm
That's really good info.
I keep wondering if Smith should be played as an 8 in some games with Kiernan or Enderby up front next to SRH?

I only say that because I feel terrified every time Holland or Herby get substituted.
The alternatives scare the life out of me.
Why the hell not at this point? What we're doing doesn't work. But I would say we're in need of more radical change than dropping Smith deeper, especially so when she already pops up where she would be expected to if properly deployed as an 8.

I think it's time to ditch the back five. It was already time last season. But now it's definitely time, because without Koivisto's attacking contribution, there is practically zero pay-off to us using wingbacks that couldn't be achieved some other way.

It was always my view that we only played with five defenders because we knew we lacked goals. It made sense to go with a conservative system that would help limit the number of goals we conceded, while at the same time setting us up well for pinging balls into the box for SRH. I really did think that us finally getting to freshen up the attacking options this summer would coincide with a change in shape, but the back five remains. I'm not sure this game plan functions well enough considering how long we've been using it, and I think opposition teams have well and truly sussed it. Unfortunately, even if we do now switch, it will happen mid-season and therefore potentially not be pain-free in the slightest.
October 3, 2024, 09:34:22 am
Quote from: Nessy76 on October  2, 2024, 06:57:45 pm
Our Hannah's starting against Manchester United tonight.
It's nice to have her back in the first team squad following her loan. I wasn't able to watch her too closely last night due to the buffering stream, but how she gets on this season is on my list of things to look out for. Hopefully she can pick up where she left off. She impressed me at the back of 22/23 was it?
October 3, 2024, 11:53:53 am
Quote from: kellan on October  3, 2024, 09:34:22 am
It's nice to have her back in the first team squad following her loan. I wasn't able to watch her too closely last night due to the buffering stream, but how she gets on this season is on my list of things to look out for. Hopefully she can pick up where she left off. She impressed me at the back of 22/23 was it?

Yeah, I think she was getting a few games then. The loan was great for her, she played a lot and was a hit with the fans there. Always hard for a young defender to break in.
October 3, 2024, 08:10:49 pm
Members and season ticket holders have been able to get free tickets to the womens matches, but just went to have a look for the next couple of games and theres nothing that I can see. Have they decided to end that now?

Was thinking of going to the city game at Anfield but Im not paying a tenner.
October 4, 2024, 09:03:48 am
Quote from: jaygraham on October  3, 2024, 08:10:49 pm
Members and season ticket holders have been able to get free tickets to the womens matches, but just went to have a look for the next couple of games and theres nothing that I can see. Have they decided to end that now?

Was thinking of going to the city game at Anfield but Im not paying a tenner.
Yes, that ended with the stadium move this summer.

You can get City + United + Everton at Anfield for 20 quid if you're looking for more value for money.

A tenner per ticker is going rate now.
October 4, 2024, 11:39:40 am
Quote from: kellan on October  4, 2024, 09:03:48 am
Yes, that ended with the stadium move this summer.

You can get City + United + Everton at Anfield for 20 quid if you're looking for more value for money.

A tenner per ticker is going rate now.

That's a shame. I don't want to look like a pure mingebag here but I spend so much on home and away, I'm really not prepared to pay for the women's team as well.

I've been to a fair few women's games over the last 3-4 seasons and like to show my support when i can, but paying in seems excessive. Especially when i think its people in the ground that they need more than money.

Oh well!
Yesterday at 02:35:09 pm
What a goal from Kapocs!
Yesterday at 03:26:11 pm
Yesterday at 03:53:45 pm
Beautiful free-kick by Hobinger.
Yesterday at 04:16:27 pm
5 goal thriller, Liverpool win 3-2 and score all 5 goals.

Is a crazy crazy.
Yesterday at 04:16:46 pm
Can't blow another lead if you score the winner deep into stoppage time.

Yesterday at 04:19:45 pm
She has better technique than some of our men... better looking than all bar Szobs too.  ;D

Today at 09:37:35 am
Got out of jail with that win. It was a soft penalty. Really need to start to learn to score twice when we're on top otherwise you leave yourself open when the other side have a spell. Thought we went to pieces at the back after conceding. First two goals were great from us.
Today at 12:28:01 pm
It was good to see this on the normal tele (BBC2).  It was a very entertaining game and our women's team again looked talented but also a bit defective.  Another ACL injury was definitely a mood dampener.

It's a shame the match was scheduled against the NFL game on ITV at the same time, particularly as it highlighted Spurs women playing at a quite empty Leyton Orient ground whilst the actual Spurs stadium was at capacity hosting the NFL game.  I don't know which fixture was scheduled in first.
