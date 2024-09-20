If people will pardon a little self promotion (and please delete this if not), I was there yesterday and wrote about Smith's performance. It was elite.

This was a great read.As well as also playing three key passes to others, Smith harried opponents well. The young forward made two tackles in the final third, something any Liverpool player had done just 12 times since the club was last promoted - you reminiscing on Stengel there by any chance? She was the first player to come to mind when I was watching Smith vs Leicester and getting that first opportunity to see what she does for us that feels like an added characteristic. 'Stengel used to do that' popped into my head a lot. I found myself thinking it again watching Smith vs West Ham.Stengel has the kind of frame that makes you expect strength, it was her having the technical ability to steal the ball or keep it during a physical battle that felt like the surprise. Whereas it's the other way around with Smith, her small size makes you expect she can nick the ball rather than bounce someone off it, but you very often see the latter. In either case, you get a forward who makes a pain of themselves and can be trusted in possession. I thought we missed that when Stengel left.I've seen others comparing Smith to Lauren James. I don't disagree in some respects, but I've not got as far as comparing her to players in other teams. I've only really been thinking about which of our old players Smith reminds me of and what she restores to our football in their absence.