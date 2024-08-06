I was kinda (stupidly) hoping the delay to the signings may have been because targets were in the latter stages of the Olympics



That was my hopeful wish, also. And I don't think we were setting our sights too high with that.Neither do I think I was being too hopeful when expecting a natural fullback of any calibre would be brought in.I'm wondering if Evans might go straight in as a starter at CB, in place of Clark, who it seemed wasn't trusted just yet. If so, it would mean that, in a summer of limited business, we have prioritised improving on six existing CB options while deciding our fullback depth is adequate at only two natural players plus a few who can do the role only as a secondary if needed. It wouldn't be quite as baffling if Koivisto and Hinds remained those two fullbacks, but one left.The supposed January incomings might straighten everything out and have it make sense in the end, but half a season of making do until then doesn't sound ideal.