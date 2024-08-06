« previous next »
Online LeoT

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5360 on: August 6, 2024, 04:04:40 pm »
The dates for start of next season are on the official site now.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/womens/2024


I'm going to try to go to all the London games again this season.
Logged


Offline FaitAccompli

  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5361 on: August 7, 2024, 02:04:01 pm »
Lucy Parry's been rewarded with a new contract and has taken the vacant #2 shirt.

I'd hope that if we are planning for a couple in the January window, we've already pretty much tied them up, bit of a worry otherwise.
Logged

Online LeoT

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5362 on: August 7, 2024, 02:15:02 pm »
Quote from: FaitAccompli on August  7, 2024, 02:04:01 pm
Lucy Parry's been rewarded with a new contract and has taken the vacant #2 shirt.

I'd hope that if we are planning for a couple in the January window, we've already pretty much tied them up, bit of a worry otherwise.

Lucy's improved over the last season, so that's really good news.
If she's going to be considered the replacement for Koivisto then I'd be a bit disappointed, a definite downgrade IMO.
Logged


Offline kellan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5363 on: August 7, 2024, 03:39:25 pm »
Parry taking the #2 shirt would suggest she really is going to be taking Koivisto's minutes. Which I can't understand given Parry was available for much of last season yet wasn't turned to in the times when Koivisto was not. I saw little to suggest Beard trusted her then, so why now? It isn't like she was sent out on a successful loan in the time between. If she is ready to be first choice come September, then she was ready back when we were putting our best performing CB on the wing instead of her.
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5364 on: August 10, 2024, 03:35:39 pm »
https://xcancel.com/em_sandy/status/1822218868338696563

Quote
Understand Liverpool are closing in on signing Manchester United defender Gemma Evans on a permanent deal. All parties are happy and have held positive talks. Confident it will be completed.
Logged

Offline kellan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5365 on: August 10, 2024, 04:09:52 pm »
Unless someone is leaving and we've not yet been told, I don't really see the need for Evans. She is a CB who United played out of position at LB (with poor results) and who could maybe fill in at DM in a real pinch. Which is exactly what Fisk and Matthews already provide.

'One or two more' is what Beard said. If one of them is Evans then I guess I'll have to put something else on the list of decisions that aren't making sense this summer.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5366 on: August 11, 2024, 01:12:08 am »
I saw on the club website, they are providing free coach travel home and away to the Womens matches.
Logged


Online LeoT

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5367 on: August 11, 2024, 01:33:15 pm »
Quote from: kellan on August 10, 2024, 04:09:52 pm
Unless someone is leaving and we've not yet been told, I don't really see the need for Evans. She is a CB who United played out of position at LB (with poor results) and who could maybe fill in at DM in a real pinch. Which is exactly what Fisk and Matthews already provide.

'One or two more' is what Beard said. If one of them is Evans then I guess I'll have to put something else on the list of decisions that aren't making sense this summer.

Not overly impressed.

I was kinda (stupidly) hoping the delay to the signings may have been because targets were in the latter stages of the Olympics
Logged


Online LeoT

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5368 on: August 11, 2024, 01:35:20 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on August 11, 2024, 01:33:15 pm
Not overly impressed.

I was kinda (stupidly) hoping the delay to the signings may have been because targets were in the latter stages of the Olympics

...The best Welsh full back is Razza Roberts.
Logged


Offline kellan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5369 on: August 11, 2024, 03:18:21 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on August 11, 2024, 01:33:15 pm
I was kinda (stupidly) hoping the delay to the signings may have been because targets were in the latter stages of the Olympics
That was my hopeful wish, also. And I don't think we were setting our sights too high with that.

Neither do I think I was being too hopeful when expecting a natural fullback of any calibre would be brought in.

I'm wondering if Evans might go straight in as a starter at CB, in place of Clark, who it seemed wasn't trusted just yet. If so, it would mean that, in a summer of limited business, we have prioritised improving on six existing CB options while deciding our fullback depth is adequate at only two natural players plus a few who can do the role only as a secondary if needed. It wouldn't be quite as baffling if Koivisto and Hinds remained those two fullbacks, but one left.

The supposed January incomings might straighten everything out and have it make sense in the end, but half a season of making do until then doesn't sound ideal.
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5370 on: August 15, 2024, 04:14:55 pm »
https://xcancel.com/LiverpoolFCW/status/1824098731383267642

Quote
We are delighted to announce the signing of forward Cornelia Kapocs from Linköping FC

Logged

Online LeoT

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5371 on: August 15, 2024, 04:53:40 pm »
Logged


Offline kellan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5372 on: August 15, 2024, 06:16:59 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on August 15, 2024, 04:53:40 pm
That's great news, ...can she play right wing back?
I'm thinking we might be ditching the wingback system*. At least for some games, if not all. Our forward options are improved on last season, we can now line up with a front three if we choose to.

Beard keeps mentioning Smith's ability to play both through the middle and out wide. He has made the same statement about Kopacs. I think we can expect our new attacking options to be an indirect Kearns replacement. Smith maybe more than Kopacs? Regardless of whether we go with wingbacks or a front three, I wouldn't be surprised to see Smith having spells behind the forwards rather than aperson that I find irritating them, as well as out wide. We have some nice versatility to us now. Hopefully it results in an increased attacking presence all round.

*doesn't mean "can she play right back" wouldn't still be applicable.
Logged

Online LeoT

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5373 on: August 16, 2024, 06:51:00 pm »
Logged


Online LeoT

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5374 on: August 17, 2024, 10:50:31 pm »
Logged


Online kemlyn1629

  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5375 on: August 19, 2024, 03:56:05 pm »
League Cup

Group A

Liverpool
Newcastle United
Everton
Manchester United
Logged

Offline kellan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5376 on: August 19, 2024, 04:39:30 pm »
City might get added to that group yet. Depends if they progress in the Champions League or not. Those who do get given byes to the knockout rounds of the league cup  ::)
Logged

Online LeoT

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5377 on: September 2, 2024, 11:55:52 pm »
Anyone know what date the West Ham game is actually on?

I ask because when I bought my tickets, the West Ham ticket sight says Saturday 28th September,

however the Liverpool site says Sunday 29th.
?????
Logged


Offline kellan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5378 on: September 3, 2024, 08:02:21 am »
Quote from: LeoT on September  2, 2024, 11:55:52 pm
Anyone know what date the West Ham game is actually on?

I ask because when I bought my tickets, the West Ham ticket sight says Saturday 28th September,

however the Liverpool site says Sunday 29th.
?????
Sun 29th was the date West Ham announced it as, and Sunday 3pm is their standard home fixture slot. That's also the date/time we are using with the away ticket allocation. And the match hasn't been chosen for TV so won't have been moved for that reason.

I would guess the 28th mention is a mistake on West Ham's end.
Logged

Online LeoT

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5379 on: Today at 03:11:24 pm »
Logged

