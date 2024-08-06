« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Women FC (*)  (Read 637382 times)

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 487
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5360 on: August 6, 2024, 04:04:40 pm »
The dates for start of next season are on the official site now.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/womens/2024


I'm going to try to go to all the London games again this season.
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline FaitAccompli

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 572
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5361 on: August 7, 2024, 02:04:01 pm »
Lucy Parry's been rewarded with a new contract and has taken the vacant #2 shirt.

I'd hope that if we are planning for a couple in the January window, we've already pretty much tied them up, bit of a worry otherwise.
Logged

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 487
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5362 on: August 7, 2024, 02:15:02 pm »
Quote from: FaitAccompli on August  7, 2024, 02:04:01 pm
Lucy Parry's been rewarded with a new contract and has taken the vacant #2 shirt.

I'd hope that if we are planning for a couple in the January window, we've already pretty much tied them up, bit of a worry otherwise.

Lucy's improved over the last season, so that's really good news.
If she's going to be considered the replacement for Koivisto then I'd be a bit disappointed, a definite downgrade IMO.
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,923
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5363 on: August 7, 2024, 03:39:25 pm »
Parry taking the #2 shirt would suggest she really is going to be taking Koivisto's minutes. Which I can't understand given Parry was available for much of last season yet wasn't turned to in the times when Koivisto was not. I saw little to suggest Beard trusted her then, so why now? It isn't like she was sent out on a successful loan in the time between. If she is ready to be first choice come September, then she was ready back when we were putting our best performing CB on the wing instead of her.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,831
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5364 on: Yesterday at 03:35:39 pm »
https://x.com/em_sandy/status/1822218868338696563

Quote
Understand Liverpool are closing in on signing Manchester United defender Gemma Evans on a permanent deal. All parties are happy and have held positive talks. Confident it will be completed.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,923
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5365 on: Yesterday at 04:09:52 pm »
Unless someone is leaving and we've not yet been told, I don't really see the need for Evans. She is a CB who United played out of position at LB (with poor results) and who could maybe fill in at DM in a real pinch. Which is exactly what Fisk and Matthews already provide.

'One or two more' is what Beard said. If one of them is Evans then I guess I'll have to put something else on the list of decisions that aren't making sense this summer.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,085
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool Women FC (*)
« Reply #5366 on: Today at 01:12:08 am »
I saw on the club website, they are providing free coach travel home and away to the Womens matches.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Up
« previous next »
 