Anyone else noticed how much the Big 3 WSL teams are strengthening in this transfer window?



...still no sign of another full back.



We're not having a big window, based on Beard's own words. He was quoted as saying this in one of the club's articles about Smith:"I think we're probably looking at one, two [more signings] max. We're pretty settled with the squad [...] we wanted to just address the top end of the pitch"Seems like we might have decided we're fine in defence in midfield and will only be overhauling our attacking options?I can't fault the transfer team for recognising our chronic lack of goals finally needs to be sorted out, but I'm not sure how they could possibly have concluded that the top end of the pitch is the only area we need to address. I'm just going to assume the squad is too large to be able to add players where we have gaps and that we will need to wait for contracts to expire before we can do anything more radical than just sign forwards, like address the balance of the defence for example. But if so, then I have to question our policy on contract renewal and why it is that we are retaining who we have/are instead of letting them so to make space in the squad.