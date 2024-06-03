« previous next »
Very well deserved. A bloody great player.  :)
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Quote from: LeoT on June  3, 2024, 11:50:40 am
Does anyone know if there'll be a preseason tournament this summer?

I ask, because I went to the Toulouse pre-season tournament last summer, would love to go to another, but would need time to plan/save.
The AMOS Cup, it's called. It has been running for a few years now and will be having a 2024 edition from 22-25 August. In Toulouse once again, but a different stadium.

Participating teams for the last one were only announced with a month's notice.

You do see repeat participation, so maybe we will go back now that we've got our foot in the door with one of these things. But it's really tough to say. I thought we got a lot out of the experience.
Emma Sanders finally coming through with the Olivia Smith link (I'll let her off, she's busy doing Euros coverage for the BBC) https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cjjj8pz7lgjo

I've been watching this one ever since Portuguese sources reported on it a few weeks back, and though I had no doubts about the legitimacy of said report at the time, and then had even less doubt after Smith herself was posting on her socials about being in town, I still wanted to wait for the Sanders corroboration.

£210,000 release clause - pay the entirety of that and her fee could well be near double what we paid for SRH, which is our record.

Other than Smith, we've not been linked with a single other player yet.

Transfer window is now open.

I'm not 100% sure our departures are over, because I was under the impression there were three others out of contract some Sunday - Laws, Fahey & Daniels. None were on the released list, none yet announced as renewed. I could be wrong about their contract status of course, but I do remember it was Sanders who said Daniels' extension last summer was only for 12 months.

Our first renewal announcement of last summer came mid-July. Our first signing announcement came first week of July.
Quote from: kellan on June 27, 2024, 08:46:35 am
Emma Sanders finally coming through with the Olivia Smith link (I'll let her off, she's busy doing Euros coverage for the BBC) https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cjjj8pz7lgjo

I've been watching this one ever since Portuguese sources reported on it a few weeks back, and though I had no doubts about the legitimacy of said report at the time, and then had even less doubt after Smith herself was posting on her socials about being in town, I still wanted to wait for the Sanders corroboration.

£210,000 release clause - pay the entirety of that and her fee could well be near double what we paid for SRH, which is our record.

Other than Smith, we've not been linked with a single other player yet.

Transfer window is now open.

I'm not 100% sure our departures are over, because I was under the impression there were three others out of contract some Sunday - Laws, Fahey & Daniels. None were on the released list, none yet announced as renewed. I could be wrong about their contract status of course, but I do remember it was Sanders who said Daniels' extension last summer was only for 12 months.

Our first renewal announcement of last summer came mid-July. Our first signing announcement came first week of July.

Olivia Smith would be an exciting buy. As a Canadian, she's been on the radar with the WNT for years already and has already scored a few goals for the senior side as a teen. She would add some real pace and power to the forward line.
Will replace van de Sanden, Olivia will be our own version of James
Quote from: Sinyoro on June 27, 2024, 11:53:38 pm
Will replace van de Sanden, Olivia will be our own version of James
 
She's a star.
Quote from: Sinyoro on June 27, 2024, 11:53:38 pm
Will replace van de Sanden, Olivia will be our own version of James

Yes, from her YouTube clips Olivia plays similarly to Lauren James, and not too dissimilar to Lauren Hemp.
Though she seems to be able to play as a midfielder, i wonder if she'll sometimes  drop into Ceri Holland's space???

Though you can't tell what you're getting from YouTube clips, they don't show what the player is doing when their team doesn't have the ball, or the duels they lost, etc...
I think our attack will have a lot of variety if she signs, exciting to see how Enderby, Haug, Kiernan and Smith will play but that could possibly the best forward line in the WSL
Emma Koivisto set to join AC Milan

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/emma-koivisto-set-join-ac-milan


Good luck Emma


Glad she's not going to one of our WSL rivals.
A double Melwood Lean  :scarf

She looks really good on YouTube.  Bit of a Lauren Hemp/James type player.
Though YouTube only ever shows a player's best bits
(Not what they do off the ball or out if possession).

I guess she is Lawley or Van de Sanden's replacement.
Hope we sign a right back soon.
Quote from: LeoT on July  2, 2024, 01:59:04 pm
Hope we sign a right back soon.
Emma Sanders responded to someone's question about this on twitter yesterday. 'Not after a RB atm' is what she said. https://x.com/em_sandy/status/1807742216040742913

The optimist would interpret that to mean we're sorting out other positions before we get around to the defence. The pessimist would interpret that to mean our current plan of attack is to go into the season with only Hinds and Parry as recognised fullbacks.

I would have to seriously question our approach if we're doing the latter. It's surely too bonkers to be the case.
Quote from: kellan on July  2, 2024, 03:05:23 pm
Emma Sanders responded to someone's question about this on twitter yesterday. 'Not after a RB atm' is what she said. https://x.com/em_sandy/status/1807742216040742913

The optimist would interpret that to mean we're sorting out other positions before we get around to the defence. The pessimist would interpret that to mean our current plan of attack is to go into the season with only Hinds and Parry as recognised fullbacks.

I would have to seriously question our approach if we're doing the latter. It's surely too bonkers to be the case.

Would be absolutely crazy if we didn't get a right back.
Quote from: LeoT on July  3, 2024, 10:00:05 am
Would be absolutely crazy if we didn't get a right back.

Should have signed that free transfer from Barca, that Lucy Bronze.
Quote from: paisley1977 on July  3, 2024, 11:49:31 am
Should have signed that free transfer from Barca, that Lucy Bronze.

I was hoping that would happen, however Chelsea have done that deal now.
Another reminder that the top 3 have soooo much more clout then the rest of the league.
FSG in talks to buy Bordeaux, who also have a Women's team. Any of their players good?  ;D
Quote from: Samie on July  9, 2024, 04:43:52 pm
FSG in talks to buy Bordeaux, who also have a Women's team. Any of their players good?  ;D
Bordeaux were in the champions league for 21/22. Comfortably mid-table for the next couple of seasons. Relegated at the end of the last one. I can't tell you the story in any detail because I don't think even the French pay attention to the D1 outside of Lyon and PSG.

Not quite sure this partnership will benefit the women's team for some time.

There have been a couple of transfers happen at WSL clubs already this summer that have required players remaining in the EU until they qualify for a work permit, and I expect that will be something we have a look at using Bordeaux for whenever the circumstances better suit.
Quote from: kellan on June  3, 2024, 07:18:43 pm
The AMOS Cup, it's called. It has been running for a few years now and will be having a 2024 edition from 22-25 August. In Toulouse once again, but a different stadium.

Participating teams for the last one were only announced with a month's notice.

You do see repeat participation, so maybe we will go back now that we've got our foot in the door with one of these things. But it's really tough to say. I thought we got a lot out of the experience.

I've been checking this every few days in the hope that Liverpool would be at the Amos tournament in Toulouse again this summer, however looks like Liverpool are not in the 4 team lineup.  https://womensfrenchcup.com/en/program-awfc-en/

I'm still hopeful Liverpool Women will be in another pre-season tournament in a country not too far away.
Seems like the AMOS participants are a bit of a downgrade on previous years. I expect the summer's busy international calendar might have played a part in that. It will be interesting to see how we approach things. We only have two players at the Olympics, so we're much better placed to get a good preseason than some other top half table teams.

Speaking of the summer's busy international calendar... there are Euros qualifiers happening over the next few days. Qualifiers in fucking July..... absolutely ridiculous.

This twitter thread has the info on how they can be watched via the legal means https://twitter.com/ameeruszkai/status/1811741375043407917

Likely LFC involvement in:
Finland vs Norway
Slovakia vs Scotland
England vs Ireland
Austria vs Poland
Croatia vs Wales

Then tomorrow:
Japan vs Ghana
Australia vs Canada
Anyone else noticed how much the Big 3 WSL teams are strengthening in this transfer window?

...still no sign of another full back.
