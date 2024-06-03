FSG in talks to buy Bordeaux, who also have a Women's team. Any of their players good?



Bordeaux were in the champions league for 21/22. Comfortably mid-table for the next couple of seasons. Relegated at the end of the last one. I can't tell you the story in any detail because I don't think even the French pay attention to the D1 outside of Lyon and PSG.Not quite sure this partnership will benefit the women's team for some time.There have been a couple of transfers happen at WSL clubs already this summer that have required players remaining in the EU until they qualify for a work permit, and I expect that will be something we have a look at using Bordeaux for whenever the circumstances better suit.