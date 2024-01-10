So with West Ham and Spurs splashing out on a couple of new players, is there anywhere in the Women's squad that we may need to improve?



I don't think anything is pressing to the point of it making or breaking our season if we do/don't address it. I'd be more comfortable if we added some depth at L/WB, but it would be an insurance move.I'm not expecting us to sign anyone unless they're a player we are really liking for the summer but have to jump early for. I think our approach will be to stick with what we have and leave the business until the next window because it looks like it may be a busy one for us.It's hard to be certain, since we don't like to disclose contract length, but going off who has signed what and when and the typical durations we see with our players, I think half the squad could be due for renewal and I think a fair few won't be staying. If nothing is a pressing concern, then it would make more sense to address it in the summer as part of the main squad work.