So with West Ham and Spurs splashing out on a couple of new players, is there anywhere in the Women's squad that we may need to improve?
Anyone know if tomorrow's Women's FA Cup match is on TV anywhere?
Crap. I was really looking forward to watching this today.
FA Cup Fifth Round:London City Lionesses v LiverpoolArsenal v Man CityLeicester v Birmingham CityWolves v BrightonTottenham v CharltonNottingham Forest v EvertonSouthampton v Man UtdChelsea v Crystal PalaceNot bad. Would have liked a few more WSL vs WSL ties. All should be played on the weekend of 10-11 February. For us, that slots between Spurs (H) and Brighton (A)
Not really sure what to think of the report itself, honestly.
Laws, Fisk, Bonner, Fahey, Matthews, Nagano, Holland, Lundgaard, Daniels, van de Sanden, Lawleysubs: Micah, Koivisto, Clark, Hobinger, Kearns, Enderby, Roman H, ParryAbsolutely baffled.
Page created in 0.051 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.54]