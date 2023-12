We were poor 2/3 of the game today to be honest.

Not sure what was wrong with our midfield, never seen Fuka give the ball away so many times as in the first half, Hoerbinger and Holland did it too.

In fact most of the team just kept giving the ball away, every pass seemed to be a foot short or a foot long.



I'm almost as disappointed with this result as I was with the West Ham result.

I guess a draw was the right result.



I could forgive the West Ham draw because that fixture has been a weird one for us for a number of seasons now. I didn't like the result, and it was especially frustrating because we gave away the equaliser with pretty much the last kick of the game, but it was 'West Ham away' and we don't win those.Drawing at home to Bristol, on the other hand, is not on no matter the circumstances or fixture history. Our table position isn't hurting for having drawn, thanks to results elsewhere - but we blew a chance to open a 5pt gap between us and 6th and stay within the necessary margin to potentially go 3rd with a good set of weekend results.There is a really troubling lack of consistency to us this season We're dropping points where we shouldn't be and picking them up in games where is a good reason to think we might not.