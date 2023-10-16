« previous next »
Liverpool Women FC (away vs West Ham 22/10 - 15:00 ko)

  Red Beret
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Anfield vs Everton 15/10 - 16:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #4920 on: October 16, 2023, 08:43:35 am »
I remember watching the Women's derby at Anfield a few years back. Everton scored right before half time when the keeper spilled a ball I think. That's how it finished. They do seem to get the jammy wins against us.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Anfield vs Everton 15/10 - 16:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #4921 on: October 16, 2023, 10:41:11 am »
didn't go to last seasons derby at anfield, but went to the one the season before and everton were head and shoulders the better team. yesterday was close. thought liverpool played alright, got unlucky with the offside call and started really well (started like this against villa the week before - seem to come out the blocks flying then run our of steam at 30 minutes)
everton passed it round a bit but only when they were in their own half - they didn't offer much going forward (couple of breaks in the second half) but did look a threat from set pieces. also plenty of time wasting from the blues - they were down injured a lot whenever we got on top.
think we should be ok for mid table this year - defo lacking a goal threat through.
  oojason
  The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Anfield vs Everton 15/10 - 16:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #4922 on: October 16, 2023, 06:08:08 pm »

'INSIDE ANFIELD: Merseyside Derby behind-the-scenes access | Liverpool Women 0-1 Everton' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WsFQgWxoifw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WsFQgWxoifw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/WsFQgWxoifw
  kellan
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Anfield vs Everton 15/10 - 16:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #4923 on: Yesterday at 12:04:29 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on October 15, 2023, 06:38:35 pm
If you'd have said to me before the season that we'd get 6 points from (Arsenal, Villa and Everton) then I'd have  taken it to be honest.
When I can find the time to throw the thing together, I'm going to table this season's results vs last season's, to keep track of the points change. But right off we're +6pts to the good and have moved level with the team above.

West Ham away was a 0-0 draw. Let's see if we can better that result, too.
  BassTunedToRed
    Bass Tuned To Red
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Anfield vs Everton 15/10 - 16:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #4924 on: Today at 01:06:02 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Yesterday at 12:04:29 pm
When I can find the time to throw the thing together, I'm going to table this season's results vs last season's, to keep track of the points change. But right off we're +6pts to the good and have moved level with the team above.

West Ham away was a 0-0 draw. Let's see if we can better that result, too.

You inspired me to do this (already doing it for the PL so this was easy enough).

LFCW finished 14 points behind 5th placed Villa last season but have already closed that gap to two points...
