didn't go to last seasons derby at anfield, but went to the one the season before and everton were head and shoulders the better team. yesterday was close. thought liverpool played alright, got unlucky with the offside call and started really well (started like this against villa the week before - seem to come out the blocks flying then run our of steam at 30 minutes)

everton passed it round a bit but only when they were in their own half - they didn't offer much going forward (couple of breaks in the second half) but did look a threat from set pieces. also plenty of time wasting from the blues - they were down injured a lot whenever we got on top.

think we should be ok for mid table this year - defo lacking a goal threat through.